BOYNE CITY — The Ramblertron’s encore was just as exciting as its debut.

Just not the right result for the home team.

In a close battle between two Lake Michigan Conference leaders where neither team led by more than eight points, Elk Rapids topped Boyne City in overtime 71-69 Tuesday night at Boyne City High School.

Elk Rapids outscored Boyne City 19-13 in the third quarter to avenge a seven point halftime deficit. The Ramblers came back and hit a three pointer at the regulation buzzer to tie the game at 65, but Preston Ball’s basket and a pair of free throws in overtime were enough to outscore the Ramblers 6-4 and earn a win.

Ball led the way with 23 points, 4 steals, and 2 steals for Elk Rapids. Marlin Starkey added 14 points and 6 rebounds. Boyne City was led by Pete Calcaterra with 28 points and Jakob Steinhoff’s 21 points.

After a 4-0 start, the Ramblers (6-2, 2-2 LMC) have lost two of their last four games.

Elk Rapids (3-3, 2-1 LMC) hosts Kalkaska Friday and then hosts Traverse City St. Francis Tuesday. Boyne City hosts Grayling Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TC Central 53

Ludington 37

TCC (9-3, 2-2 BNC): Henry Goldkuhle 16 points, 6 rebounds; Josh Burnham 8 points, 4 rebounds; Peyton Smith 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assist; Carson Bourdo 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Marquette Friday.

TC West 56

Manistee 26

TC West (4-5, 1-2 BNC): Parker Neu 13 points; Will Gaston 8 points; Andy Soma 7 points.

Cadillac 54

Essexville Garber 33

Cadillac (8-0, 4-0 BNC): Evan Borr 21 points; Cole Jenema 16 points, 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Cadillac at TC West Thursday.

TC St. Francis 53

Harbor Spring 44

TCSF (6-2, 4-0 LMC): Brendan Chouinard 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assist; Wyatt Nausadis 11 points; Aidan Bramer 9 points, 6 rebounds; Dominic Carter 6 points, 7 rebounds.

Harbor Springs: David Harrell 16 points, Jude Proctor 12 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis at Elk Rapids Tuesday.

TC Christian 62

Central Lake 34

TCC: Brock Broderick 22 points, 5 steals, 4 assists; Elijah Mleko 17 points; Levi Belanger 8 points, 12 rebounds; Simeon Popa 4 points, 10 rebounds.

Central Lake: Harvey 9 points; Hood 8 points.

Charlevoix 53

East Jordan 34

East Jordan (4-4, 1-3 LMC): Cooper Stevenson 15 points, Jackson Raymond 9 points.

Charlevoix (6-2, 3-1 LMC): Evan Solomon 27 points; Ben Lentz 10 points; Cole Wright 6 points; Luke Stuck 6 points.

UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Harbor Springs Friday.

Gaylord St. Mary 59

Pellston 54

GSM: Alex Pudvan 24 points; Brady Hunter with 18 points.

Pellston: Blake Cassidy 29 points.

St. Mary’s win creates a three way tie for first in the Ski Valley Conference with St Mary, Pellston and Mancelona.

Onaway 72

Bellaire 55

Bellaire (1-8, 0-6 SVC): Connor Niepoth 21 points; Luke Niepoth 10 points, 7 rebounds; Jordan Dennis 10 points, 4 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Pellston Thursday.

Joburg 57

Inland Lakes 46

Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Joey Chrencik 18 points, 6 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Joberg hosts Onaway Thursday.

Frankfort 55

Buckley 43

Buckley: Jackson Kulawiak 14 points; Ty Breithaupt 14 point; Tyler Francisco 14 points.

UP NEXT: Buckley at Glen Lake Thursday.

Benzie Central 67

Leland 52

Leland (5-3, 3-3 NWC): Gavin Miller 16 points, 8 rebounds; JJ Popp 15 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists; Gavin Royston 9 points.

Benzie Central (4-3, 3-1 NWC): Quinn Zickert 20 points, Tyler Kintigh 19 points; Nate Childers 14 points.

