BOYNE CITY — The Ramblers of Boyne City just keep on winning.
The Boyne City varsity boys basketball team rolled into Tuesday on a hot streak, taking home Ws in its last six games after losing the season opener to St. Ignace in overtime, 79-74. The Ramblers, through those six wins, had a 12.5-point margin of victory and averaged 60.3 points per contest.
The Ramblers eclipsed both of those marks Tuesday, defeating Grayling 65-47 at home in the Wheelhouse to push their win streak to seven consecutive.
Boyne City used a great third quarter to build a 26-point lead and never looked back. Alex Calcaterra led the Ramblers with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers. Mason Wilcox had a dozen points with five boards and five dimes. Freshman Drew Neer also had 12 points and connected on a half-court buzzer-beater, and Jack Neer had eight points with four rebounds.
The Ramblers (7-1) play the second of their three-game homestand on Thursday when they welcome Harbor Springs. They battle McBain at home Monday before travelling to Charlevoix on Jan. 19.
Grayling, which came into Tuesday averaging 57.3 points per game, traded wins and losses over its last six games after winning its first contest of the season.
The Vikings (4-3) play at home for their next two games, taking on Charlevoix Thursday and East Jordan this coming Tuesday. Both games have a 7 p.m. scheduled tipoff.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 69
Kalkaska 43
Elk Rapids: Ryan McGuire 19 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds; Caleb Kerfoot 13 points, 5 assists; Spencer Ball 13 points, 7 assists.
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 10 points; Thorston Booy 9 points; Tim Anderson 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-2) host Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday. The Blazers (3-5) welcome East Jordan on Thursday.
Central Lake 73
Forest Area 63
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 27 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Drayten Evans 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Hudson Cassio 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-5) host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. Forest Area (0-5) travels to Bellaire on Thursday.
Mesick 83
Walkerville 19
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Carter Simmer 20 points, 3 rebounds; Joe O’Neill 11 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Diego Ham 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals. Bulldogs knocked down 16 3-pointers as a team, most since making 15 in March 2022 against Pentwater.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (6-2) host Baldwin on Thursday.
Mt. Pleasant 49
Cadillac 48
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 blocks; Gavin Goetz 8pts, 3 rebounds 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-1) host Petoskey on Thursday.
Lake City 65
Roscommon 47
Lake City: Brody Gothard 21 points; 18 rebounds; Darin Kunkel 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; James VanderBrook 9 points, 2 rebounds; Grayson Elmquist 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-6) head to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
Inland Lakes 74
Mancelona 48
Mancelona: Aiden Dixon 12 points; Gavin Robinson 11 points; Rudy Randazzo 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (2-5) travel to Pellston on Thursday.
McBain 52
Pine River 36
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 12 points; Kalvin McGillis 12 points; Braylon Pace 8 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (5-3, 5-1 Highland) travel to Boyne City on Monday.
McBain NMC 58(OT)
Evart 50
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ethan Bennett 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; Blake DeZeeuw 15 points; Nathan Eisenga 12 points; Collin Dekam 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (4-2) host Lake City on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 81
Onaway 66
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 30 points; Brody Jeffers 16 points; Rylan Matelski 15 points; Dillon Croff 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (7-1) host Traverse City Christian on Thursday.
Bellaire 63
Pellston 48
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 29 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 4-5 FTs; Drake Koepke 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 4/4 FTs; Dawson Derrer 10 points, 16 rebounds. Eagles shot 90% from free-throw line.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-4, 2-3 Ski Valley) welcome Forest Area on Thursday.
Manistee CC 44
Bear Lake 28
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (3-5) host Pentwater on Thursday. The Lakers (5-2) head to Brethren on Thursday.
Harbor Springs 65
Charlevoix 47
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-6) travel to Grayling on Thursday.
Marion 50
Brethren 34
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-4) host Bear Lake on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Benzie Central 59
Onekama 31
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Gloria Stepanovich 6 points, 5 rebounds; Adrian Childs 6 points.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (6-3) play Frankfort at Traverse City West Senior High School on Thursday. The Portagers (3-5) host Buckley on Thursday.
Glen Lake 73
Buckley 19
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 22 points, 5 steals, 6 assists; Paige Steffke 12 points, 5 steals; Jessie Pugh 8 points, 5 assists; Maddie Bradford 8 points, 6 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 7 points, 5 steals, 5 assists.
Buckley: Allie Brimmer 11 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (7-0, 4-0 Northwest) travel to Traverse City Central on Thursday. The Bears (4-4) head to Onekama on Thursday.
Frankfort 54
Leland 27
Frankfort: Savina Anhalt 13 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists; Kinzee Stockdale 13 points, 2/4 3-pointers; Evelyn VanTol 10 points.
Leland: Mallory Lowe 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (6-4) play Benzie Central at Traverse City West Senior High School on Thursday. The Comets (3-4) head to Kingsley on Friday.
Elk Rapids 81
Kalkaska 29
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals, 3 blocks; Lauren Bingham 15 points, 3 rebounds; Lily Morton 14 points; Hunter Schellenbarger 12 points, 4 rebounds, 100% shooting 5/5 FGs, 2/2 FTs.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (7-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. The Blazers (1-6) head to East Jordan on Friday.
Kingsley 64
Suttons Bay 18
Kingsley: No stats reported.
Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 2 points, 4 rebounds; Keeley TwoCrow 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; Brooke Wilson 7 points, 2 rebounds; Bettyann Cornutt 5 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Stags (4-5) host Leland on Friday. The Norse (1-6, 0-4 Northwest) welcome Glen Lake on Friday.
Harbor Springs 61
Charlevoix 38
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 11 points, 5 rebounds; Bayani Collins 14 points, 5 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 7 points, 4 rebounds; Karlee Eaton 3 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (4-7) host Grayling on Friday.
Ellsworth 41
Alanson 28
Ellsworth: Kerri DeYoung 13 points, 6 rebounds; Bella Essenberg 13 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals; Avery Strange 11 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (3-5) travel to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
Grayling 47
Boyne City 45
Grayling: No stats reported.
Boyne City: Elly Wilcox 12 points; Ava Maginity 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-3) travel to Charlevoix on Friday. The Ramblers (1-9) head to Harbor Springs on Friday.
Cadillac Heritage 47
Mesick 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Cadillac Heritage (2-4) head to Grand Traverse Academy on Thursday. The Bulldogs (3-6) host Pentwater on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Stags go 2-0 at tri
Results: Kingsley def. Benzie Central, 50-24; Kingsley def. Frankfort, 78-6.
Kingsley: 106lb — Alex Drury 1-1; 113lb — Ryan Roelofs 0-2; 120lb — Evan Trafford 1-1; 126lb — Cameron Fryer 2-0; 132lb — Gavyn Merchant 2-0; 132lb — Colton Goethals 1-1; 132lb — Riely Rector 0-2; 138lb — Jon Pearson 2-0; 144lb — Isaac Grahn 0-1; 144lb — Tyler Unterbrink 1-1; 157lb — Isaiah Cosgrove 1-1; 165lb — Caleb Bott 2-0; 175lb — Maximus Goethals 2-0; 175lb — Noah Walter-Reece 1-1; 190lb — Kyan Fessenden 2-0; 190lb — Trenton Sweat 0-1; 215lb — Samuel Goethals 2-0; 285lb — Raymond VanDyke 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.