BENZONIA — What a Saturday it was at the Pete Moss Invitational for many who competed.
The Benzie Central boys and girls teams performed at the Pete Moss Invitational by walking away with the top three finishes in the Small School races.
McBain placed first overall in the girls race with 70 points, followed by Benzie Central with 91 and Grand Traverse Academy in third with 109.
"Girls are a much smaller team than we've had in the past and haven't had their whole team more than a couple days so far this season," Benzie Central coach Traci Kelly said. "Between SAT testing and a few scorers not feeling greatest today, second was very solid for them."
The Benzie Central boys team placed second overall with 106 points behind Mason County Eastern.
"Boys had good grouping and a solid pack. As they keep dropping time and that pack gets faster, they are going to be dangerous,"
Benzie Central senior Mylie Kelly had a top-five finish last year in the Pete Moss Invitational in the Medium School girls race. Nothing made Coach Kelly prouder than to see her daughter place first after all the trials and tribulations.
"Mylie has had her share of ups and downs over the past year," Coach Kelly said. "To come out and win her senior year was huge for her."
Mylie fought hard through the last kilometer as she was one step ahead of Miranda McNeil from Morley-Stanwood. Mylie came out of the woods in the lead after powering through.
"As a coach and mom, to see (her) getting the win at their invitational as a senior is something special," Coach Kelly said.
Leland junior Ella Knudsen finished third in the Small School girls race at 19:36.03. Mesick freshman Ty Redman placed second in the boys Small School race with 16:37.45 and his twin brother Kyle finished fifth with 16:38.31. Mason Sinke (Bear Lake-Onekama) placed third at 16:37.90, and Colebrook Sutherland (Glen Lake) placed fourth at 16:38.18.
Traverse City St. Francis cross country team also showed out on Saturday by placing in the top six for the Big School boys and girls classes.
St. Francis' boys team finished second (122) behind Division 2 Grand Rapids Christian (34), who also claimed first place for the boys and girls races.
Traverse City West (122) finished third overall in the Big School boys and girls race. St. Francis placed sixth in the Big School girls race with 148 points.
For the boys race, Kalkaska placed seventh with 183 points. Elk Rapids placed 10th with 279 points, Lake City (285) placed 11th, and Manistee (300) finished 12th.
Buckley's Aiden Harrand finished third in the Big School girls race at 17:52.66. St. Francis junior Betsy Skendzel placed 13th after clocking in at 19:11.7, just seconds ahead of TC West sophomore Abby Veit at 19:31.27.
TC St. Francis coach Julie Duffing was pleased with how the team performed, just one year removed from placing first over Hart in the Medium School race.
"Some newcomers and freshmen are changing the dynamics, but they will continue to challenge and push the veterans," Duffing said. "Raced well today with some excellent competition against West, (Ann Arbor Christian), and (Grand Rapids) Christian."
TC West senior Willem DeGood placed fifth for the Big School boys race at 16:31.61 followed by Kalkaska senior Gavin Guggemos in 11th at 16:45.18, and TC West freshman Liam Wierzba placed 12th at 16:45.63. TC St. Francis senior Tucker Krumm placed 12th, clocking in at 16:52.05. Glads junior Owen Read placed 23rd with 17:22.64.
"Boys looked solid and hungry," Duffing said. "We were missing two of our top five today, so having them in the mix will help us more. They all ran good races today."
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central, TC West compete at WMVOA Tourney
Traverse City West pool results: TC West def. Okemos: 25-14, 25-15; TC West def. East Grand Rapids: 25-20, 25-23; Jenison def. TC West: 18-25, 22-25; Forest Hill Central def. TC West: 16-25, 21-25.
TC West stats: Madeline Bildeaux 16 kills, 13 blocks; Emma Flick 5 aces, 51 digs; Jenna Flick 2 aces, 19 digs; Kaylee Schaub 7 kills, 5 blocks, 32 assists, 19 digs; Madeleine Kiellor 6 kills, 7 blocks; Claire Miner 9 kills, 6 digs.
