STANTON — Macy Brown set Cadillac's single-season kills record, leading the Vikings to the Central Montcalm Invitational championship Saturday evening.
Brown racked up 57 kills in the tournament to give her 749 for the season, eclipsing the old Cadillac record of 722 held by Abby DeWitt.
The Vikings defeated Hesperia 25-21, 25-9), Big Rapids (25-9, 25-16) and Morley Stanwood (25-17, 25-19) in pool play before beating Grant in the gold bracket semifinals (25-15, 25-13) and Cedar Springs (25-20, 25-11) in the championship match.
Cadillac was led by Renee Brines (102 assists, 48 digs, 14 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks), Brown (57 kills, 45 digs, 5 aces, 3 blocks), Chloe Comstock (37 digs, 23 kills, 7 aces, 4 blocks), Maggie Neiss (15 kills, 11 aces, 11 digs, 9 blocks), Staci Beydoun (12 digs, 4 kills, 4 blocks), Makenna Bryant (36 digs, 1 ace) and Brooke Lorenz (16 digs, 4 aces).
The Vikings (38-9-2) play the winner of Big Rapids and Ludington in districts Wednesday at Big Rapids.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley wins Carrie Bricker-Hauger Memorial
Kingsley scores: def. Inland Lakes 25-14, 25-16; def. Kalkaska 25-6, 25-9; def. Glen Lake 25-13, 25-14; def. Bellaire 25-10, 25-19; def. Gaylord (semifinal) 25-14, 25-14; def. Boyne City (championship) 25-11, 21-25, 15-13.
Kingsley (52-7-3) leaders: Brittany Bowman 55 kills, 42 digs, 5 aces; Maddie Bies 9 kills, 90 assists, 13 digs; Sydney Hessem 36 kills, 48 digs, 11 aces; Hattie Raska 37 digs, 7 aces; Alayna Heiler 9 kills, 43 assists, 13 digs; Lark Jankewicz 60 digs, 10 aces; Miranda McPherson 8 kills; Austyn DeWeese DNP (injury).
Overall on the day Boyne went 6-1 in match pay win and 13-3 in set play wins.
Boyne City scores: def. Harbor Springs 25-3, 25-8; def. Mancelona 25-21, 25-23; def. Gaylord 25-23, 25-22; def. Mackinaw City 25-14, 25-13; def. Inland Lakes (quarterfinal) 25-22, 23-25, 15-11; def. Clare (semifinal) 25-17, 25-19; lost to Kingsley (finals) 11-25, 25-21, 13-15.
Boyne City leaders: Annabelle Seelye 97 assists, 30 kills, 45 digs, 6 aces; Katelyn Gabos 95 digs, 81 for 84 on serve receive, 7 aces; Josee Behling 36 kills, 10 blocks, 16 digs; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 29 kills, 47 digs, 45 for 47 on serve receive, 6 aces, 4 blocks; Jillian Cain 30 kills, 6 blocks, 12 digs, 4 aces; Maggee Behling 44 digs, 47 for 52 on serve receive, 3 aces; Gabby Musser 16 kills, 5 aces.
Glen Lake scores: lost to Bellaire 24-26, 19-25; split with Inland Lakes 25-18, 16-25; lost to Kingsley 13-25, 14-25; def. Kalkaska 25-16, 25-16.
Glen Lake leaders: Emilee Bellant 27 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists; Sydney Dykstra 5 digs, 14 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Grace Bradford 34 assists, 17 kills, 23 digs, 8 blocks, 6 aces; Morgan Zywicki 30 kills, 36 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Skyler Bufalini 7 kills, 3 digs; Elisabeth Beck 22 assists, 14 digs; Liliana Valkner 35 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces; Mandalyn Gala 2 digs, 3 kills.
UP NEXT: Kingsley and Boyne City meet in districts Monday at Kingsley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.