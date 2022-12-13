BUCKLEY — Everyone on the Eagles flew high on Monday night.
The Lake Leelanau St. Mary fans showed up at Buckley High School to watch their boys basketball team dominate the Buckley Bears (2-1) on both sides of the floor, winning 68-34. Shawn Bramer finished with a double-double along with several other teammates in double-figures as the Eagles doubled up Buckley.
The Eagles put up 31 points in the second quarter, finishing the first half with a 41-10 lead. They held the Bears to two points in the first quarter and eight in the second.
Bramer had 15 points in the second — after drilling five-three-pointers. He finished the night with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
"If we find the hot hand, we are going to continue to go to him," St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said.
Drew Thompson had 10 points in the second — finishing with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Dylan Barnowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
"We really controlled the boards on the defensive side of things, and we crashed hard on the offensive side of things as well," Dylan Barnowski said. "We're just trusting our defense and we helped each other out."
The Bears didn't play their best brand of basketball as Tyler Milarch and Jackson Kulawiak were limited to 10 points a piece. Carter Williams had a team-high 12 rebounds.
"This is a motivation for us the rest of the season," Buckley head coach Jared Milarch said. "It identifies what we need to work on for the rest of the season."
Buckley (2-1, 1-0 Northwest) travels to Benzie Central on Friday. St. Mary has been rolling a four-game winning streak to start the season.
"It's something they are happy and proud of," Dylan said. "Our community as well. One of the biggest things right now for our boys is our fan support,"
St. Mary hosts Brimley on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ludington 60
TC West 53
Traverse City West: Lincoln Lockhart 15 points. Quentin Gillespie 10 points. Ben Habers 9 points.
UP NEXT: TC West (1-2) hosts Bloomfield Hills (2-0) on Friday.
Interlochen 60
GT Academy 29
Interlochen School for the Arts: No stats reported.
Grand Traverse Academy: Matt Kinney 12 points; Weston Kinney 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (0-3) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 66
East Jordan 60
Gaylord St. Mary: Brody Jeffers 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Gavin Bebble 23 points, 6 rebounds; Daniel Jacobson 9 points, 3 rebounds; Dillon Croff 3 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds.
East Jordan: Lucas Stone 22 points; Devon Olstrom 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (2-1) host Forest Area for their first Ski Valley opponent Wednesday. The Red Devils (1-2) open Lake Michigan Conference play at Charlevoix on Thursday.
Kalkaska 62
Kingsley 42
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
Kingsley: Connor Johnson 11 points; Zack Middleton 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-2) travel to Grayling on Thursday. The Stags head to Frankfort on Friday.
Mackinaw City 71
Ellsworth 56
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth (2-1) hosts Wolverine on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mancelona 35
GT Academy 31
Mancelona: Francesca Meede 11 points; Alyssa Kiel 8 points; Ella Jones 7 points.
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals; Megan Pavwoski 9 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-4) travels to Gaylord St Mary on Thursday. The Mustangs (0-4) host Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Essexville Garber 46
Cadillac 43
Cadillac: Madison Swiger 15 points; Joslyn Seeley 7 points; Ari Bryant 6 points; Reina McMahon 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-3) travel to Morley Stanwood on Monday
