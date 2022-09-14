BUCKLEY — Cross country runners in the Northwest Conference know that when it's jamboree time, it's all business.
The first NWC jamboree took place Tuesday at Buckley High School and featured plenty of fast times. For the boys, Hunter Jones (Benzie Central) and Pol Mollins (Benzie Central) finished first and second to lead the Huskies to a team win.
Jones clocked at 16:03 as Mollins finished with 16:53:6. Skylar Werden (Frankfort) finished in third with 17:27:4.
For the girls, Benzie Central captured another team win, but Buckley's Aiden Harrand grabbed the girls individual title with a time of 19:00:03 — more than 54 seconds better than runner-up Mylie Kelly (Benzie).
Benzie Central hopes to continue its streak in the Northwest Conference as 12-time champions. The Huskies finished at the top for boys and girls with 32 and 31 points. Kingsley finished second with 64 for the boys and 47 for the girls.
For the boys, Frankfort finished third with 69, Leland finished fourth with 110, Glen Lake placed fifth with 115, and Buckley placed sixth with 120.
For the girls, Leland finished third with 61, and Frankfort finished fourth with 90.
“It wasn’t one of our strongest days as our teams,” said Benzie Central coach Asa Kelly. “That wasn’t necessarily a priority. I think we knew that we were pretty strong coming in. But as a whole, I thought we were pretty flat. As a coach, it's hard to say why that happened.”
According to Kelly, Jones has gotten much better compared to last season. For Kelly to coach an athlete like Jones, he said it has been awesome to see where he is today.
Buckley was able to put out some talent on the course as well, despite being a young team and a limited team. Many of their athletes are duel athletes, so most times Buckley has has a smaller roster than most schools at these events. But it didn’t set them back to achieve season records.
“I was extremely blessed to get this position, these kids are hard workers, and we have so much fun when we are together,” Buckley head coach Jolie King said.
King continued to praise Harrand for her competitiveness and the passion she has for running.
Other notable boys runners who placed in the top eight were Dade Allen (Benzie Central) finished fourth with 17:49:8, Colebrook Sutherland (Glen Lake) finished fifth with 17:54.4, Jackson Kulawiak (Buckley) finished sixth with 18:24:4, Kaden Kolarik (Kingsley) finished seventh with 18:32.8, and Adam Townsend (Frankfort) finished eighth with 18:27:45.
Other notable girls runners who placed in the top eight were Ella Knudsen (Leland) finished third with 20:49.5, Nora Grossnickle (Benzie Central) finished fourth with 20:58.8, Mary Webb (Kingsley) finished fifth with 22:17.3. Brooklynn Frazee (Buckley) finished sixth with 22:24.3, Bianca Delogu (Benzie Central) finished seventh with 22:24.7, and Mya Denoyer (Leland) finished eighth with 22:55.7.
SOCCER
TC Central 5
Gaylord 3
TC Central: Geordie Richmond 1 assist; Ethan Gerber 2 goals, 1 assist; Koen Burkholder 2 goals, Geordie Richmond 1 assist; Caleb Byland 4 saves in net.
UP NEXT: Trojans (2-5-1) host TC West (8-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Gaylord (7-4-1) travels to Alpena on Thursday.
TC West 8
Cadillac 0
TC West: Luke Wiersma 1 goal; Ian Robertson 1 goal; Aidan Orth 3 goals; Henrick Buttleman 1 goal.
UP NEXT: Titans (8-1) take on Trojans (2-5-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Cadillac (1-6) travels to Petoskey (6-5) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Petoskey 6
Alpena 0
No stats provided.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (7-5-1) hosts Cadillac (1-6-1) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Alpena hosts Gaylord (7-4-1) on Thursday.
Grayling 4
Clare 2
Grayling: Mitch Harrington 2 goals; Bryson Cobb 1 goal; Drake Dunham 1 goal.
UP NEXT: Grayling (4-6-1) hosts Harbor Springs on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis sweeps Charlevoix in 3 sets
Glads def. Charlevoix 25-13; Galds def. Charlevoix 25-15; Glads def. Charlevoix 25-18.
Traverse City St. Francis: Claire Hurley 13 kills; 4 digs; Garnet Mullet 12 kills; 7 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 6 kills; 14 digs; Alica Revett 5 kills; 2 digs; Landry Fouch 2 kills; 3 aces; 2 digs; Avery Nance 15 digs; 2 assists; Reese Jones 20 assists; 2 aces; 9 digs; Tessah Konas 13 assists; 4 digs.
UP NEXT: The Glads (15-4-1;2-0) host the Blazers on Sept. 20.
Boyne City sweeps Kalkaska in 3 sets
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 18 kills, 2 aces 2 blocks, 6 digs; Ava Tarsi 22 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces; Aubrey Burns 5 aces, 4 kills; Elly Wilcox 5 kills; Braylyn Rincon 11 serve receptions, 5 digs.
UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts Sault Ste Marie on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 3
Harbor Springs 0
The Elks def. HS 25-16; Elks def. HS 25-11; Elks def. HS 25-9.
Elk Rapids: Rhielynn Skrocki 3 kills; Ryleigh Yocom 2 kills, 16 aces, 3 digs; Mattea Ball 2 aces, 13 digs; Haleigh Yocom 2 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs; Lexie Moore 9 kills, 3 digs; Caroline Best 2 kills, 4 digs; Chole Taylor 5 digs; Violet Sumerix 6 digs; Morgan Bergquis 7 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: Elks hosts Glen Lake on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Benzie Central 3
Suttons Bay 1
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 9 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Autumn Wallington 23 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Emma Brooks 14 digs, 3 aces; Flora Zickert 8 kills, 1 ace; Gloria Stepanovich 7 kills, 6 blocks; Stella Hewitt 3 blocks, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central faces Traverse City Christian on Thursday. Suttons Bay has a Tri with McBain & Onekama on Sept. 22.
Leland sweeps Glen Lake in 3 sets
Leland def. Glen Lake 25-15; Leland def. Glen Lake 25-20; Leland def. Glen Lake 25-21.
Leland: Alexis Luce 9 digs, 25 aces; Fiona Moord 7 kills, 2 digs; Flora Mitchell 7 kills, 8 digs; Kelsey Allen 10 kills; Maeve Sweeney 7 kills, 5 digs; Mallory Lowe 4 digs, 1 ace; Olive Ryder 4 aces, 8 digs; Shelby Plamondon 7 kills.
UP NEXT: Leland travels to Buckley on Sept 20. Glen Lake hosts Elk Rapids on Thursday
Kingsley 3
Onekama 0
Kingsley def. Onekama 25-9; Kingsley def. Onekama 25-15; 25-9.
Kingsley: Aizlyn Hager 7 kills; Jen Lefler 5 kills, 24 digs, 14-0 serving; Avery Schichtel 4 kills; Paityn VanPelt 3 kills, 19 assists; Olivia Reamer 13 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Sarah Wooer 12 digs, 3 aces; Kati Smith 3 kills; Izzy Seitz 5 digs, 6-0 serving; Ellie Moran 5 digs;
UP NEXT: Kingsley (13-5; 2-0) travels to Benzie Central on Sept. 20.
Buckley sweeps Frankfort
Frankfort: Taylor Matthews had 2 blocks, 5 kills; Maddie Sladek 6 digs; Abbie McIntyre 5 digs.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Leland next Tuesday. Frankfort hosts Onekama next Tuesday.
Central Lake defeats Mancelona
Central Lake: Katelynn Wolgamott 9 kills; Alivia Eggleston 5 kills; Ellen Roggenbeck 7 kills.
UP NEXT: Mancelona travels Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. Central Lake plays Grand Traverse Academy on Sept. 20.
Forest Area 3
Bellaire 1
results: Bellaire def. Forest Area 23-25; Forest Area def. Bellaire 25-21; Forest Area def. Bellaire 25-13; Forest Area def. 25-17.
Forest Area: Val Nelson 13 kills; Graycie Schroeder 11 kills; Desjanea Perkins 7 kills, 4 aces; Taylor Muth 35 assists, Jersey Patton 29 digs; Lauren MacConnel 14 digs; Grace Steffe 4 kills.
UP NEXT: Forest Area travels to Onaway on Sept. 20.
Lake City 3
Beal City 0
Lake City def. Beal City 25-16; LC def. BC 25-16; LC def. BC 25-14.
Lake City: Kaylee Keenan 20 digs, 14 of 14 serving; Mackenzie Bisballe 6 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs, and 19 assists; Emily Urie 9 digs; Hannah Vasicek 4 kills and 6 digs; Helen Brown 8 assists and 2 digs; Kasey Keenan 4 kills and 6 digs; Haylee Parniske 4 kills and 5 digs; Jenna Harris a dig.
UP NEXT: Lake City travels to Houghton Lake on Thursday.
TENNIS
Petoskey 5
TC Central 3
TC Central fight winners: 1S — Tanner Cooley; 1D — Aiden King/Parker Welch; 2D — Parker Petersen/Caden Kowal
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to Alpena on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Petoskey hosts Cadillac on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Cadillac 6
TC West 2
TC West flight winners: 2D — Tyler Chan/ Andrew Zywicki; 3D — Jack Aprea/ Ryan Goodrich.
Cadillac flight winners: 1S — Davin Brown; 2S — Henry Schmittdiel; 3S — Brady Koenig; 4S — Matt Erickson; 1D — Chris Anderson/Oscar Kendell 4D — Max McCumber/Ben Anderson.
UP NEXT: Cadillac travels to Petoskey on Thursday. TC West participates in the Homestead Clay Court Classic Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.