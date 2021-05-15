TRAVERSE CITY — The beginning of a weekend of downstate visitors looked sour for Traverse City Central but some late inning magic helped out.
The Trojans earned a 12-2 victory over Muskegon Oakridge in five innings at TC Central Friday thanks to a seven run bottom half of the fifth.
Oakridge opened the game scoring a run in the top of the first inning and held TCC scoreless through two innings.
Dominic Palamara tied the game in the third squeezing in a run when Owen Dawson stole second in a first-and-third situation.
The Trojans put up four runs in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead before allowing a run in the top of the fifth that made it 5-2.
Cue the explosion.
Alex Schmitt opened the bottom of the fifth with a double and the rout was on. Back-to-back walks put more men on base and Schmitt scored on a wild pitch that walked Carson Rokos.
The Trojans eyed out three more walks and smacked four more singles in the inning to put up seven runs and enact the mercy rule at 12-2.
Ethan Schweitzer tossed three innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts to earn the win. J.J. Dutmers came to pitch in relief and allowed five hits and a run while holding the lead.
Dawson hit a RBI double and had two RBI total. Joining him was Schmitt with two hits and two RBI, Josef Meyer with two hits and a RBI while Rokos scored twice. Palamara walked three times and scored three runs while stealing three bases.
The Trojans have two games Saturday. TC Central will host Grand Blanc at 10 a.m. and play Forest Hills Eastern in the afternoon.
SOFTBALL
Glen Lake 6 15
Suttons Bay 3 0
Game 1: Glen Lake — Emily Bellant WP, 7 H, 5 K; Taylor Simple 3 H; Shea Staley 2 H; Olivia Mikowski 3-run HR.
Game 2: Glen Lake — Taylor Simple WP, 2 H, 4 K; Mikowski 3 R, 2 SB, 3 BB; Bellant 3 R; Maddy Blough 3 RBI, 2B; Ella Flores 2 R; Chloe Crick 2 R.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (10-10) hosts TC St. Francis, McBain in John Schlosser tournament.
TC Central 7
Roosevelt 4
TC Central: McKenzie Reed WP, 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K; Lexi Hamstra 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Hannah Fellows 2B, RBI; Evie Nowicki 2-4, RBI; Reed H, RBI.
Frankfort 9 11
Lake City 0 2
Game 1: Frankfort — Taylor Myers WP, 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 8 K, 0 R; Myers H; Maggie Kelly 2B; Cora Scott H.
Game 2: Frankfort — Myers WP, 6 IP, 7 K, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 0 ER; Myers 4-4, 2-run HR, 4 RBI; Kinzee Stockdale 2B, 3B.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (15-6) hosts Benzie Central, Monday.
Kingsley 14 14
Benzie Central 1 1
Game 1: Kingsley — Karly Roelofs WP, 5 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 5 K; Leslie Hamilton 2-2, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 RBI, 2 2B; Roelofs 3-4, 4 RBI, 3B, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 SB; Jessie Stiner H, 2 R; Hannah Grahn 3-3, RBI, R; Grace Lewis H, R, RBI. Benzie Central — Olivia Bailey LP; Nona Schultz 2B; Autumn Wallington 2 H; Kaylee Jelakowski H; Katie Quick H; Chloe Burdick H.
Game 2: Kingsley — Lewis WP, 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K; Hamilton 2-2, 3 R; Roelofs H, 2 RBI, R; Lewis 2B; Grahn H, 3 SB, 2 R. Benzie Central — Bailey LP; Riley Sanchez 3 K; Sanchez H, 2B; Quick H; Burdick H.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (4-13-1) at Frankfort, Monday; Kingsley (23-6, 8-0 Northwest) hosts Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Onekama 6 4
Hart 5 6
Game 1: Onekama — Sophie Wisniski WP, 6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 12 K; Wisniski 2-2, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR; Katie Magnan H, RBI; Cayley Nelson 2B; Carly Bennett H, R; Ajah Fink H, R.
Game 2: Onekama — Wisniski LP, 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 K; Wisniski 2-3, R; Kaylin Sam 2B, 2 RBI, R; Abby Pruyne 2-3, 2B, RBI; Coriena Maxey H, RBI; Julia Lapp H.
Manton 12 18
Grayling 8 1
Game 1: Manton — Shelby Bundy WP, 6 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER; Bundy R; Megan Moffit 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 2B; Aysia Taylor 2-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Sam Powers 2-4, RBI, 2 R.
Game 2: Manton — Powers 2-5, 3 RBI, 2 R; Taylor H, 3 RBI; Bundy 2-3, 2 RBI; Moffit H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
BASEBALL
Glen Lake 8 2
Suttons Bay 4 1
Game 1: Glen Lake — Ryan Flores WP, 5 H, 8 K, BB, 6 IP; Connor Ciolek 2 H; Jackson Ciolek 2 H, 2 RBI. Suttons Bay — Jake Murphy LP, 4.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Murphy 2-2, 3 R, 2B; Hugh Periard 2-3, RBI, R, 2 2B; Steven Bolger RBI, H; Sean Shananaquet H, RBI.
Game 2: Glen Lake — Jon Popp WP, 4 H, 9 K, 3 BB, 6 IP; Drew Barber H, RBI; Sean Galla 2B. Suttons Bay — Hugh Periard LP, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 7 K; Murphy 2-3, R, SB; Periard H, RBI, SB; Shananaquet H.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (17-1, 6-0 Northwest) hosts Josh Schlosser Tournament, Saturday.
Boyne City 5 0
Cheboygan 0 6
Game 1: Boyne City — Aaron Bess WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 11 K; Bess H, R; Mason Wilcox H, RBI, R; Michael Deming H, RBI.
Game 2: Boyne City — Michael Deming LP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K; Jacob Bush H; Deming H; Jack Neer H; Bobby Hoth H.
Grayling 13 22
Manton 1 13
Game 1: Grayling — Derek Long WP, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K; Jake Huspen 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 3B; Trevor Cvitkovich HR, 2 RBI, R; Drew Kanary 2-2, 2 R, RBI; James Potter RBI; Chevy Hartig RBI.
Game 2: Grayling — Cole Dickie WP, 4 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 2 K; Owen Triebold 2-2, 3 R, RBI; Huspen 2-3, 3 RBI, R; Long 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Drew Kanary 3-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Trevor Cvitkovich 2-4, 2 RBI, HR; Ben Gonzales 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI; Cole Dickie 3-4, RBI, 2 R; James Potter 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 7
Glen Lake 0
Elk Rapids (10-2, 8-1 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 3 goals, 3 assists; Kendall Standfest goal, assist; Lily Morton goal, assist; Logan Reasoner goal, 2 assists; Karyme Barcenas goal; Jorja Jenema 6 saves, shutout (eighth of season).
Glen Lake: Becca Nowicki 14 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Grayling, Monday.
Grayling 5
Kingsley 0
Kingsley (4-11, 3-4 Northwest): Lauren Davis 6 saves; Hannah Crawford 3 saves.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Northport, Monday.
Ludington 2
TC Central 0
TC Central (3-9-2): Annie Ferguson 7 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey, Tuesday.
Leland 6
Benzie Central 0
Leland (7-5, 7-1 Northwest): Sutton Leiter goal; Mia Osorio 2 goals, assist; Maeve Sweeney 2 goals; Tatum Kareck goal, 3 assists; Emma Waskiewicz assist; Jen Estrada shutout.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 27 saves.
North Bay 2
McBain NMC 2
North Bay (5-8-1): Lillian Brown goal; Lauren Lint goal; Keeley TwoCrow 3 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Kingsley at Northport, Monday.