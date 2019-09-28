SHEPHERD — Hunter Jones went from elite to THE elite Saturday.
The Benzie Central freshman cross country runner clocked in with a personal-best 15:38.7 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational, setting the mark for the best time nationally among all freshmen this season.
The time edges out Kole Mathison of Carmel, Indiana, who held the distinction with his 15:41.4 from two weeks ago. The third-best freshman time nationally also occurred Saturday, with Freeland's Braydon Holsinger running a 15:57.0 at the Wagener Park Invitational hosted by Deckerville.
"He's incredible," Benzie coach Asa Kelly said of Jones. "He's got a motor. He lines up and there's nobody in the race other than him."
Jones and Holsinger are the only two Michigan entries so far in this season's top 50 national freshman times.
Benzie took third in the girls Blue Division race, one spot behind Cadillac. Frankenmuth won, and Manistee and Gaylord were 18th and 19th out of 21 teams. Manton placed sixth in both boys and girls in the Gold Division.
Hanover-Horton won the boys Blue Division title, with Charlevoix fourth, Benzie seventh, Cadillac 14th, Gaylord 18th and Manistee 20th out of 20.
Jones won the race, regardless of division. Farmington sophomore Peter Baracco was the closest to Jones, almost 18 seconds behind.
Charlevoix's Evan Solomon took 12th in the Blue Division with a 16:29.4, with the Huskies' Tyler Kintigh 17th (16:41.2) and the Rayders' Ben Lentz 21st (16:45.4).
On the girls side, Cadillac's Kendall Schopieray took fifth with a 19:16.1, with Benzie's Cierra Guay 12th (19:40.0), Cadillac's Chloie Musta 14th (19:45.8) and Benzie's Faith Grose (20:01.7) and Elise Johnson (20:02.9) in 19th and 20th.
Manton's boys were led in the Gold Division by Noah Morrow's sixth-place 16:52.9 and Jonathon Traxler's 20th-place 17:58.4.
The Ranger girls had top performances by Molly Harding in 16th (20:56.8) and Paige Swiriduk in 20th (21:12.4).
FOOTBALL
Bellaire 44
Central Lake 28
Bellaire notched its first football victory of the season, scoring on the Eagles' first offensive play and never looking back in a 44-28 win in Central Lake's homecoming game to take back the M-88 Trophy.
Luke Niepoth hit Connor Niepoth for a 34-yard touchdown pass on Bellaire's first player after forcing a turnover.
"Luke was telling me all week that we're going to score on the first play," Eagles head coach Brock Robinson said. "We might not hear the end of this."
Connor Niepoth added a 3-yard TD run after another turnover and Bellaire led 36-14 by halftime.
The Eagles (1-4) started the second half with a drive that consumed 9:19 and ended in a Jater Castle 1-yard TD run.
Luke Niepoth finished up with a 15-for-25 day passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns, also running for 95 yards and a TD and making 11 tackles. Connor Niepoth hauled in 11 of those completions for 232 yards and three TDs.
Buzz Dawson logged eight tackles, Connor Niepoth and Castle seven each, Cole Robinson had six stops and a fumble recovery and Logan Kadlec recovered a fumble.
The Eagles have an open date next week and won't play until homecoming Oct. 11 against Bear Lake unless they can find a replacement opponent for Forest Area, which canceled its season a week ago.
SOCCER
TC West 3
Midland 0
TC West: Caleb Kinney 2 goals; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Colin Blackport assist; James Vandermolen assist; Caleb Noway assist; Blade Kalbfleisch 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (11-4-1, 7-0 Big North) can clinch the Big North Conference title Tuesday at home against Gaylord.
Elk Rapids 6
Petoskey 2
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 2 goals, assist; Josh Vandeveer 2 goals; Spencer Ball goal, assist; Preston Ball goal; Drake Collins 2 assists; Ben Loznak assist; Jack Spencer 6 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3rd at West Ottawa Invite
Team scores: TC West def. Greenville 25-19, 25-27, 15-7; def. Allendale 25-17, 25-14; def. Zeeland East 25-18, 25-12; def. Kalamazoo Central 25-19, 25-17; def. Greenville (Gold bracket quarterfinal) 25-14, 25-23; lost to Grand Haven (Gold bracket semifinal) 16-25, 15-25.
