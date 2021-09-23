LELAND — The Buckley Bears are halfway to one of their goals and halfway to accomplishing something they haven’t since 1999.
A 4-2 win over Leland put the Buckley boys soccer team at 5-0 in the Northwest Conference. The NWC crown is within the Bears’ reach and could be theirs for the first time in more than two decades if they can run through the competition unbeaten in the second half of the conference season.
Even in 2017 when Buckley made it to the state semifinals, the Bears still lost the conference title to Leland. That was also the last time Buckley (7-4-1) beat the Comets (3-10-1, 3-2 NWC), winning 1-0 in a shootout to take the 2017 regional championship.
“This is the best team we’ve had since then,” Buckley head coach John Vermilya said. “We’ve been inching back. Tonight, to get an emphatic 4-2 win, that felt great.”
Buckley led 3-1 at the half thanks to goals from senior Alfonso Jiminez and juniors Nick Simon and Jake Romzek. Leland got within a score at 3-2 five minutes into the second half, but another Jiminez goal was enough to shut the door on the Comets’ charge. Jiminez and Romzek also had an assist each, and Buckley keeper Josh Barley had 18 saves.
Vermilya admitted his team hasn’t won anything yet. In fact, the head coach said both Leland and Glen Lake, which defeated Benzie Central 8-0 Wednesday, are more talented than his crew.
“Leland is still the standard. Glen Lake is a monstrous soccer team with some massive players,” Vermilya said. “But we have that small-town grit. These guys will run through brick walls for us.”
The Bears and Comets have a longstanding rivalry on the soccer pitch that requires such fortitude.
Although Rob Sirrine is in his first year as head coach of Leland, he spent the previous four as an assistant and knows just how competitive a match between the two Northwest Conference foes can be. Sirrine pointed to the three 1-0 finishes last year as prime examples, adding that Leland was fortunate to come out on top each time.
“It’s always a hard-fought battle with them. It’s always a physical game, more so than with other teams,” Sirrine said. “We know they’re always going to give us their best. Those games last year, those were all scrappy battles with them.”
The 2021 Leland squad is young and missing the talents of four all-state players in Wyatt Sirrine, JJ Popp, Ryan Howard and Gavin Miller. Despite the youth, Sirrine said his team persevered through early-season challenges and is better for it.
“We’re continuing to build and get better every practice and every game,” he said. “Hopefully by the time playoffs come around, we’re ready to rock and roll and get back at ‘em.”
The Comets got goals from Caleb Kickbush and Ben Kiessel in the loss. Keeper Gentza Lopez had six saves.
Leland hosts Cadillac on Saturday for homecoming. Buckley looks to remain unblemished in conference play against Benzie Central on Monday.
SOCCER
McBain NMC 2
Gladwin 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian moved back into sole possession of first place in the Northern Michigan Soccer League with a 2-0 win over Gladwin.
McBain NMC (10-1, 8-1 NMSL): Mekhi Harris goal; Jonas Lanser goal; Trevin Winkle assist; Seth Vanhaitsma assist; Blake DeZeeuw 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Big Rapids Crossroads, Friday.
Glen Lake 8
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 4 goals, Fischer Alonzi goal, 3 assists; Jacob Switzer goal; Boden Fisher goal; Nick Lewis goal; Bryhn Fisher 4 assists; Brody Plumstead assist; defense led by back line of Jackson Zywicki, Shane Olmsted, Ashton Roush, Parker McHugh.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (4-4, 3-1 NWC) at North Bay at 5 p.m. Friday.
TENNIS
Elk Rapids ties TC West 4-4
Elk Rapids: 1S Christian Bush (6-1, 2-6, 10-7); 1D Matthew Brown/Jack Taylor (6-2, 7-5); 2D Gabby Krakow/ Monika Gregorski (6-2, 6-0); 3D Mary Gregorski/Ethen Huhn (7-6, 6-7, 10-8).
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts Glen Lake next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Maginity wins Bulldog Invitational
Girls team scores (at Inland Lakes): 1. Harbor Springs 27; 2. East Jordan 64; 3. St. Ignace 105; 4. Gaylord St. Mary 108; 5. Boyne City 127; 6. Inland Lakes 134; 7. Cheboygan 145.
Area girls top 25 finishers: 1. Ava Maginity 19:45.7 Boyne City; 3. Emma McKinley 21:05.3 Gaylord St. Mary; 5. Hannah Gibson 21:56.5 East Jordan 11. Elke Knouf 22:45.3 East Jordan; 12. Lydia Kirk 22:45.6 Gaylord St. Mary; 15. Christine Whitaker 23:00.3 East Jordan; 16. Katey Black 23:12.5 East Jordan; 17. Eliah Heise 23:18.0 East Jordan; 22. Rachel Clausen 23:39.0 Boyne City; 23. Katelyn Dunson 23:39.8 East Jordan; 25. Meagan Lange 24:02.3 Forest Area.
Boys team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 20; 2. East Jordan 45; 3. Inland Lakes 72; 4. Wolverine 94.
Area boys top 25 finishers: 4. Caleb Ziebarth 18:38.6 East Jordan; 8. Isaac Black 19:33.2 East Jordan; 10. Mason Malpass 19:48.0
East Jordan; 13. Guy Chamberlain 20:03.8 East Jordan; 14. Ian Oliver 20:13.3 Gaylord St. Mary; 15. Jacob Chamberlain 20:33.2 East Jordan; 17. Diego Arias Paz Garciandia 20:47.8 East Jordan; 18. Brady Bearss 20:50 Boyne City; 19. Timothy March 20:57.6 Boyne City; 20. Elijah Major 21:36.5 Gaylord St. Mary; 22. Gaige French 22:01.8 Gaylord St. Mary.
UP NEXT: Boyne City travels Saturday to the Petoskey Invitational.