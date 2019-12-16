MANTON — Future Lake Superior State teammates Brittany Bowman and Jaden Wilder faced off on Monday, with the latter getting the best of the former.
Wilder helped lead her Manton Rangers to a 67-52 victory over the Kingsley Stags at home.
Rangers guard Abby Brown surpassed 1,000 career points during the contest, netting 19 on Monday and becoming the 16th Ranger to join the 1,000 point club.
Wilder tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals on the night while Bowman led her Stags with 14 points.
Molly Lane was a huge presence in the post for Manton (4-0) and tore up the paint to the tune of 19 points and seven rebounds.
"Molly was the difference maker," Rangers head coach JP Katona said. "She only played about half of the game but they did not have an answer for her."
Brianna Puffer added nine points and nine rebounds for the Rangers. Abby Shepler had nine rebounds as well.
The Stags fell behind by 20 at half and were never able to recoup the difference. Maddie Bies matched Bowman with 14 points for Kingsley and Sidny Hessem scored 11.
The Rangers will travel to McBain NMC on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 74
Kalkaska 42
TC St. Francis (3-0): Kara Franke 20 points; Kam Schaub 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Colleen Hegewald 11 points, 8 rebounds; Gwen Bramer 10 points; Maggie Napont 8 points.
Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 13 points; Wilkinson 7 points; Porter 7 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Kalkaska JV 38
TC St. Francis JV 35
TCSF JV (1-2): Sam Berta 14 points, 7 rebounds; Lindsay Watkowski 6 points; Helen Myler 5 points; Alexis Ochab 4 points, 9 rebounds.
Kalkaska JV: Brenna Markham 9 points; Shayna Whiteford 8 points; Lauren Judd 8 points.
Elk Rapids 50
LL St. Mary 21
Elk Rapids (1-1): Sara Zamaites 13 points; Monika Gregorski 8 points; Mary Gregorski 7 points; Logan Reasoner 7 points. Elk Rapids JV won 38-16.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at East Jordan, Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Onekama 47
Manistee CC 28
Onekama (2-1): Taylor Bennett 23 points, 10 rebounds; Wade Sedlar 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Aaron Powers 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Luke Maultner 5 points, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Frankfort, Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.