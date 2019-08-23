MCBAIN — The Buckley Bears soccer team took home the Comet Cup for the fourth straight year after winning both games at McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Buckley took down Kalkaska 5-1 in the opening match of the day before defeating McBain NMC 1-0 in the final.
Kallen Wildfong scored two goals against the Blazers and the game-winner on a penalty kick against the Comets. Tyler Francisco also netted two goals against Kalkaska for Buckley while Gabe Luther put on the finishing touches with a goal.
Wildfong, Luther, Gavin Allen and Nick Simon each had an assist on the day.
Buckley keeper Kyle Kasnowski had three saves versus Kalkaska and eight saves against McBain NMC.
The Bears (3-0) will head to Kalkaska for a rematch on Monday.
TENNIS
Leelanau Tennis wins TCC Summer Splash
Team scores: Leelanau Tennis 21; Traverse City Central B 15; Bay City Western 8; Harbor Springs 4.
Flight champions: 1s — August Sack (LT) 3-0; 2s — Nate Mitchell (LT) 3-0; 3s — Noah Lamb (LT) 3-0; 4s — Connor Young (LT) 3-0; 1d — Drew Barber/Tommy Reay (LT) 3-0; 2d — Cam Lane/Gabriel Seaver (TCC) 3-0; 3d — Carly Nicholas/Nathan Szaratski (LT) 3-0.
UP NEXT: TC Central B at Portland Invite, Saturday.
GOLF
TC West takes third at Forest Hills Central Invite on Thursday
Team scores: Forest Hills Northern 319; Forest Hills Central 352; TC West 365; Coopersville 387.
TC West: Anci Dy 76; Ava Warren 92; Anna Burley 98; Audrey Burt 99; Ava Krueger 99; Hattie Holmes 106.
TC West wins Midland Dow Invite on Friday
Teams: TC West 354; Lutheran North 369; Mt. Pleasant 386; TC West JV 414.
TCW: Anci Dy 73; Ava Warren 88; Ava Krueger 99; Anna Burley 104; Audrey Burt 94; Hattie Holmes 119.
TCW JV: Grace Hawley 93; Ainslee Hewitt 93; Hailey Siles 115; Laney Wickman 113.
UP NEXT: TC West at Grayling, Monday.
TC West JV takes second at TCSF Invite
Team scores: Harbor Springs 392; TC West JV 439
TCW JV: Grace Hawley 103; Ainslee Hewitt 106; Kaitlin Siles 106; Laney Wickman 124.
UP NEXT: TC West JV at Grayling, Monday.
SOCCER
TC Christian 5
Glen Lake 1
TC Christian: Henry Reineck 2 G; Jack Hitchens A; Nathan Mustard G; Marcus Rysztak A, G; Preston Jaworski G; Cole Wierda A; Patrick Gallagher 4 saves; Kobe Kolarevic 5 saves.
Glen Lake: Parker McHugh G; Brady McDonough A; Tucker Brown 13 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (1-1) hosts Charlevoix, Monday 5 p.m.; TC Christian host Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Ludington 0
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 2 G; Preston Ball 2 A; Josh Vandeveer G; Jack Spencer 5 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (2-0-1) hosts Kalkaska, Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
North Bay wins Gaylord St. Mary Tournament
Pool play: North Bay def. Ellsworth 25-7, 25-1; Grayling split North Bay 25-10 split 13-25; North Bay def. Mio 25-14, 25-13; North Bay def. Gaylord St. Mary 25-8; 25-13.
Bracket play: North Bay def. Gaylord St. Mary 25-15, 25-23; North Bay def. Mio 25-21, 12-25, 15-9.
North Bay: Grace Periard 27 aces, 2 digs, 49 assists; Sophie Stowe 14 aces, 34 assists, 16 kills, block; Laura Hursey 7 aces, 19 digs, 2 assists, 36 kills; Lillian Brown 6 aces, 16 digs, assist, 12 kills, 3 blocks; Violeta Serrano 12 aces, 12 digs; Maya Shaw 3 digs, 5 assists, 11 kills.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Northern Michigan Christian Early Bird Invite
Pool play: Manton def. Forest Area 25-8, 25-18; Forest Area def. Buckley 24-26, 25-23, 15-10; NMC def. Forest Area 25-16, 25-19.
Forest Area: Caitlyn Liebengood 20 kills, 5 aces, 13 digs; McKenzie Szymchack 11 kills, 7 digs, ace; Bridgette Sabourin 30 assists, 3 digs, 4 aces; Emily Norkowski 4 kills.
CROSS COUNTRY
Manton sweeps McBain NMC Invite, FA's Lange breaks school record
Boys team scores: Manton 18, McBain NMC 41
Manton: 1. Noah Morrow 16:29; 2. Jonathan Traxler 18:05; 4. Cayden McGrew 19:31; 5. Logan Patrick 19:36; 6. Jeremiah Tuck 19:38.
Girls team scores: Manton 15, Marion 48
Manton: 1. Paige Swiriduk 21:20; 2. Molly Harding 21:38; 3. Emily Harding 21:38; 5. Phoebe McBride 23:03; 7. Chloe Colton 23:44.
Forest Area: 4. Meagan Lange 22:20 (breaks school record).
