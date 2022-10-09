PORTAGE — Northern Michigan represented well at the Portage Invitational on Saturday, taking titles and setting records.
Benzie Central's Hunter Jones won the Division 1 men's 5K and set a meet record in the process. The senior Huskie ran a 14:37 flat, besting the previous record set just last year by Hartland's Riley Hough by just one-tenth of a second.
Benzie head coach Asa Kelly said Jones is now at the top of a list that includes "incredible" athletes that have gone on to be national champions, Olympians and American record holders.
Traverse City Central finished third overall with 205 points, finishing behind champion Northville (127) and Saline (186). Joe Muha was the Trojans' top runner, taking ninth with a time of 15:44. Micah Bauer finished in the top 20 as well, taking 14th with a 15:48.6.
TC Central boys head coach Bryan Burns said the Portage race is often a preview of how the state finals meet plays out, which he feels is encouraging for the Trojans.
"Our guys ran just a really solid team race," Burns said.
Both the West and Central girls teams finished in the top 10 overall. The Titans took fifth with 206 points, while the Trojans placed ninth with 316. Ann Arbor Pioneer won with 120 points.
Abby Veit was West's top finisher, taking 16th with an 18:50.7. Alexis Ball was Central's best runner, completing the 5K in 19:02.8 for 22nd place.
Traverse City West took 17th with 475 points, but Jonah Hochstetler put together a top-10 performance, finishing sixth individually with a time of 15:39.4.
Skipping over to Division 3, the Traverse City St. Francis girls team was tops overall with 100 points for first place. Benzie Central was fourth with 180, and Boyne City was 14th with 407.
Benzie's Mylie Kelly was the area's top finisher, taking fifth place with an 18:46.4. She was followed closely by St. Francis' Sophia Rhein and Betsy Skendzel, who finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 18:51.4 and 18:59.6.
The top seven St. Francis girls all medaled in Saturday's event, including Grace Slocum who took 18th with a 20:09.1.
"The girls ran a tough race on a course that typically has lots of personal-best times," St. Francis head coach Julie Duffing said. "We had only one PR in the top seven, but the Glads worked hard to place well."
Boyne City's Ava Maginity also finished in the top 20, taking 11th with a 19:21.7.
The St. Francis boys took third overall in the D3 race, compiling 136 points. Hart won with 71, and Hanover-Horton was runner-up with 117. Benzie Central was 13th with 396 points, and Boyne City was 32nd with 865.
"The boys ran well, but we know we have our work cut out for us with Hart and Hanover beating us," Duffing said. "Our 4-7 kids are different every week, so that will make it difficult to narrow it down to who the top seven will be at regionals."
Benzie's Pol Molins was the area's best runner, taking 13th with a 16:31.2 followed by Grayling's Drew Moore in 14th with a 16:34.1. Josh Kerr (18th, 16:45) and Josh Slocum (19th, 16:47.5) were St. Francis' top two finishers.
Aiden Harrand continued her incredible junior season for Buckley, winning the Division 4 girls 5K with a 19:10.2. Johannesburg-Lewiston won the overall team title with 56 points, and the Bears finished third with 157. Grand Traverse Academy was fourth with 163 points, Frankfort was ninth with 209, and Bear Lake-Onekama was 15th with 359.
Other girls top finishers included Joburg's Allie Nowak (third, 19:18.4), Yolanda Gascho (fourth, 19:48.4), Madalyn Agren (13th, 21:06), Rosalinda Gascho (16th, 21:11.5) and Cora Mullins (20th, 21:21.4); GTA's Petra Foote (sixth, 20:06.4) and Julia Jones (17th, 21:11.6); and Buckley's Brooklynn Frazee (14th, 21:10.5.
On the boys side in Division 4, Frankfort was the area's top team in fifth place with 161 points. Joburg was eighth with 210 followed by Bear Lake-Onekama in 10th, GTA in 13th and Glen Lake in 17th.
Joburg's Jacob Wartenburg was the area's top finish in ninth place with a 16:56.7, followed by Frankfort's Skylar Werden in 10th at 16:58.4, Joburg's Blake Fox in 13th at 17:10, BL-O's Mason Sinke in 15th at 17:13.2, Frankfort's Adam Townsend in 18th at 17:23.7, and GTA's Chase Snell in 19th at 17:24.5.
In Division 2, Petoskey was the top boys finisher in ninth place with 377 points. Cadillac was 19th, and Kingsley was 36th. Shane Izzard was the best area runner. The Petoskey product was 23rd with a time of 16:11.1. Nolan Nixon was Cadillac's best finisher, taking 27th with a 16:21.6.
The Vikings took 13th on the girls side to lead the area's teams. Petoskey followed in 14th, followed by Gaylord in 17th and Kingsley in 27th. Petoskey's CamBrie Corey was the best area finisher with an 18:57.1 for 11th place. Teammate Madeline Loe was 19th with a 19:21.8, and Gaylord's Katie Berkshire was 20th with a 19:22.3.
Regionals are slated for Oct. 28-29.
FOOTBALL
Gaylord 39
Escanaba 14
Gaylord: Ty Bensinger 25 carries, 162 yards, 2 TD, 4.5 tackles; Russell Hush 10 carries, 99 yards, 2 INT (one returned 94 yards for TD); Riley Hush 10 carries, 58 yards, 2 TD; Connor Byram 25-yard FG, 2-2 PAT; Louden Stradling 2-2 PAT; Brady Pretzlaf 4.5 tackles; Gus James INT, 3 tackles; Carter Sitz 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (5-2) host Gladstone, Friday.
