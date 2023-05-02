BOYNE CITY — Mother nature in northern Michigan was at her finest on Monday as dozens of schools canceled or postponed games because of the weather. But that didn't stop the Ramblers of Boyne City from hitting the soccer pitch in dominating fashion against Grayling.
Boyne City (7-1, 5-1 Lake Michigan) had themselves a get-right game after falling to Elk Rapids last week by shutting out Grayling (4-6-1, 2-6-1 Lake Michigan) in an 8-0 final. Braydin Noble led the Ramblers with a hat trick and two assists.
Mira Hauger added to the Ramblers' lead with two goals and an assist. Ella Walsh and Elly Day each had a goal and an assist. Madicyn Anderson and Jacky Dunlap contributed to the win by each having an assist. Goalkeeper Maggi McHugh collected her fourth shutout victory on the season while having two saves.
The Ramblers look to continue the momentum at Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Vikings hope to turn it around as they travel to Charlevoix on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Clare 5
Brethren 1
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (2-8, 1-6 Northern Michigan) welcome Gladwin on Tuesday.
Manistee 1
Hart 0
UP NEXT: Manistee (7-1-1) travels to Benzie Central on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.