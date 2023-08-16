THOMPSONVILLE — The Brighton Bulldogs came to northern Michigan. They saw. And they conquered.
Brighton won the annual Bob Lober Classic hosted by Traverse City Central girls golf at the Crystal Mountain Resort’s Bestie Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, taking the team title by nearly 30 strokes over the runner-up Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars. The Bulldogs won the battle of Dogs v. Cats by a 629-658 advantage over the Cougars during the two-day event in Thompsonville.
Rockford finished in third place with a 668 followed by the Mercy Marlins in fourth just a stroke behind at 669 and Grand Rapids South Christian rounding out the top five with a 701.
Traverse City Central was the best scoring squad among area teams, placing 11th with an even 750. The crosstown rival Traverse City West Titans were 19th with an 804, and Traverse City St. Francis was 29th with an 884 over the two days. Cadillac placed 20th, shooting an 818. Petoskey played just one day and finished with a 391.
Rockford’s Jessica Jolly won the individual championship, besting the second-place finisher — Coopersville’s Lauren Davis — by 10 strokes. Jolly fired a 6-under 138 to earn low-medalist honors. Davis carded a 148 followed by South Christian’s Ashley Thomasma and Mercy’s Maeve Casey tied for third with a 152 and Brighton teammates Madison Martens and Abbie Pietila tied for fifth with a 154.
The top area finisher was Traverse City Central’s Sarah Ream, who placed 33rd with a two-day total of 176 after shooting an 87 on Tuesday. Other scores for the Trojans included Addison Balentine with a 191, Ava Shotwell with a 194, and Susie Hebert with a 202.
Scoring for the Titans were Charlie Erickson with a 195, Hannah Brown with a 199, Ash Gagnon with a 205, and Brynn Turnquist with a 229. St. Francis was led by Mary Kate Carroll with a 209 followed by Avery Frederick with a 216, Laurel Walter with a 226, and Sydney Shacklette with a 233. Cadillac’s low scorer was Onalee Wallis with a 183 followed by Grace Drabik with a 197, Lillian Shankland with a 214, and Samantha VanBrocklin with a 224.
The Trojans and Titans next play Aug. 22 when they head to Grand Valley State University’s Meadows Golf Course for a meet hosted by Forest Hill Central. The Gladiators host the Traverse City St. Francis Invitational on Aug. 24. The Vikings also play Aug. 24 at the Lady Cardinal Invite at Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids.
FOOTBALL
Area teams set for gridiron scrimmages
TRAVERSE CITY — High school football is somehow a little more than a week away. But before things get official on the gridiron, area teams are squaring off scrimmages around northern Michigan to prepare for what’s to come.
Here’s a list of area scrimmages to be on the lookout for this week:
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Mancelona, Pine River, Newaygo at White Cloud, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Manistee, Manton, Harrison at Kingsley, 10 a.m.
Inland Lakes, Rogers City, Rudyard at Newberry, 10 a.m.
TC Central, TC St. Francis, Cadillac at Thirlby Field, 10:30 a.m.
Petoskey, Greenville, Saginaw Swan Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m.
Grayling, Reed City, Beal City at Clare, 11 a.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett at Glen Lake, 3 p.m.
Johannesburg-Lewiston, Roscommon, Tri-County at Lake City, 3 p.m.
McBain, East Jordan, Sault Ste. Marie at Boyne City, 4 p.m.
TC West, Muskegon, Belleville at Grandville, 4 p.m.
Onekama, Hale, Burr Oak at Brethren, 4 p.m.
Gaylord, Alma, Pewamo-Westphalia, Ovid-Elsie at Alma College, 6 p.m.
Benzie Central at Alpena, 6 p.m.
Elk Rapids, Kalkaska, Whitmore Lake at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Gaylord St. Mary at Breckenridge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Charlevoix at Cheboygan, noon
Bellaire at Lincoln-Alcona, 3 p.m.
Suttons Bay, Portland St. Patrick, Wyoming Tri-unity at Manistee Catholic, 4 p.m.
Bear Lake, Mio, Atlanta at Central Lake, 5 p.m.
Mesick, Gaylord St. Mary, Colon at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.