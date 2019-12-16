Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional snow showers in the afternoon. High 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.