DETROIT — Lydia Krauss won her 100th career match Saturday.
Oh yeah, she also happened to win a state championship, too.
The Boyne City product took down top-seeded Amarisa Manuel by major decision, 13-2, to become one of the first in Michigan High School Athletic Association history to earn a girls wrestling state title. The MHSAA, just this year, officially recognized girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport.
“I feel really grateful,” Krauss said. “I’m so grateful that my parents sacrificed everything for me. I’m so grateful that my coaches have put so much of their time into me. The traveling that everyone has done to help me out, it’s just a blessing that I got first.”
Krauss said the road to Ford Field and the state championship was a great experience and that she was happy to have so many people cheering her on and believing in her.
The win also completes Krauss’ “revenge tour.” Manuel, who wrestles for Romeo High School, beat Krauss twice before. A third time wasn’t in the cards.
“It felt amazing,” she said. “It was kind of a shock to me at first. It didn’t register into my brain until like a second later. It felt so good.”
Krauss became one of several first-time girls wrestling state champs that blazed a trail to this moment.
“It means everything to me,” she said. “Knowing there are young girls looking up to me and that I can be a model for them and represent something they can become, it’s really awesome.”
Sammi LaFond came up just short of joining Krauss in making history. The Gaylord Blue Devil fell to Algonac’s Sky Langewicz in the championship match of the 105-pound bracket, losing by decision 3-0.
On the boys’ side, Gaylord’s Louden Stradling and Brayden Gautreau also won individual state championships in Division 2 Saturday. Stradling defeated Lowell’s Ramsy Mutschler by decision, 3-2, for the 130-pound title. Gautreau took home the 171-pound weight class title, beating Mason’s Derek Badgley in the finals by a 10-2 major decision.
In Division 1, Traverse City Central’s Dutch Ballan claimed third place in the 130-pound bracket.
In Division 3, Kingsley’s Aidan Shier lost Dundee’s Casey Swiderski in the championship finals of the 152-pound bracket. Fellow Stag Sam Goethals finished in fourth place at 189 pounds.
In Division 4, Traverse City St. Francis’ Gavin Wilmoth — the regional champion and No. 1 seed — lost to Loyola’s Shenard Foster in the title bout, falling by a 5-4 decision. Wilmoth’s teammate, Josiah Schaub, earned third place in the 135-pound bracket.
BOWLING
Area bowlers ousted in individual finals
CANTON/BATTLE CREEK — The pattern of early exits for local teams in Friday’s state bowling finals continued for individuals on Saturday.
Most of the area’s boys and girls bowlers who earned a spot in the individual state championship tournaments did not make it out of the qualifying round. Of those that did, only Bellaire’s Brady Hoogerhyde had at least one win in match play.
Hoogerhyde, in Division 4, finished seventh in the qualifying round. The top 16 make it to the match-play tournament. Hoogerhyde won his first match 366-328 after rebounding from a 147 in his first game with a 219 in his second. He lost in the quarterfinals to New Lothrop’s Rafael Woods, 436-355, rolling a 176 and 179.
Cadillac’s Dylan Vermilyea qualified for match play in Division 2, finishing 16th in the morning round. He was ousted by the top qualifier, Northville’s Kyle Pranger, in the first round, 466-426. Vermilyea made a good effort with a 231 and 195.
On the girls’ side, Traverse City Christian’s Brooke Smith and Glen Lake’s Chloe Crick rolled well enough to make it to the match-play bracket. Smith tied for sixth in the qualifying round with a 1,029 but lost in her first match to Harrison’s Jaynie Hamilton, 320-302. Crick qualified second with a score of 1,195, but she was upset in the first round by Homer’s Abigail Grimm, 336-267.