Lake Leelanau SM wins Sacred Heart Tourney
Results: St. Mary ties Grayling 19–25, 25-16; Benzie Central def. St. Mary 25-21, 25-23; St. Mary split with Sacred Heart 18-25, 25-19; St. Mary def. Oscoda: 24-26, 25-15,15-6; St. Mary def. Grayling: 22-25,25-23,15-8.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 51 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces, 4 blocks; Cathryn Mikowski 28 kills, 20 digs, 14 aces, 1 block; Kyla Barnowski 15 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces; Maggie Ursu 6 kills, 12 digs, 8 aces; Bridget Kohler 3 digs, 3aces; Della Bunek 92 assists, 6 kills, 8 aces.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-5-2) travel to McBain NMC on Tuesday for Tri.
Manton finishes 3-1 at Kenowa Hills Invite
Manton def. Holton 26-24, 25-22; Menton def. Kellogsville 25-21, 25-16; Manton def. Kenowa Hills 25-23, 25-19; Otsego def Manton 12-25, 14-25.
Manton: Adriana Sackett 6 aces, 20 kills, 1 assist, 45 digs; Angela Porter 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Aubrey Hiller 3 aces, 41 assists, 16 digs; Ava Traxler 4 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Genna Alexander 1 ace, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 assists, 10 digs; Kaitlyn Carter 2 digs; Kelsey Harding 31 assists, 8 digs; Lauren Wilder 16 kills, 3 blocks, 4 assists, 26 digs; Mattie LaFreniere 4 aces, 17 kills, 6 blocks, 9 digs; Morgan Shepler 2 aces, 16 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 39 digs; Taylor Bigelow 1 dig.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (6-5) travel to Kent City next week.
Cardinals finish 3-0-1 at home Invite
Joburg def. Ellsworth 25-12, 25-18; Joburg ties Mio 25-15, 20-25; Joburg def. Tawas 25-21, 25-10; Joburg def. Cedarville 25-18, 23-3.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (7-2-1) travel to Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
TC West 1
Troy Athens 0
Traverse City West: Ben Schramski 1 goal; Aidan Orth 1 assist; Trapper Holmes 1 save; Camden Tkach 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (3-0-1, 0-0) host Midland Down on Friday for 7th Annual TC West Labor Day Showcase.
Benzie Central goes 1-1 at Bulldog Classic
Benzie Central def. Traverse City Bulldogs 6-1; Kalamazoo Home School def. Benzie Central 1-0.
Benzie Central: Evan Chandler 34 saves, 1 assist; Emmet Jaquish 5 goals; Connor Wenkel 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-3) host Kalkaska on Monday.
Grayling finishes 2-0 at Grayling Invite
Grayling def. Oscoda 9-0; Grayling def. Standish-Sterling 9-1.
Grayling: Mitchel Harrington 10 goals (5 goals each game), 6 assists; Drake Dunham 2 goals; Alex Moore 1 goal, 2 assists; Brody Cobb 2 goals; Grant Dunham 1 goal, 2 assists; Gibsen Barnett 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-0) host Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Petoskey goes 2-1-1 in tourney
Petoskey def. Freeland 2-1; Petoskey ties Grand Blanc 1-1; UD Jesuit def. Petoskey 2-0.
Petoskey: Finn Yurek Drew PK goal; Carter Cook 1 goal, 1 assist; Ezra Franseth 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (3-4-3) travel to Ludington on Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 0-2 in tourney
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep def. Harbor Springs 7-0; Warren De La Salle def. Harbor Springs: 5-1.
UP NEXT: The Rams (4-2, 1-0 Lake Michigan) host Cadillac on Tuesday.
Mt. Pleasant 5
Cadillac 0
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-3) travel to Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
Buckley finishes 0-2
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian def. Buckley 4-1; Roscommon def. Buckley 4-0.
UP NEXT: The Bears (2-5) host Leland on Sept 6.
