BENZONIA — Lake City's Dayne Blair won three individual events Wednesday at the Bruce Garland Relays at Benzie Central, the most of any athlete at the eight-team track and field meet.
Blair captured title in the 100 (11.22 seconds), 200 (23.45) and 400 (52.10), each in the White Division for larger schools.
Traverse City St. Francis' Helen Ludka, Frankfort's Sofia Alaimo and Mylie Kelly, Grayling's MaKayla Watkins, Lake City's Enzo Ramalho and Benzie Central's duo of Tyrone Brouillet and Pol Molins each won two events.
Ludka took both the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Brouillet swept the boys hurdles events and Molins claimed the 800 and 1,600. Alaimo crossed the finish line first in the 100 and 200 in the Red Division, while Watkins did the same in the White Division. Ramalho won both the 1600 and 3200 in the White Division. Kelly won the 800 and 3,200 for Benzie.
Benzie won both the boys and girls title in the Red Division, while Kingsley won each in the White Division.
Boys Red Division team scores: 1. Benzie Central 78; 2. Traverse City St. Francis 46; 3. Frankfort 40; 4. Onekama 36.
Boys White Division team scores: 1. Kingsley 73; 2. Lake City 56; 2. Ludington 56; 4. Grayling 46.
Girls White Division team scores: 1. Kingsley 78; 2. Ludington 62; 3. Lake City 60; 4. Grayling 20.
Girls Red Division team scores: 1. Benzie Central 74; 2. TC St. Francis 62; 3. Frankfort 60; 4. Onekama 20.
Area boys Red Division individual winners: Owen Mills (FF) 100; Cam Sellers (TCSF) 200; Hunter Jones (BC) 400; Dade Allen (BC) 3200; Adam Domres (Onek) discus; Luke Bradford (Onek) high jump; Jacob Evans (BC) long jump; Noah Murphy (BC) pole vault; Ryan Kincaid (BC) shot put.
Area boys White Division individual winners: Ethan Kucharek (Gray) 800; Connor Johnson (King) 300 hurdles; Chase Bott (King) discus; Grant Kolbusz (King) high jump; Mitchel Harrington (Gray) long jump; Braxton Zenner (King) pole vault; Rowland Ball (LC) shot put.
Area girls Red Division individual winners: Addison Chownyk (FF) 400; Nora Grossnickle (BC) 1600; Morgan Hurd (FF) discus; Kara John son (BC) high jump; Maya Padisak (TCSF) long jump; Willa Roth (FF) pole vault; Kate Classens (TCSF) shot put.
Area girls White Division individual winners: MaKayla Watkins (Gray) 100; Brooke Westenbarger (King) 100 hurdles; Sadie Larson (LC) 300 hurdles; Lauren Booms (LC) 400; Adalene Chambers (King) discus; MacKenzie Bisballe (LC) high jump; Kaylin Mitchell (King) long jump; Kati Smith (King) pole vault; Hannah Grahn (King) shot put.
TRACK & FIELD
Brethren girls win WMD conference meet
Girls team scores: 1. Brethren 131; 2. Mason County Eastern 130; 3. Pentwater 75; 4. Marion 70; 5. Manistee Catholic 65; 6. Big Rapids Crossroads 32; 7. Mesick 15.
Area girls event winners: Abby Kissling, Brethren (100, 200, long jump); Lauren Niedzielski, Manistee CC (400); Manistee CC 800 relay (Angela Ramiro, Maddie Gunia, Madison Duke, Niedzielski).
Boys team scores: 1. Marion 166; 2. Pentwater 104; 3. Mason County Eastern 98; 4. Mesick 58; 5. Manistee Catholic 43; 6. Brethren 34; 7. Walkerville 7.
GOLF
Charlevoix wins LMC meet by 5 shots
Team scores (Charlevoix Country Club): 1. Charlevoix 335; 2. TC St. Francis 340; 3. Boyne City 347; 4. Elk Rapids 357; 5. Harbor Springs 367; 6. East Jordan 368; 7. Kalkaska 393; 8. Grayling 405.
