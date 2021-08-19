THOMPSONVILLE — Brighton took the overall lead, while Traverse City Central and West each sit in the top seven in Division 1 in the season-opening 23-team Lober Classic at Crystal Mountain.
Brighton shot a 334 Wednesday as a team to sit atop the two-day golf tournament’s standings. Troy Athens trails by five shots.
TC Central fired a 377 and West 388 the first day.
“It was a terrific day to start the season,” Trojans coach Lois McManus said. “It was awesome.”
Sydney Rademacher led TC Central with a 90, followed closely by Grace Maitland’s 91 and a 93 from Addison Balentine. Evelyn Nowicki carded a 103 to round out the Trojan scorers.
Ainslee Hewitt paced TC West with a 90 as well, followed by Ava Krueger’s 93, a 98 by Maya Wilson and Hattie Holmes (107).
Elisabeth Robens shot 103 to lead Central’s second team, with Sarah Ream (104), Mari Brizard (114) and Rachel Pascoe (117) rounding out the scorers.
Charlie Erickson and Sadie VanLandschoot each shot 103 to lead West’s second team, along with Ash Gagnon (113) and Hannah Brown (131).
Petoskey’s leaders were Laura Lawlick (100), Aubrey Williams (103), Marley Spence (108) and Sara Hasse (110).
Cadillac was led by Grace Drabik (105), Carmen Dahlstrom (108), Avery Meyer (109) and Onalee Wallis (109).
TENNIS
TC Central starts 0-3 in Grand Rapids
Team scores: East Grand Rapids def. TC Central 5-3; Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central def. TCC 5-3; defending D1 state champ Okemos def. TCC 7-1.
TC Central leaders: Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor 3-0 at No. 1 doubles; Luke Appleford 2 wins at No. 3 singles; single wins from Tanner Cooley (No. 1 singles) and Nik Fagerman/Will Galsterer (No. 2 doubles).
SOCCER
Big Rapids JV 6
TC Central JV 0
No stats reported.