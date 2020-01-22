BOYNE CITY — The Ramblertron’s encore was just as exciting as its debut.
Just not the right result for the home team.
In a close battle between two Lake Michigan Conference leaders where neither team led by more than eight points, Elk Rapids topped Boyne City in overtime 71-69 Tuesday night at Boyne City High School.
Elk Rapids outscored Boyne City 19-13 in the third quarter to avenge a seven point halftime deficit. The Ramblers came back and hit a three pointer at the regulation buzzer to tie the game at 65, but Preston Ball’s basket and a pair of free throws in overtime were enough to outscore the Ramblers 6-4 and earn a win.
Ball led the way with 23 points, 4 steals, and 2 steals for Elk Rapids. Marlin Starkey added 14 points and 6 rebounds. Boyne City was led by Pete Calcaterra with 28 points and Jakob Steinhoff’s 21 points.
After a 4-0 start, the Ramblers (6-2, 2-2 LMC) have lost two of their last four games.
Elk Rapids (3-3, 2-1 LMC) hosts Kalkaska Friday and then hosts Traverse City St. Francis Tuesday. Boyne City hosts Grayling Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 53
Ludington 37
TCC (9-3, 2-2 BNC): Henry Goldkuhle 16 points, 6 rebounds; Josh Burnham 8 points, 4 rebounds; Peyton Smith 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assist; Carson Bourdo 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Marquette Friday.
TC West 56
Manistee 26
TC West (4-5, 1-2 BNC): Parker Neu 13 points; Will Gaston 8 points; Andy Soma 7 points.
Cadillac 54
Essexville Garber 33
Cadillac (8-0, 4-0 BNC): Evan Borr 21 points; Cole Jenema 16 points, 13 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at TC West Thursday.
TC St. Francis 53
Harbor Spring 44
TCSF (6-2, 4-0 LMC): Brendan Chouinard 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assist; Wyatt Nausadis 11 points; Aidan Bramer 9 points, 6 rebounds; Dominic Carter 6 points, 7 rebounds.
Harbor Springs: David Harrell 16 points, Jude Proctor 12 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Elk Rapids Tuesday.
TC Christian 62
Central Lake 34
TCC: Brock Broderick 22 points, 5 steals, 4 assists; Elijah Mleko 17 points; Levi Belanger 8 points, 12 rebounds; Simeon Popa 4 points, 10 rebounds.
Central Lake: Harvey 9 points; Hood 8 points.
Charlevoix 53
East Jordan 34
East Jordan (4-4, 1-3 LMC): Cooper Stevenson 15 points, Jackson Raymond 9 points.
Charlevoix (6-2, 3-1 LMC): Evan Solomon 27 points; Ben Lentz 10 points; Cole Wright 6 points; Luke Stuck 6 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Harbor Springs Friday.
Gaylord St. Mary 59
Pellston 54
GSM: Alex Pudvan 24 points; Brady Hunter with 18 points.
Pellston: Blake Cassidy 29 points.
St. Mary’s win creates a three way tie for first in the Ski Valley Conference with St Mary, Pellston and Mancelona.
Onaway 72
Bellaire 55
Bellaire (1-8, 0-6 SVC): Connor Niepoth 21 points; Luke Niepoth 10 points, 7 rebounds; Jordan Dennis 10 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Pellston Thursday.
Joburg 57
Inland Lakes 46
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Joey Chrencik 18 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Joberg hosts Onaway Thursday.
Frankfort 55
Buckley 43
Buckley: Jackson Kulawiak 14 points; Ty Breithaupt 14 point; Tyler Francisco 14 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Glen Lake Thursday.
Benzie Central 67
Leland 52
Leland (5-3, 3-3 NWC): Gavin Miller 16 points, 8 rebounds; JJ Popp 15 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists; Gavin Royston 9 points.