Individual top 10: 1. David Ansley (TCSF) 75; T-2. Cooper Swikoski (Kal) 78; T-2. Jonathan Ringstrom (EJ) 78; T-4. Hudson Vollmer (Chx) 80; T-4. Andrew Stadt (Boyne) 80; 6. Spencer Ball (ER) 81; T-7. Bryce Boss (Chx) 85; T-7. Sam Pletcher (Chx) 85; T-7. Henry Herzog (Chx) 85; T-7. Josh Slocum (TCSF) 85.
Manistee wins Ludington jamboree by 15
Team scores (Lincoln Hills Golf Club): 1. Manistee 162; 2. Whitehall 177; 3. Fremont 181; 4. Ludington 182; 5. Montague 183; 6. Muskegon Oakridge 195.
Manistee leaders: 1. Max Scharp 39; 2. Jacob Scharp 40; T-3. Jordan Bladzik 41; 6. Braydon Sorenson 42.
Frankfort 193
Lake City 221
Frankfort leaders: 1. Cash Rosum 44; 2. Aiden O'Dwyer 45; 4. Emmitt Blough 51; T-5. Michael Robotham 53; T-5. Elliott Hammon 53.
Lake City leaders: 3. Teague Helsel 49; T-7. Scout Wetzel 57; T-7. James Vanderbrook 57; 9. Hunter Geiger 58.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 1
Suttons Bay 1
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan goal.
Suttons Bay: Megan U'Ren goal.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Buckley, Monday.
BASEBALL
Elk Rapids 15 11
Manton 0 3
Game 1: Elk Rapids — John Hawkins (WP) 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; Dominic Fortuna 3-3, 3 RBI, 3 R, 3B, 2B; Alex Barber H, 3 RBI, 2 R; Chase DeArment H, 2 R; Braden Fluty 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Jayden Hresko 2-2, 2 R, 2B; Hawkins RBI, R, BB; Manton — Blake Helsel 2-2, SB.
Game 2: Elk Rapids (8-9-1) — Carter Veliquette (WP) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Barber 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K; Cooper Moore 1.2 IP, 4 K; DeArment 2 RBI, 2 R; Fortuna 2B, RBI, 2 R; Hawkins 2B, 2 R; Velliquette 2 RBI; Wyatt Miracle H, 2 RBI, R; Barber 2 BB, 2 R; Manton (3-16) — George Coffel H, 2 RBI; Helsel 2-3, R, SB; Nathan Winters BB, R.
Boyne City 11 2
Grayling 3 7
Game 1: Boyne City — Mason Wilcox (WP) 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K; Connor Rajkovich 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Wilcox H, BB, 2 R, 3 SB; Gavin Hewitt 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Jack Paquette 1-3, 2 R; Jacob Johnson 2-4, 2 RBNI, 2B; Chas Stanek H, RBI, R; Jagger Peck 2-4, RBI, R, SB; Grayling — Jake Huspen 2-3; Cole Dickie 2 BB.
Game 2: Grayling (11-6) — Logan Malonen (WP) 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 K; Trevor Cvitkovich 2-3, 3 RBI, R, SB; Corbin Allen 2B, 2 RBI; Dickie 2-3, 2B, R; Malonen H, RBI, R; Jake Hartman H, RBI, R; Boyne City (5-10-2) — Hewitt 3-3, R; Paquette 2B, RBI; Owen Hewitt RBI; Kacey Gray 2 BB, R.
SOFTBALL
Boyne City 9 7
Grayling 4 6
Game 1: Boyne City — Delaney Vollmer (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 6 K; Karli Hayden 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 2B, R; Savannah Kroondyk 3-4, 2 R; Sadie Kroondyk 2B, 2 RBI; Vollmer 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB; Lucy Uy 2-3, 2B, BB, 3 R; Rachel Clausen 2-3, BB, R; Katelyn Dittmar 1-3, R; Grayling — Jessica Campbell 3-3, HR, 2 RBI, R; Cali D'Amour 2B; Anna Wood 1-2, BB, R.
Game 2: Boyne City (10-13) — Vollmer (WP) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 K; Sd. Kroondyk 2B, RBI, R, SB; Sv. Kroondyk H, 2 R; Vollmer RBI; Sawyer Cadarette H, RBI, R, BB; Dittmar 2 RBI, H, R; Uy H, R, BB; Grayling (17-4) — Lauren Hartman 2-3, HR, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 R; Katelyn Kanary 2-4, RBI; Wood 2-3, 2 R, BB; Mandy Andrews H, 2 R.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.