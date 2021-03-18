CHEBOYGAN — Boyne City won the second team wrestling district championship in school history Wednesday, taking a pair of dual meets in Cheboygan.
The Ramblers' only other district trophy came in 2015, topping Kingsley.
This time around, Boyne City beat host Cheboygan 54-6 and then doubled up Lake Michigan Conference regular-season champ Grayling 48-24. The Ramblers didn't lose a match all day, only surrendering points by forfeit.
Tim Bowman, Jordan McBee, Anders Foltz, Lydia Krauss, Max Matthews, Jacob Bush, Jacob Gregware and Gavin Hernandez all went 2-0 on the day. Bobby Hoth and Collin Schoolcraft posted 1-0 marks as well.
The Ramblers head to Grayling for individual districts Saturday.
BOYS HOOPS
Mesick 65
GT Academy 21
Mesick (10-5, 6-1 West Michigan D): Matthew Fuller 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists; Cole Spencer 10 points, 4 rebounds; Kane Nyman 8 points, 6 rebounds.
GT Academy (0-11): Adrian Bembenek 5 points; Colin Slack 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Pentwater at 6 p.m. Friday with a chance to clinch a share of the WMD championship; the Mustangs play Elk Rapids in districts Tuesday.
Ellsworth 67
Alanson 42
Ellsworth (12-1, 11-0 Northern Lakes): Jaeger Griswold 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 blocks; Kelan Pletcher 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 14 points, 6 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks; Brayden Steenwyk 10 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Thursday to Harbor Light.
Charlevoix 54
Harbor Springs 25
Charlevoix (13-1, 12-1 Lake Michigan): Jacob Mueller 22 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals; Evan Solomon 9 points, 5 rebounds; Caleb Stuck 9 points, 6 rebounds; Jack Gaffney 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders host Elk Rapids on Friday with the Elks seeking a share of the LMC title if they can win. The Rayders already clinched at least a share, and win outright with a victory.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord St. Mary 49
Hillman 33
Gaylord St. Mary (10-3): Ava Schultz 13 points, 12 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 13 points, 12 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers 13 points, 6 rebounds; Eliza Handley 5 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Engadine, Thursday.
Manistee Catholic 42
BR Crossroads 29
Manistee Catholic Central (6-6): Grace Kidd 13 points, 6 steals, 6 rebounds; Kaylyn Johnson 10 points, 5 steals; Leah Stickney 8 points, 7 steals, 7 rebounds; Rachel Callesen 7 rebounds, 5 points, 4 steals; Ashley VanAelst 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Sabers travel Friday to Wyoming Tru-unity.
Ellsworth 71
Alanson 25
Ellsworth (8-2, 7-1 Northern Lakes): Alexis Danforth 27 points, 14 points, 3 assists; Judy Veldboom 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Christy Figeuroa 8 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Thursday to Harbor Light.
Mason Co. Eastern 49
Brethren 17
Brethren (4-7): Halle Richardson 4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats host Big Rapids Crossroads in their regular-season finale Friday.