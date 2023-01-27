BOYNE CITY — Coming off a clutch win over Traverse City St. Francis to grab first place in the Lake Michigan Conference on Tuesday, the Boyne City Ramblers kept the momentum moving in the right direction with a victory over LMC foe Elk Rapids on Friday.
Boyne City topped Elk Rapids by a 70-43 final at home, improving the Ramblers’ record to 12-1 overall and now 7-0 in the LMC.
Boyne’s balanced scoring attack was led by Jacob Johnson and Mason Wilcox with 13 points apiece. Johnson finished a rebound shy of a double-double with nine, and Wilcox had four boards and four assists. Alex Calcaterra and Jack Neer each had a dozen points, with Calcaterra collecting seven rebounds and four steals.
The Ramblers take a break from LMC play and welcome in a Big North Conference opponent when they host Gaylord on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids was led by Caleb Kerfoot with 11 points and five rebounds. Ryan McGuire chipped in with nine points and six boards, and Spencer Ball finished with seven points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Elks (8-4, 4-3 Lake Michigan) have a nice break before hosting Charlevoix this coming Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 60
Alpena 53
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Miles Smith 15 points; JJ Dutmers 6 points; Landen Miller 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-9, 4-1 Big North) battle crosstown rival Traverse City West on the road this coming Friday.
TC St. Francis 65
Harbor Springs 48
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; John Hagelstein 15 points, 10 rebounds; Joey Donahue 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals.
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 16 points, Rider Bartel 14 points; Tyler Piper 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (9-2, 5-1 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Tuesday. The Rams (4-7, 2-5 Lake Michigan) welcome St. Ignace on Monday.
GT Academy 41
St. Michael 30
Grand Traverse Academy: First win in four years; Weston Kinney 10 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Charlie Dennis 7 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (1-9) host the Traverse City Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Grayling 49
Kalkaska 47
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 19 points; Jake Hartman 10 points; Fletcher Quinlan 8 points; Maddox Mead 4 points.
Kalkaska: Brad Elkins 10 points; Thurson Booy 8 points; Cooper Swikoski 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-4, 4-3 Lake Michigan) host Houghton Lake on Tuesday. The Blazers (4-7, 1-5 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.
East Jordan 62
Charlevoix 58
East Jordan: Lucas stone 20 points; Brendan Aenis 13 points, 6 rebounds; Korbyn Russell 9 points, 8 rebounds; Max Beal 4 points, 10 rebounds.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 22 points, 7 rebounds; Max Dixon 16 points; Peyton Scott 9 points, 8 steals; Troy Nickel 8 assists.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (4-8, 2-5 Lake Michigan) head to Boyne City on Friday. The Rayders (2-10, 1-6 Lake Michigan) host Petoskey on Tuesday.
Onekama 37
Frankfort 33
Onekama: Caden Bradford 13 points, 5 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 9 points, 4 assists; Dante Gray 8 points, 5 rebounds; Adam Domres 3 points, 11 rebounds.
Frankfort: Emmerson Farmer 10 points; Carter Kerby 9 points; Nick Stevenson 6 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (8-4, 4-4 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay on Wednesday. The Panthers (8-5, 5-3 Northwest) head to Kingsley on Wednesday.
Buckley 62
Kingsley 50
Kingsley: Chase Bott 21 points, 6 rebounds; Zack Middleton 9 points, 7 rebounds; Skylar Workman 7 points, 4 rebounds.
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 23 points, 4 steals; Jeremiah Pasbjerg 12 points; Jackson Kulawiak 11 points, 7 assists; Carter Williams 8 points, 13 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (7-7, 5-3 Northwest) host Benzie, Wednesday; the Stags (3-9, 3-5 Northwest) host Frankfort, Wednesday.
Adrian Lenawee 73
Lake Leelanau SM 56
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (10-1) finish a stretch of three games in three days with a home contest against Suttons Bay on Saturday.
Bellaire 62
Mancelona 47
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 31 points, 18 rebounds; Dawson DerreBODYr 12 points, 7 rebounds; Drake Koepke 7 points, 3 steals, 4 assists
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-5, 5-4 Ski Valley) travel to Boyne Falls on Monday. The Ironmen (4-8, 4-4 Ski Valley) head to Central Lake on Tuesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 72(OT)
Inland Lakes 71
Gaylord St. Mary: Brody Jeffers hit a free throw with 2.6 seconds left to give GSM the win; Gavin Bebble 27 points; Jeffers 26 points; Rylan Matelski 8 points; Dillon Croff 6 points.