UP NEXT: Leland hosts Onekama Thursday; Benzie Central hosts Frankfort Thursday.

Onekama 65

Kingsley 54

Kingsley (2-5, 2-4 NWC): Tyler Inthisone 18 points; Evan Douglass 14 points; Beau LaTulip 10 points.

Onekama (4-4, 3-3 NWC): Taylor Bennett 19 points; Luke Mauntler 14 points; Aaron Powers 11 points; Wade Sedlar 9 points.

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Suttons Bay Thursday: Onekama a Leland on Thursday.

Boyne Falls 62

Harbor Light 61

Boyne Falls (6-2, 5-1 NLC): Tyler Gellis 28 points; Nathan Schmidt 11 points.

Harbor Light Christian: Gabe Kruger 41 points.

UP NEXT: Boyne Falls hosts Ellsworth Friday.

Alba 67

Vanderbilt 45

Alba: Chris Grody 18 points, 6 rebounds; Dylan Acevedo 13 points; Jacob Striggow 11 points, 4 steals; Alex Washburn 8 points, 4 steals; Brock Bootz 7 points, 8 rebounds.

Ellsworth 70

Wolverine 40

Ellsworth: Ethan Tornga 23 points; Brayden Steenwyk 13 points; Jamal Cebulski 13 points.

TC Central JV 43

Ludington JV 31

TCC (7-4): Parker Schmidt 14 points.

Harbor Springs JV 43

TC St. Francis JV 36

TCSF (3-5, 2-2 LMC): Thomas Richards 12 points; Cody Richards 8 points.

Up Next: TC St. Francis hosts East Jordan, Thursday.

TC Central frosh 47

Ludington frosh 39

TCC (8-1): Miles Smith 19 points; Brayden Halliday 18 points.

TC St. Francis frosh 42

Harbor Springs frosh 10

TCSF (6-1): Owen Somerville 16 points, Ryan Henning-Neuman 12 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis at TC West Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glen Lake 66

Kingsley 57

Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Hailey Helling 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Ruby Hogan 17 points, 9 rebounds; Karrigan LaCross 10 assists.

Kingsley: Jane Dunlap 17 points; Brittany Bowman 15 points; Aaliyah Reno 13 points.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Onekama Friday.

Petoskey 47

TC Central 42

TCC: Carina Stewart 19 points.

Petoskey: Sydney Mann 15 points.

TC St. Francis 60

Harbor Springs 20

TCSF (7-2, 4-0 LMC): Kam Schaub 18 points; Colleen Heggewald 12 points; Lauren Tocco 10 points; Cara Franke 9 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis at Elk Rapids Tuesday.

Kalkaska 56

Grayling 30

Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assits, 4 steals; Jordyn Disbrow 10 points; Violet Porter 9 points, 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Elk Rapids Friday.

Boyne City 47

Elk Rapids 34

No stats reported.

Manton 57

Houghton Lake 19

Manton: Abby Brown 15 points, 5 steals; Molly Lane 11 points, 8 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Manton at McBain Friday.

Leland 37

Mesick 21

Leland (7-3): Olivia Lowe 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals.

Mesick (3-7): Jillian Hillier 7 points; Grace Hawk 6 points.

UP NEXT: Mesick at Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday; Leland hosts Kingsley Friday.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 43

Central Lake 37

LLSM (4-7) Emily Grant 20 points, 5-5 from free throw line.

UP NEXT: LL St. Mary hosts Bear Lake, Tuesday.

Onaway 57

Forest Area 33

Forest Area: Bree Kniss 17 points, 17 rebounds.

Petoskey JV 37

TC Central JV 32

No stats reported

TC Central frosh 53

Petoskey frosh 8

No stats reported

TC St Francis JV 28

Harbor Springs JV 8

TCSF (4-5): Sam Berta 6 points; Cora Pomaranski 5 points,

Harbor Springs: Grace Thorpe 4 points.

HOCKEY

Bay Reps 9

Manistee 1

Bay Reps: Drew Hardy 2 goals; Kaleb Miller 2 goals; Garrett Hathaway, winning goalkeeper.

