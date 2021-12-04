KINGSLEY — Elk Rapids turned a five-point lead after three quarters into a 24-point victory against Kingsley.
The Elks (1-0) scored 23 points in the fourth quarter of Friday’s girls varsity basketball game against the Stags (1-1) and held Kingsley to just four points in the final eight minutes of a 60-36 nonconference win.
Gabby Krakow, Logan Reasoner and Morgan Bergquist led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points each for Elk Rapids.
“We started out well and had a little bit of a letdown in the third, but that was a good fourth quarter for sure,” Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said. “It was a nice finish.”
The Elks continue nonconference play against Northwest Conference opponents with Glen Lake on Tuesday.
Karly Roelofs and Maddy Johns each had seven points to pace Kingsley in the loss.
“We played really good in the second and third quarters. Not so much in the first and fourth,” Kingsley head coach Matt Schelich said. “We rolled over and died, and they put on quite a show in the fourth.”
The Stags have a bit of a break before hosting Onekama on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 42
Benzie Central 20
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 17 points, 6 steals; Maggie Napont 7 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals; Colleen Hegewald 19 points, 4 steals.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 10 points, 9 rebounds; Shelby Bentley 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (1-1) continue their Benzie County tour with a road battle against Frankfort on Tuesday. The Huskies (0-2) take on Traverse City Central at home Tuesday.
Central Lake 48
GT Academy 41
Central Lake: Katelynn Wolgmamot 26 points; Liberty Perry 13 points.
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 22 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 7 points, 7 rebounds; Julia Jones 6 points; Michaela Kinney 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-0) host Mancelona on Wednesday. The Mustangs (1-1) play at Marion on Wednesday.
Manistee CC 36
Brethren 32
Brethren: No stats reported.
Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Kaylyn Johnson 7 points, 12 rebounds; Elizabeth Logan 7 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (1-0) get back to action Saturday with a home game against Kalamazoo Hackett. The Bobcats (0-1) take on the Bulldogs when they welcome Mesick on Wednesday.
Essexville Garber 58
Cadillac 38
Cadillac: Anna Whipple 14 points, 6 rebounds; Joslyn Seeley 11 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-1) host Gaylord on Friday to open up Big North Conference action.
Leland 37
Charlevoix 31
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Kenzy Sluiter 10 points, 4 assists; Skylar Weisen 7 points, 3 rebounds; Jenna Gale 4 points, 5 rebounds.
Charlevoix: Evelyn Rousier 7 points; Camryn Turkleson 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (1-0) remain at home as they take on McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday. The Rayders (0-2) host Gaylord on Tuesday.
Mesick 48
Crossroads Academy 39
Mesick: Jillian Hiller 13 points; Lexy Abraham 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 West Michigan D) travel to Brethren on Wednesday.
McBain 51
Manton 44
McBain: No stats reported.
Manton: Lauren Wilder 28 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Genna Alexander 6 points, 7 rebounds; Megan Moffit 4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (0-2) take on Kalkaska at home Monday. The Ramblers (1-1) travel to Reed City for an afternoon tilt Saturday.
Kalamazoo Hackett 54
Onekama 41
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 14 points; Heather Zielinski 6.
UP NEXT: Onekama (0-2) plays Kingsley Friday in its first Northwest Conference matchup.
Frankfort 53
Manistee 44
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (1-0) travel to Cedarville for an afternoon game Saturday. Manistee (0-2) takes on Traverse City West on the road Tuesday.
Gaylord 52
Cheboygan 24
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-0) head to Charlevoix on Tuesday.
Benzie Central JV 58
TC St. Francis JV 20
Traverse City St. Francis JV (1-1): Maya Padisak 8 points, 4 rebounds.
ICE HOCKEY
Alpena 9
Gaylord 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (2-3) and Alpena (2-3) square off again Saturday at Northern Lights Arena in the second game of a home-and-home.
FROM THURSDAY
Joburg-Lewiston 59
East Jordan 49 OT
Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-1): Jayden Marlatt 24 points; Kennedy Johnson 14 points; Jocelyn Tobias 11 points; Gloria House 10 points.
East Jordan: Mycah Heise 24 points.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston hosts Inland Lakes on Tuesday.
Ogemaw Hts. 29
Kalkaska 25
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (0-2) at Manton on Monday.
prep roundup