Inland Lakes: Kaden Hansel 35 points; Sam Schoonmaker 20 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (12-1, 8-0 Ski Valley) travel Tuesday to Forest Area.
Central Lake 58
Pellston 52
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4/5 3-pointers; Drayten Evans 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Grant Miller 7 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-8, 4-4 Ski Valley) host Mancelona on Tuesday.
Ellsworth 68
Harbor Light 53
Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 25 points, 8 rebounds; Kelan Pletcher 13 points, 11 rebounds; Jurgen Griswold 8 points; Cameron Snyder 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks; Patrick Puroll 7 points, 6 steals.
Harbor Light: Landon Jakeway 18 points; Kirk Rose 8 points; Ben Hanes 6 points; David Chamberlin 6 points; Vaughn Henagen 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (10-4, 4-1 Northern Lights) host Mackinaw City in a meeting of the league’s top two teams Tuesday; the Swordsmen (6-7, 4-2 Northern Lights) host Wolverine, Tuesday.
Marion 57
Bear Lake 22
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-6, 4-5 West Michigan D) host Traverse City Christian on Monday.
McBain 60
Beal City 42
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 23 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 20 points; Kalvin McGillis 8 points; Clayton Ingleright 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-4, 9-1 Highland) travel Wednesday to Evart.
TC Central JV 74
Alpena JV 31
Traverse City Central: Scotty Goodwin 28 points; Ethan Rademacher 14 points; Aden Moorhead 9 points; Rutger Feeney 8 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 54
Alpena 39
Traverse City Central: Lucia France 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 Steals; Jakiah Brumfield 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Halli Warner 10 points, 2 steals; Cate Heethuis 8 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Sophie Simon 8 points, 7 rebounds
UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-2, 4-1 Big North) travel to Muskegon on Tuesday
Glen Lake 59
Benzie Central 41
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 18 points, 9 steals, 4 assists; Maddie Bradford 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Eleanor Valkner 12 points, 11 rebounds; 9 points, 4 steals.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 13 points, 11 rebounds; Kara Johnson 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (11-2, 8-0 Northwest) host Leland on Tuesday. The Huskies (8-5, 5-3 Northwest) welcome Buckley on Tuesday.
Leland 38
Suttons Bay 23
Leland: Mallory Lowe 19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals; Maeve Sweeney 9 points, 11 rebounds; Elli Miller 8 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals.
Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-6, 4-4 Northwest) head to Glen Lake on Tuesday. The Norse (2-10, 1-7 Northwest) travel to Onekama on Tuesday.
Adrian Lenawee 46
Lake Leelanau SM 35
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Delana Kirt 10 points, 9 rebounds; Leah Fleis 8 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-5) head to Gaylord St. Mary on Friday.
Lake City 45
Houghton Lake 23
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Alie Bisballe 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; Payton Hogan 6 points; Rylee Cohoon 6 points, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (14-1, 9-1 Highland) host Pine River on Tuesday.
Evart 50
Manton 13
Manton: Genna Alexander 8 rebounds; Leah Helsel 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (5-9, 5-6 Highland) travel to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
McBain 70
Beal City 34
McBain: Analiese Fredin 17 points; Kahli Heuker 14 points; Alyson Nederhood 9 points; Sydney Heuker 9 points; Peyton Grant 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (11-4, 8-2 Highland) head to Evart on Tuesday.
McBain NMC 33
Roscommon 23
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-7, 3-6 Highland) host Manton on Tuesday.
TC Central JV 40
Alpena JV 14
Traverse City Central (7-3, 4-0 Big North): Marlie McGregor 8 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds; Belle Bird 8 points, 3 rebounds.
TC Central frosh 47
Alpena frosh 8
Traverse City Central (7-2): Stella Solomonson 16 Points.
ICE HOCKEY
TC Central 4(OT)
Saline 4
Traverse City Central: Drew Zrimec 1 goal; Cam Peters 1 goal; Tyler Cooper 1 goal; Owen Dawson 1 goal, 1 assist; Zander Lorincz 1 assist; Graham Peters 1 assist; Elliot Vander Roest 1 assist; Brady Faille 17 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (10-5-3, 6-1 Big North) stay in town to battle the Bay Reps at Centre Ice Arena at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
