KALKASKA — A shorthanded Boyne City team overcame a gruesome injury to one of its best players to win big Thursday night.
The Ramblers were without Alex Calcaterra after he was undercut on an intentional foul going up to the hoop a minute into the second quarter. Calcaterra, who already had 16 points on the night, did not return to action after falling on his face. The Kalkaska player who committed the foul was not ejected from the game, although Ramblers' head coach Randy Calcaterra said the officials ruled the foul was intentional.
Boyne City was down to just seven players but defeated Kalkaska 73-43 to move to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference. Jack Neer had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Chas Stanek had eight points and seven boards. Scott Haley had seven points and eight rebounds. Jacob Johnson had seven points.
The Ramblers began the season with four straight wins before falling to Elk Rapids, 65-64, on the road. They bounced back with two wins by 17 and 18 points and kept the streak going Thursday against the Blazers with the 30-point victory.
The Boyne City offense is scoring nearly 65 points per game and holding their opponents to fewer than 47 points per contest. The Ramblers head to Charlevoix on Tuesday.
The Blazers (3-5, 1-4 Lake Michigan) have hit a rough patch as of late, dropping their last four games after winning their previous three. Kalkaska kept it close in their 58-53 loss to Elk Rapids but was outscored by more than 20 points against Grayling, 68-47, and East Jordan, 69-46.
The Blazers' next task is a tough one. They'll head to Traverse City St. Francis to take on the Division 3 fifth-ranked Gladiators on Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 73
Heston Academy 43
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick 24 points; Brock Broderick 20 points; Nate Hresko 11 points. Every Sabre scored.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (6-2) host Bellaire on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 61
Leland 17
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 27 points, 6 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 20 points, 10 rebounds; August Schaub 7 points, 10 rebounds; Joey Leggett 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (5-3) host Elk Rapids on Friday. The Comets (0-6) welcome Frankfort on Friday.
Mesick 73
Baldwin 45
Mesick: The Bulldogs made 15 threes, which puts them into the Michigan High School Athletic Association record book tied with 15 other boys basketball programs. The most is 29, set by Whitmore Lake in 2010. Carter Simmer 25 points, 7 threes; Connor Simmer 16 points; Ashton Simerson 14 points; Caleb Linna 5 points, 9 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (7-0) head to Marion on Wednesday.
East Jordan 66
Grayling 53
East Jordan: Carter Sherman 18 points, 2 assists; Mason Malpass 12 points, 7 assists; Preston Malpass 10 points, 16 rebounds.
Grayling: Caleb Caul 23 points; Cameron Ketchem 8 points; Sparty Skillern 6 points; Matt Kuziel 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (5-3) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Vikings (4-4) head to Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 69
Harbor Springs 33
Elk Rapids: Joshua Lavely 12 points; Jack Spencer 12 points Ryan McGuire 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (5-2) head to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Friday.
Brethren 54
Bear Lake 46
Bear Lake: Jake Griffis 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-2) head to Baldwin on Wednesday. The Lakers (2-5) play at Walkerville on Friday.
TC St. Francis JV 37
Charlevoix 23
Traverse City St. Francis JV (3-5, 2-2 Lake Michigan): Chris Bobrowski 23 points; Charlie Olivier 6 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 49
Charlevoix frosh 25
Traverse City St. Francis frosh (3-3, 3-1 Lake Michigan): Noah Millward 13 points; Isaac Kerr 13 points; Tommy Donahue 11 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
GT Academy 51
North Bay 42
Grand Traverse Academy:
Claudia Burley 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 18 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals; Julia Jones 12 points, 4 rebounds; Michaela Kinney 10 rebounds, 2 steals.
North Bay: Sophia Anderson 14 points; Lillian Brown 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (3-4) play Cadillac Heritage Christian on Tuesday. North Bay (2-5) hosts Benzie Central on Friday.
McBain NMC 50
Beal City 29
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Jada VanNoord 11 points, 4 rebounds; Alaina Rozeveld 9 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-0) head to McBain on Monday.
Gaylord SM 61
Mancelona 42
Gaylord St. Mary: Bailey Murrell 25 points; Emma McKinley 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (9-0) head to Inland Lakes on Saturday. Mancelona (2-7) hosts Central Lake on Tuesday.
McBain 54
Manton 39
Manton: Lauren Wilder 19 points, 7 rebounds; Leah Helsel 9 points; Hadley Saylor 5 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-2) hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Monday. The Rangers (3-7) welcome Evart on Wednesday.
TC St. Francis JV 40
Charlevoix JV 24
Traverse City St. Francis JV (7-3, 4-2 Lake Michigan): Hunter St. Peter 9 points, 3 steals; Sophie Hardy 6 points, 5 steals; Anna Mason 6 points; Maya Padisak 6 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Adrianna Spranger 5 points, 7 rebounds.
SKIING
Lake Charlevoix girls 2nd at LMC meet
CHARLEVOIX — Taylor Stockwell took first in the slalom and third in the GS to help the Lake Charlevoix ski team girls finish second in a Lake Michigan Conference meet Thursday. Ella Doumanian took third in the slalom.