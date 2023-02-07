ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids girls basketball extended their winning streak to six games Monday after an all-around team performance in the Elks' 69-25 home win against Manton.
The Elks (13-2, 9-1 Lake Michigan) didn't waste any time to get in front of the Rangers (5-12, 5-8 Highland) with Elks senior Lauren Bingham and junior Morgan Bergquist splashing back-to-back 3-pointers to make it smooth sailing the rest of the game.
"We came out with good intensity," Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said. "We have a three-game week this week, so I told the girls we have to get off to a nice start."
Kendall Standfest finished with 18 points, nine boards, five assists and four steals. Bingham finished with a team-high 19 while collecting three assists and two steals.
"Lauren has been one of our four-year players," Brown said. "When she starts shooting outside, it's tough to guard her."
Anna Pray racked up eight points and two rebounds. Lily Morton finished with eight assists, four steals and three rebounds.
With just five games left in the regular season for the Elks, they finish their next four games at home, starting with Kalkaska on Tuesday and Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
The Rangers look to snap their six-game losing streak against Roscommon at home next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 61
GT Academy 21
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Della Bunek 16 points; Audrey Smith 15 points; Leah Fleis 13 points.
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Paige Bell 5 points, 1 steal; Megan Pavwoski 6 rebounds, 6 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (9-6) travel to Mackinaw City on Wednesday. The Mustangs (4-8) travel to Ellsworth on Wednesday.
Gaylord SM 61
Forest Area 26
Gaylord St. Mary: Emma McKinley 21 points; Ava Schultz 16 points; Macey Bebble 9 points; Emma Glasby 5 points.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (14-2, 12-0 Ski Valley) welcome Onaway on Wednesday. Forest Area (1-13, 1-10 Ski Valley) hosts Central Lake on Wednesday.
Benzie Central 55
Manistee 41
Benzie Central: Adrian Childs 16 points; Marie Reidlinger 15 points; Gloria Stepanovich 6 points, 17 rebounds; Kara Johnson 15 points, 6 steals.
Manistee: Libby McCarthy 13 points, 7 rebounds; Jayna Edmondson 12 points; Allison Kelley 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (11-6, 7-3 Northwest) travel to Onekama on Tuesday. Manistee (7-10, 4-5 West Michigan) hosts Ludington on Friday.
Ellsworth 54
Boyne Falls 34
Ellsworth: Avery Strange 12 points; Bella Essenberg 11 points; Hannah Essenberg 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (4-10, 4-6 Northern Lakes) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellsworth 71
Boyne Falls 37
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 27 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 17 points, 6 steals; Patrick Puroll 12 points, 6 steals, 4 assists.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 17 points; JT Greenier 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (12-5, 6-1 Northern Lakes) travel to Forest Area on Thursday. The Loggers travel to Alanson on Friday.
Marion 57(OT)
Manton 53
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (5-12, 4-8 Highland) hosts Roscommon next Wednesday.
ICE HOCKEY
Cadillac 9
Lakeshore 3
Cadillac: Henry Schmittdiel 3 goals, 1 assist; Dylan Quartz 1 goal; Thomas Rahilly 1 goal, 1 assist; Kaleb McKinley 2 goals; Cadyn Rossell 1 goal, 1 assist; Zach Beckhardt 1 goal; Kadin Hawkins 1 assist.
Lakeshore Badgers: Ansel Carroll 1 goal; River Claveau 1 goal; Lukas Schade 1 goal; Nathaniel Barnett 1 assist; Austin Quillan 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (11-10, 5-4-1 Big North) hosts Alpena next Wednesday. The Badgers travel to Traverse City Central next Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.