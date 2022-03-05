DETROIT — Lydia Krauss and her fellow wrestlers already made history Friday when they competed in the state finals. Krauss can make history again Saturday when she wrestles for a state championship.
This year marks the first time girls are wrestling at Ford Field in Detroit as a sanctioned sport by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
Krauss, who wrestles for Boyne City in the 155-pound weight class, ran through her opponents en route to a state title match berth. She will face top-seeded Amarisa Manuel out of Romeo High School in the championship Saturday.
Sammi LaFond has that same history-making opportunity. The Gaylord Blue Devil will face Algonac's Sky Langewicz in the championship match of the 105-pound bracket after going 3-0 — all via pinfall — on Friday.
On the boys' side, the day might not have ended how Ethan Ramsey and Dutch Ballan wanted, but the Traverse City Central wrestlers still reached a milestone at the Division 1 finals.
The Trojan duo both hit and surpassed the century mark in wins for their varsity career with pins in their first-round matches.
Ramsey, wrestling in the 189-pound weight class, defeated Dearborn Heights Crestwood's Mohamad Hakim by pinfall in 5:06. He lost to Rockford's Ryan Ahern in the quarterfinals before defeating Warren Mott's Jahidur Chowdhury in the consolation bracket.
Ballan, competing in the 130-pound weight class, fell just a step shy of the championship match. He defeated Northville's Zephan Catalina by pinfall in 3:57 for win No. 100 and then knocked off East Lansing's Emilio Cabrera by decision, 6-3, in the quarters before falling to Detroit Catholic Central's Clayton Jones by pin in the semifinals.
Both Ballan and Ramsey still have a shot at third place in their respective brackets, pending Saturday's outcomes.
In Division 2, Gaylord's Louden Stradling and Brayden Gautreau will be wrestling for individual state championships Saturday.
Stradling won his first match by pinfall in 3:28, his quarterfinal by decision, 7-2, and the semi by decision, 4-3. He faces Lowell's Ramsy Mutschler for the 130-pound title.
Gautreau, in the 171-pound bracket, won his first by major decision, 19-6, his second by pinfall, and the semis by decision, 4-3. He faces Mason's Derek Badgley in the finals.
Fellow Blue Devil, Gabe Thompson, lost in the semis of the 135-pound bracket. Thompson will wrestle Saturday in the consolation bracket semis.
In Division 3, Kingsley's Aidan Shier has a chance to claim individual gold in the 152-pound bracket. Shier won his first match by pinfall in 3:22, the quarters by decision, 3-1, and the semis by pinfall in 2:16. He faces Dundee's Casey Swiderski in the finals.
Fellow Stag Sam Goethals made it to the semifinals in the 189-pound bracket before falling to Clinton's Logan Badge by decision, 6-3.
In Division 4, Traverse City St. Francis' Gavin Wilmoth — the regional champion and No. 1 seed — made a dominating run to the championship match in the 160-pound weight class. Wilmoth won his first-round match by major decision, 10-2, the quarters by decision, 8-4, and the semis by major decision. 17-6. He will take on Loyola's Shenard Foster in the title bout.
Fellow Gladiator Josiah Schaub, wrestling in the 135-pound bracket, nearly joined Wilmoth on the precipice of greatness but fell a match short. Schaub won his first match by major decision, 14-0, and his second by pinfall in 2:56. He lost by pinfall in the semis, however. He'll wrestle in the semis of the consolation bracket Saturday.
Division 2: Riley Hush (189, Gaylord) — 1-2; Brendan Swiss (135, Petoskey) — 0-2; Gus James (140, Gaylord) — 2-1; Trevor Swiss (145, Petoskey) 2-1; Ty Besinger (160, Gaylord) — 2-1.
Division 3: Gavyn Merchant (119, Kingsley) — 2-1; Tim Bowman (125, Boyne City) — 2-1; Cameron Dundas (130, Kingsley) — 0-2; Jordan McBee (130, Boyne City) — 1-2; Kyan Fessenden (160, Kingsley) — 2-1; Kaden Patterson (171, Kingsley) — 0-2.
Division 4: Tucker Hubbard (189, Frankfort) — 1-2; Landon Swanson (189, Charlevoix) — 1-2; Ethan Morgan (285, Traverse City St. Francis) — 1-2; Tyler Sheeran (112, St. Francis) — 1-2; Jared Coxe (130, Frankfort) — 1-2; Sam Fry (130, Charlevoix) — 0-2; Ben Paddock (171, Manton) — 1-2.
Girls: Cylie Jones (190, Kingsley) — 0-2; Charissa Desmond (100, Kingsley) — 0-2; Abby Wildfong (105, Mancelona) — 1-2; Kyle Berringer (115, Grayling)— 0-2; Cambrie Lawrence (120, Benzie Central) — 1-2; Brynn Smith (130, Traverse City West) — 0-2; Alison Bowman (130, Boyne City) — 1-2; Reganne Stahl (100, Manton) — 1-2; Chloe Colton (110, Manton) — 0-2; Kennedi Wahmhoff (120, Manton) — 1-2; Natalee Kibbe (125, Manton) — 0-2; Allyssa White (190, Manton) — 1-2; Kiyara Oster (190, Manton) — 1-2; Paige Willman (170, Frankfort) — 2-1; Emanuela Alaimo (100, Frankfort) — 0-2.
BOWLING
Area contenders make early exits at state finals
BATTLE CREEK — The first day of the Division 3 and Division 4 team state finals tournament at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek was one of disappointment for many northern Michigan teams.
Only the defending D4 girls champion, Traverse City Christian, made it out of the morning's qualifying block into the match-play tournament. A repeat was not in the cards for the Sabres, however, as they fell to Ishpeming-Westwood 1,136-1,028 in the first round.
On the boys' side in D4, Glen Lake and Bellaire finished 11th and 17th, respectively, out of 18 teams in the qualifying round. The top eight teams advanced to the afternoon's match-play bracket. The Benzie Central boys (11th) and the Boyne City girls (ninth) were also on the outside looking in after qualifiers in D3. The Ramblers missed the afternoon action by just 18 pins.
The individual state finals take place Saturday
BOYS HOOPS
Buckley 80
Suttons Bay 30
Buckley: Ty Breithaupt 19 points, 11 rebounds; Tyler Milarch 15 points; Landon Kulawiak 14 points; Jackson Kulawiak 13 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 12 points, 13 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (15-5) play either Forest Area or Leland in the district semifinals Wednesday. The Norsemen (8-12) play Traverse City Christian in the first round of districts Monday.
Elk Rapids 71
Tawas 52
Elk Rapids: Joshua Lavely 18 points; Mason Travis 12 points; Jack Spencer 8 points; Spencer Ball 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-6) play Glen Lake in the first round of districts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.