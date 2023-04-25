BOYNE CITY — Boyne City girls soccer hasn't started the season 6-0 since the Ramblers' 2018-19 campaign.
The Ramblers (6-0, 4-0 Lake Michigan) put on a 5-0 performance against Ogemaw Heights on Monday, with Elly Day recording a hat-trick in the first half and goalkeeper Maggi McHugh picking up her second shutout of the season.
"It's been fun to watch them grow as a team and build confidence over the last month," Boyne City head coach Rebecca Madison said.
Mackensy Wilson and Braydin Noble tacked on goals to secure the shutout victory. The Ramblers have a road test against unbeaten Elk Rapids on Thursday.
"Elk Rapids is always a great competitor," Madison said. "It will be a good test for us and another opportunity to get better."
GIRLS SOCCER
TC St. Francis 2
Grayling 0
Traverse City St. Francis: Riley Collins goal; Betsy Skendzel goal; Paisleigh Upshaw 3 saves.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (2-2-1, 2-2-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Suttons Bay 8
Benzie Central 0
Suttons Bay: Madelyn Hamilton 2 goals; Lauren Lint goal; Sarah Bunek goal; Jacqueline Hearne goal; Megan U'Ren goal; Amanda Tarsa goal; Sunshine Crisanto goal.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (4-3-1, 3-2-1 Northwest) travels to Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday. The Huskies (0-4-1, 0-2 Northwest) travel to Kingsley on Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 6
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 4 goals, assist; Sierra Boilore 2 goals; Miriam Ribera assist; Jorja Jenema 1 save.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (5-0-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan) welcome Boyne City on Thursday. The Rayders (4-3-1, 2-3-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Glen Lake on Friday.
Glen Lake 8
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 4 goals, assist; Gemma Lerchen 2 goals, 2 assists; Paige Steffke 2 goals, 2 assists; Opal Pousho assist; Ashley Croff 2 goals.
Kingsley: Claire Dutton 13 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-0, 4-0 Northwest) welcome Leland on Tuesday. The Stags (0-5-1) welcome Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Manistee 3
Shelby 0
Manistee: Kate Somsel goal; Emily Rabler goal, assist; Jayna Edmondson goal, assist.
UP NEXT: Manistee (5-1) travels to Ludington on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
TC West, TC Central finish top five
DETROIT — Traverse City Central tied for second place out of 20 teams that participated at the Detroit Golf Club Invitational on Monday. Traverse City West tied for fourth place.
Golf Course: Detroit Country Club
Top area performers: 2. Winslow Robinson (TCW) 71; 7. Graham Peters (TCC) 73; 10. Cam Peters (TCC) 74; Alex Lee (TCC) 74.
Manistee's Scharp brothers finish top two
Golf Course: Manistee National Golf Course
Top area performers: 1. Jacob Scharp (Manistee) 33; 2. Max Scharp (Manistee) 40.
St. Francis finishes 3rd at Alma Invite; Cadillac finishes 10th
Golf Course: Pine River Country Club
Top area performers: 7. Noah Traviss (Cadillac) 85; 10. William Gibbons (TCSF) 86; 15. Josh Slocum (TCSF) 88.
TRACK & FIELD
TC Central competes in Petoskey
PETOSKEY — The Trojans of Traverse City Central came away with first place in the boys varsity, as the girls varsity of Petoskey snatched first in their home meet on Monday.
Trojans senior Bubba Moore set a personal record in the 200-meter run with a 24.12.
Petoskey freshmen Sarah Bailey came away first place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (17.13) and pole vault (8-06). She also finished second in the high jump.
Manton splits with Lake City
MANTON — Manton dominated the track on Monday on their home turf with the senior Chloe Colton leading the Rangers with three first-place finishes.
The Rangers girls varsity snatched 12 wins as the boys varsity of Lake City came away with seven.
The 12 wins for Manton came from Madison Morris (100m and 200m); Kennedi Wahmhoff (400m); Colton (800m, 1600m, and 3200m); 4x100 relay team of Morris, Kaitlyn Carter, Mattie LaFreniere, and Melina Bates; 4x400 relay team of Kennedi Wahmhoff, Angela Porter, Bates and Morris; Makayla Gowell (shot put); LaFreniere (discus and pole vault); and Rheanna Gilzene (long jump).
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
