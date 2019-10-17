ELK RAPIDS — Boyne City clinched the Lake Michigan Conference’s top seed for the first time in program history with a three-set sweep of Elk Rapids.
The Ramblers prevailed 25-20, 30-28, 27-25.
Boyne found itself down seven points in the second set before Josee Behling rallied the troops for a marathon 30-28 win.
Annabelle Seelye, who was questionable for the match because of illness, helped the Ramblers take the third set 27-25.
“I am so unbelievably proud of how the girls played,” Boyne City head coach Mallory Slate said. “They never gave up and didn’t let circumstances they couldn’t control get the best of them. The combination of Josee Behling, Katelyn Gabos and Annabelle Seelye was unstoppable. Jillian Cain had a great night at the net and Brooklyn Fitzpatrick and Gabby Musser both came through at crucial times. Maggee Behling was on point in the back row as well, helping Gabos hold that line.”
The Ramblers (17-12-2, 6-0 LMC) travel Tuesday to Grayling and host a non-conference pink game Thursday with East Jordan.
Leading Boyne for the evening were Seelye (24 assists, six kills, 14 digs), Behling (10 kills), Brooklyn Fitzpatrick (eight kills, 22 digs), Gabos (23 digs), Cain (seven kills, three blocks, eight digs) and Maggee Behling (20 digs).
Top performers for Elk Rapids included Logan Reasoner (13 kills), Tori Wilkins (13 kills), Lily Hoberg (seven kills), Madison Hall (six aces, 44 assists) and Anna Rottman (28 digs). The Elks (18-6-1, 5-1 LMC) travel Monday to Mancelona.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland 3
North Bay 0
Leland def. North Bay 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 in its Dig Forever Abby game.
Leland (27-12-3, 4-1 Northwest): Jana Molby 21 assists, 1 ace; Alexis Luce 10 assists, 1 block; Mia Osorio 14 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Lowe 8 digs, 5 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Sarah Elwell 10 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 1 ace; Tatum Kareck 12 digs, 11 kills, 1 ace; Gillian Grobbel 9 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces; Daylen Ray 1 ace; Kayla Korson 2 digs; Bethany Fowler 2 digs.
North Bay (20-2-8, 3-3 Northwest): Sophie Stowe 9 digs, 11 assists, 8 kills; Laura Hursey 11 kills, 10 digs; Grace Periard 15 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces; Laila Vang 9 digs.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel Tuesday at Glen Lake; North Bay visits Buckley, Tuesday.
Buckley 3
Bear Lake 0
Buckley def. Bear Lake 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.
Buckley: Hope Warren 9 aces, 5 assists, 4 kills; Briana Schrotenboer 4 aces, 5 kills.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Big Rapids Crossroads Tournament, Saturday.
Manton 3
Lake City 0
Manton def. Lake City 25-17, 25-22, 25-16.
Manton (34-2, 12-1 Highland): Brianna Puffer 1 ace, 13 kills (recorded her 1,000 career kill early in match), 1 block, 2 assists, 5 digs; Abby Brown 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 25 assists, 14 digs; Addison Letts 2 aces, 2 kills, 18 digs; Jaden Wilder 2 aces, 5 kills, 17 digs; Leah Helsel 3 kills; Madalynn Lutke 16 digs; Megan Moffit 4 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs.
East Jordan 3
Mancelona 1
East Jordan def. Mancelona 28-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12.
East Jordan: Haley Gibson 29 digs; Jayden Weber 10 kills, 1 ace, 17 digs; Eveylyn Diller 6 kills; Kylie Skrocki 3 kills, 4 aces, 18 digs; Lauren Peterson 3 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 block; Sophie Snyder 2 kills, 2 blocks; Lindsey Cross 1 kill, 2 aces, 7 digs, 5 blocks; Tegan Swanson 18 digs, 1 ace; Ellie Skrocki 14 digs.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 45
Kalkaska JV 6
TCSF (6-2): Luke Biggar 11-yards TD run, 79-yard kickoff return TD; Wyatt Nausadis 34-yard TD pass to Josh Graves; Josiah Schaub 1-yard TD run; Noah Endres 1-yard TD run; Preston Rowley 53-yard interception return TD; Andrew Lints 6-yard TD run; Gavin Wilmot 3 extra points; Max Corwin 2 carries for 60 yards; Jacob Grozenski 1 catch for 31 yards; defense led by John Hagelstein, Jack Prichard, Groves, Burke Flowers.
Kalkaska (0-8): Landen Hart 15 carries for 59 yards; Christopher Gay 90-yards kickoff return TD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.