Charlevoix 65
Manistique 0
Charlevoix: Patrick Sterrett 8 carries, 130 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion, 52-yard TD catch, INT; Owen Waha 2 catches, 45 yards, TD, 2-point conversion; Max Dixon 5 carries, 56 yards, TD; Brady Jess 6 carries, 35 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion, 4-5 passing for 106 yards, 2 TDs; Henry Herzog 5 carries, 75 yards, TD; Landon Swanson 7 tackles; Josh Schultz 5 tackles, fumble recovery; Trevor Streeter 4 tackles, fumble recovery; Hudson Vollmer INT; AJ Spiegl 3 carries, 29 yards, TD; Ryan Pearl 1 PAT.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (6-1) host Kalkaska, Friday.
Brown City 64
Mesick 62
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 16-30 for 245 yards, 2 TDs passing, 4-4 PAT; Colton Eckler 32 carries, 224 yards, 5 TDs, 2 catches for 32 yards, TD, INT, 6 tackles, 75-yard kick return TD; Ben Humphreys 5 catches, 78 yards, TD, 16 rush yards; Connor Sisson 5 catches, 76 yards, 14 tackles; Tyler Hall 4 catches, 59 yards; Bradley Smith 15 tackles, TFL; Ben Parrish 11 tackles, 2.5 TFL;
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (5-2) travel Saturday to Suttons Bay.
SOCCER
TC Christian 5
Suttons Bay 0
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 3 goals, assist; Preston Jaworski 2 goals, assist; Owen Summerville assist; Liam Donnell assist; James Thuente assist.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (13-4-3) hosts Harbor Light, Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 2-2 at East Kentwood Invite
Scores: TC West lost to Grand Rapids Northview 27-29, 15-25; def. Gull Lake 21-25, 25-22, 18-16; lost to East Kentwood 20-25, 24-26; def. Greenville 25-21, 25-22.
TC West leaders: Amaleah Streit 3 aces, 1 kill, 14 digs, 2 assists; Audrey LaFaive 5 aces, 23 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Ava Hellem 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Avery Lahti 16 kills, 6 blocks; Calli Hathaway 1 kill; Claire Miner 12 kills, 9 blocks; Jenna Flick 3 aces, 6 assists, 32 digs; Kaylee Schaub 3 aces, 24 assists, 16 digs; Kylee Cooper 1 kill, 1 block; Madeline Bildeaux 3 aces, 8 kills, 9 blacks, 2 digs; Madyson Sebela 4 kills, 9 blocks, 2 digs; Rena Smith 5 aces, 27 assists, 18 digs.
Lake City wins back-to-back Mancelona Invite titles
Scores: Lake City def. Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-7, 25-16; def. Elk Rapids 25-11, 25-17; def. Harbor Springs 25-11, 25-15; def. GT Academy 0 25-13, 25-13; def. Elk Rapids 0 Semis 25-19, 25-14; def. Joburg (championship) 25-16, 25-17.
Trojans leaders: Alie Bisballe 18 kills, 16 blocks, 10 digs; Mackenzie Bisballe 24 kills, 15 blocks, 34 assists, 28 digs; Hannah Vasicek 10 kills, 9 digs; Emily Urie 6 kills, 4 assists, 24 digs; Hailey Hamel 2 digs; Kaylee Keenan 61 digs; Kasey Keenan 12 kills, 19 digs; Haylee Parniske 7 kills, 20 digs; Helen Brown 32 assists, 13 digs; Hannah Hern 13 digs; Jenna Harris 11 digs; Zoe Butkovich 3 digs, 1 kill; Caleigh Schneider 1 kill, 1 dig; Isabelle Whitcomb 6 digs, 2 assists; Kaitlin Kendall 1 dig; Leah Linderman 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (30-3-1) host Roscommon (Dig Pink game) Tuesday and visit No. 7 TC St. Francis, Thursday.
Elk Rapids falls in Mancelona semifinals
Scores: Elk Rapids lost to Lake City 11-25, 17-25; def. GT Academy 25-18, 25-14; lost to Johannesburg-Lewiston 16-25, 23-25; def. Harbor Springs 25-21, 25-12; def. TC Christian 25-14, 20-25, 15-2; lost in semifinals vs. Lake City 19-25, 14-25.
Elk Rapids leaders: Ryleigh Yocom 80 assists, 4 kills, 11 aces, 34 digs, 1 block; Rhielynn Skrocki 6 kills; Mattea Ball 12 aces, 54 digs, 3 assists; Haleigh Yocom 2 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Lexi Moore 13 kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Caroline Best 24 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Gaby Morton 16 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Chloe Taylor 3 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs; Violet Sumerix 6 kills, 4 aces, 22 digs, 1 block; Morgan Bergquist 19 kills, 10 aces, 11 digs, 9 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Elks (18-13-1) travel Tuesday to Boyne City.
TC Christian 3-2 at Mancelona Invite
TC Christian leaders: Lydia Critchfield 54 assists, 13 kills, 8 digs, 7 aces; Lydia Brower 4 kills, 20 digs, 14 aces; Rebekah Burch 3 assists, 2 kills, 32 digs, 6 aces; Ava Wendell 25 kills, 16 digs, 6 aces; Sadie Mleko 5 kills, 1 dig; Brooke Smith 8 kills; Taylor Tebben 8 kills.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (10-20-1) plays Kalkaska and Benzie Central, Thursday.
