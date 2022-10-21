BOYNE CITY — A perfect regular season is nice, but Boyne City wants more.
After defeating Roscommon 33-6 to close out a pristine 9-0 record, the Ramblers have their eyes and ears on Sunday as they await the announcement of their opponent in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’re excited about whoever we draw,” Boyne City head coach Dave Suttle said. “The districts and the region is going to be pretty tough. They’re all going to be real physical football games, and we just want to throw our hat in there and see how we stack up.”
Playoff matchups will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday on Bally Sports Detroit.
Friday’s win marked the first time since 2017 the Ramblers completed an unblemished regular season.
The Ramblers led 14-0 after the first quarter and then built a comfortable 27-0 lead going into the locker room at halftime. Boyne added a fourth-quarter touchdown to win going away against Roscommon (3-6).
Drew Neer completed 9/16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown to Mason Wilcox, who caught three balls for 41 yards. Joey McHugh led the rushing attack with 106 yards and a score. Gavin Hewitt had two rushing TDs, and Owen Hewitt added a score on the ground as well.
“We feel real good about it,” Suttle said of the undefeated regular season. “For the community and the kids, it’s been quite a ride. It takes a lot of focus to win nine games, and the kids did a really good job.”
Suttle said the key to coming out on the winning side of the football each week was the play up front.
“They played better than anticipated for us, and they keep getting better every week,” Suttle said. “I thought they’d be pretty good this year, but they’ve really come together as a great offensive line for us and playing really well on defense, too.”
FOOTBALL
Kingsley 42
Cheboygan 14
Kingsley: Eli Graves 14 carries, 208 yards, 49-yard TD, 3-yard TD, 21-yard TD, 2 2PAT; Sam Goethals 5-yard TD; Bodie Bielas 1-yard TD; Gavyn Merchant 2PAT; Skylar Workman 24-yard TD run. Stags had 369 rushing yards as a team.
UP NEXT: The Stags (7-2) find out Sunday which team they will face in the playoffs.
East Jordan 40
Mancelona 6
East Jordan: Logan Shooks 10 carries, 100 yards, 4-yard TD run, 40-yard TD run, 9-yard TD run, 5 tackles.
Mancelona: Jason Naumcheff 13/22 passing, 116 yards, 35-yard TD on a hook-and-ladder play to Kalen Myszak.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (5-4) find out Sunday which team they will play in the postseason. The Ironmen end their season at 1-8.
Frankfort 36
Elk Rapids 14
Frankfort: Nick Stevenson 2 passing TDs, 60-yard rushing TD, 2 INTs on defense; Emmerson Farmer 2 receiving TDs; Fletcher Anderson 2 rushing TDs, 12 tackles; Ashton Hollenbeck 9 tackles; Carter Kerby 8 tackles.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (8-1) and the Elks (6-3) find out Sunday which teams they will play in the postseason.
Charlevoix 47
Glen Lake 14
Charlevoix: Brady Jess 55-yard TD run; Patrick Sterrett 5 carries, 140 yards, 62-yard TD run, 2 INTs; Landon Swanson 7 carries, 115 yards, 24-yard TD run, 25-yard TD run, 34-yard TD run, 9 tackles; Henry Herzog 13 carries, 110 yards, 12-yard TD run, 1-yard TD run.
Glen Lake: Ethan Steffke 6 catches, 94 yards; Sean Galla 7/10 passing, 132 yards, 2-yard TD run; Cooper Bufalini 90-yard kickoff return TD; Boden Fisher 2 PATs; Luke Hazelton 7 tackles; Gage Baker 7 tackles; Neil Ihme INT.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (8-1) will find out Sunday which team they will face in the postseason. The Lakers likely end their season at 3-6.
Sault Ste. Marie 20
Benzie Central 14
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 11 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD, 2 sacks, 2 INT; Tyrone Brouillet 14 carries, 57 yards, 9 tackles; Cael Katt 79-yard kick return TD, 10 tackles; Michael Pfeiffer 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (3-6) find out their postseason fate on Sunday.
Manton 33
Joburg 15
Manton: Leon Barber 92 yards rushing, 2 TDs, fumble return TD; Logan Baker 86 yards rushing; Andrew Phillips 43 yards rushing, 65-yard TD catch; Lenny Schmidt 40 yards rushing; Nathan Winters 65-yard passing TD, INT on defense.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (4-5) find out their playoff fate Sunday.
The Cardinals end their season at 1-8.
Grayling 37
Kalkaska 20
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 8/19 passing, 90 yards; Jake Huspen 21 carries, 187 yards, 2 TDs, 5 tackles, INT; Joshua Aldrich 9 carries, 31 yards, 2 TDs, 5 tackles; Tayvion Hall 60-yard INT return TD.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings end their season at 2-7. The Blazers end their season at 3-6.
Gaylord 28
Clare 7
Gaylord: Riley Hush 4-yard TD; Russell Hush 45-yard TD; Connor Byram 2 FGs (39-yard, 19-yard).
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (6-3), who were sitting in 32nd of the 32 available playoff slots before Friday’s win, will find out their playoff fate Sunday.
Reed City 16(OT)
Cadillac 8
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-4) will find out Sunday which team they play in the postseason.
Petoskey 26
Marquette 13
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen end their season at 3-6.
Manistee 35
Fremont 6
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (6-3) will find out its playoff opponent on Sunday.
Ogemaw Heights 35
Lake City 7
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-4) will find out their playoff fate Sunday.
McBain 56
Muskegon Heights 0
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (5-4) will find out their playoff fate Sunday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Central Lake 62
Forest Area 6
Central Lake: Kelan Pletcher 3/3 passing, 3 TDs (60-yard, 45-yard, 36-yard), 2 FGs, 8 tackles, INT return TD; Garrison Barrett 3 carries, 73 yards, TD, 2PAT; Owen Cary 3 carries, 19 yards, TD; Jacob Jenuwine 75-yard TD run, 60-yard TD catch; Patrick Puroll 4 carries, 40 yards, TD, punt-return TD; Drayten Evans 36-yard TD catch; Mason Hoppe 48-yard TD catch; Tristin Wiltse 7 tackles; Cameron Spencer 5 tackles; Nick Sponable 4 tackles; Grant Miller 4 tackles; Cameron Snyder 4 tackles.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-2) will find out Sunday which team they will face in the playoffs. Forest Area ends its season at 1-8.
