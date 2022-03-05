Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kt from the south and highest waves around 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Manistee to Point Betsie MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI and Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&