Benzie Central (4-3, 3-1 NWC): Quinn Zickert 20 points, Tyler Kintigh 19 points; Nate Childers 14 points.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Onekama Thursday; Benzie Central hosts Frankfort Thursday.
Onekama 65
Kingsley 54
Kingsley (2-5, 2-4 NWC): Tyler Inthisone 18 points; Evan Douglass 14 points; Beau LaTulip 10 points.
Onekama (4-4, 3-3 NWC): Taylor Bennett 19 points; Luke Mauntler 14 points; Aaron Powers 11 points; Wade Sedlar 9 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Suttons Bay Thursday: Onekama a Leland on Thursday.
Boyne Falls 62
Harbor Light 61
Boyne Falls (6-2, 5-1 NLC): Tyler Gellis 28 points; Nathan Schmidt 11 points.
Harbor Light Christian: Gabe Kruger 41 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls hosts Ellsworth Friday.
Alba 67
Vanderbilt 45
Alba: Chris Grody 18 points, 6 rebounds; Dylan Acevedo 13 points; Jacob Striggow 11 points, 4 steals; Alex Washburn 8 points, 4 steals; Brock Bootz 7 points, 8 rebounds.
Ellsworth 70
Wolverine 40
Ellsworth: Ethan Tornga 23 points; Brayden Steenwyk 13 points; Jamal Cebulski 13 points.
TC Central JV 43
Ludington JV 31
TCC (7-4): Parker Schmidt 14 points.
Harbor Springs JV 43
TC St. Francis JV 36
TCSF (3-5, 2-2 LMC): Thomas Richards 12 points; Cody Richards 8 points.
Up Next: TC St. Francis hosts East Jordan, Thursday.
TC Central frosh 47
Ludington frosh 39
TCC (8-1): Miles Smith 19 points; Brayden Halliday 18 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 42
Harbor Springs frosh 10
TCSF (6-1): Owen Somerville 16 points, Ryan Henning-Neuman 12 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at TC West Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 66
Kingsley 57
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Hailey Helling 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Ruby Hogan 17 points, 9 rebounds; Karrigan LaCross 10 assists.
Kingsley: Jane Dunlap 17 points; Brittany Bowman 15 points; Aaliyah Reno 13 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Onekama Friday.
Petoskey 47
TC Central 42
TCC: Carina Stewart 19 points.
Petoskey: Sydney Mann 15 points.
TC St. Francis 60
Harbor Springs 20
TCSF (7-2, 4-0 LMC): Kam Schaub 18 points; Colleen Heggewald 12 points; Lauren Tocco 10 points; Cara Franke 9 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Elk Rapids Tuesday.
Kalkaska 56
Grayling 30
Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assits, 4 steals; Jordyn Disbrow 10 points; Violet Porter 9 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Elk Rapids Friday.
Boyne City 47
Elk Rapids 34
No stats reported.
Manton 57
Houghton Lake 19
Manton: Abby Brown 15 points, 5 steals; Molly Lane 11 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton at McBain Friday.
Leland 37
Mesick 21
Leland (7-3): Olivia Lowe 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals.
Mesick (3-7): Jillian Hillier 7 points; Grace Hawk 6 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday; Leland hosts Kingsley Friday.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 43
Central Lake 37
LLSM (4-7) Emily Grant 20 points, 5-5 from free throw line.
UP NEXT: LL St. Mary hosts Bear Lake, Tuesday.
Onaway 57
Forest Area 33
Forest Area: Bree Kniss 17 points, 17 rebounds.
Petoskey JV 37
TC Central JV 32
No stats reported
TC Central frosh 53
Petoskey frosh 8
No stats reported
TC St Francis JV 28
Harbor Springs JV 8
TCSF (4-5): Sam Berta 6 points; Cora Pomaranski 5 points,
Harbor Springs: Grace Thorpe 4 points.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 9
Manistee 1
Bay Reps: Drew Hardy 2 goals; Kaleb Miller 2 goals; Garrett Hathaway, winning goalkeeper.