Individual leaders: Becky Lane (48 digs, 5 blocks, 51 kills, 4 aces); Sara Schermerhorn (105 assists, 42 digs, 3 blocks, 3 aces, 5 kills); Ally McKenna (24 digs, 4 aces); Bailey O'Brien (18 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs); Leah Allen (14 blocks, 8 kills, 2 digs); Madelyn Johnson (18 digs); Maggie Bottoms (3 aces); Makenna Ebling (19 digs, 4 blocks, 29 kills, 4 aces); Reegan Graham (11 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks); Rhys Tirrell (10 kills, 14 blocks); Sammy Schaub (41 digs, 7 assists, 3 kills, 8 aces); Emily Bohrer (7 assists, 1 dig, 1 kill).
TENNIS
TC West 8
Holt 0
TC West singles winners: Jack Fischer (1S) 6-4, 4-2; Alex Gerling (2S) 6-4, 6-2; Luke Krcmarik (3S) 6-4, 6-2; Quinn Wolff (4S) 6-1, 6-3.
TC West doubles winners: William Crick/Eduardo Gonzalez (1D) 6-4, 6-4; Jack Beltinck/Joe Klein (2D) 6-2, 6-0; David Fischer/Murphy Kehoe (3D) 6-3, 6-1; Jackson Tisdale/Wyatt McGarry-Costello (4D) 6-4, 6-2.
Exhibition: JV Klein/Keagan Ray (5D) won 6-0, 6-0.
Okemos 6
TC West 2
TC West winners: Quinn Wolff (4S) 6-4, 6-4; David Fischer/Murphy Kehoe (3D) 6-1, 6-0.
Exhibition: Klein/Ray (5D) won 6-3, 6-1.
TC Central 5
East Lansing 3
TC Central singles winners: Ryan O'Connor (3S) 6-3, 6-2; Will Galsterer (4S) 6-3, 6-1.
TC Central doubles winners: Nick Sommerfield/Evan O'Connor (2D) 6-1, 6-1; Jack McNamara/Drew Humphrey (3D) 6-0, 6-0; Diminic Palamara/Michael Gibson (4D) 6-4, 7-5.
TC Central 7
Holly 1
TC Central singles winners: James Turner (1S) 6-0, 6-0; Luke Appleford (2S) 6-2, 6-4; R. O'Connor (3S) 6-0, 6-0; Galsterer (4S) 6-4, 6-2.
TC Central doubles winners: Tristan Ringsmuth/Jackson Wade (1S) 6-1, 6-1; Sommerfield/E. O'Connor (2D) 6-1, 6-2; McNamara/Humphrey (3D) 7-6 (5), 3-6, 11-9.
UP NEXT: The Trojans play two opponents at two different sites Tuesday, traveling to Battle Creek Lakeview at 12:30 p.m. and then Mattawan at 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boyne wins Logger Invitational, Mancelona boys 2nd
Top boys team scores: 1. Boyne City 42; 2. Mancelona 62; 3. Ellsworth 71; 4. Johannesburg-Lewiston 99.
Mancelona top performers: 2. Tyler McClure 17:33; 4. Greg Parsons 18:24; 14. Ben Palmer 19:13; 18. Tommy Palmer 19:42; 24. Gavin Ramsey 20:24; 25. James Lakie 20:54; 27. Jordan Burley 21:04; 30. Hans Lobes 21:14.
Top boys team scores: 1. Boyne City 50; 2. Johannesburg-Lewiston 64; 3. Mancelona 77; 4. Ellsworth 82.
Mancelona top performers: 5. Lexi Newbould 22:19; 8. Joi Minier 23:20; 17. Makayla Orman 24:34; 20. Alli Meeder 25:16; 27. Kallie Crouch 26:28; 29. Kenzy Davis 27:08.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host Wednesday's Mancelona Invitational.
