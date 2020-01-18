BENZONIA — Benzie Central senior Cody Hanson hoisted the second place trophy to the Huskies home tournament emphatically.
“This is Benzie!” He shouts after claiming the title at 285 on a 5-0 clip.
Hanson usually wrestles 215, but decided to wrestle up to see better competition. He joined Landon Pangborn, Eli Tallent, Ike Koscielski, Jack Stevenson, and Dylan Chrzanowski as members of the Huskies wrestling team who took home a medal in their home invitational, Saturday afternoon.
“As a team we did pretty good,” Hanson said. “We have a lot of young guys, so inexperience is a big factor, but nobody gave up, nobody quit. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking at making state this year.”
Traverse City St. Francis and Manistee each had a pair of wrestlers go undefeated, respectively. Josiah Schaub (125) and Gavin Wilmoth (140) won their brackets for the Gladiators, and Keaton Ensley (152) and Keith Barke (171/189) went undefeated for the Chippewas. Zach Nickel (215) of Charlevoix won the bracket at 215.
Benzie Central Invitational
First place — Landon Pangborn (BC),112/119, 5-0; Josiah Schaub (TCSF), 125, 3-0; Gavin Wilmoth (TCSF), 140, 5-0; Keaton Ensley (Manistee), 152, 5-0; Keith Barke (Manistee), 171/189, 5-0; Zach Nickel (Charlevoix), 215, 5-0; Cody Hanson (BC), 285, 5-0
Second place — Eli Tallent (BC), 103, 4-1; Mason Cunningham (Charlevoix), 112/119, 4-1; Caleb Franke (TCSF), 130, 4-1; Ike Koscielski (BC), 145, 3-2, tie; Mason Fry (Charlevoix), 145, 3-2, tie; Justin Harlan (Kalkaska), 140, 3-2, tie; Jack Stevenson (BC), 171/189, 3-2; Billy Henkel (Manistee), 215, 4-1; Gavin Hernandez (Kalkaska), 285, 4-1
Third place — Reagan Codden (Manistee), 103, 3-2; Jordan Cebulski (Charlevoix), 125, 3-2; Jason Lopez (BC), 130, 3-2; Dylan Chrzanowski (BC), 135, 3-2; Hayden Prevo (Charlevoix), 140, 3-2; Ryan Rochman (Manistee), 160, 3-2; Serge Tuzlocov (Kalkaska), 215; 3-2
Boyne City Invitational
Team records — Kingsley 5-0 (def. Mio 53-25; def. Lake City 57-24; def. Forest Area 59-9; def. Boyne City 50-23; def. Sanford-Meridian 37-38).
Kingsley winners — Justin Grahn, 112, 5-0; Aidan Shier, 135, 5-0.
UP NEXT: Kingsley travels to Houghton Lake, Wednesday at 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Bulldogs 51
Interlochen AA 38
TC Bulldogs (6-3): Evan Stipe 17 points, Josh Plamondon 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs travels to Bay Star Academy in Evart, Monday, January 27.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GR West Catholic 49
TC West 35
TC West: Megan Lautner 16 points, 9 rebounds; Aliah Diehl 9 points.
UP NEXT: West hosts Petoskey Friday at 7.
TC West frosh 44
Frankfort frosh 20
TC West: Lydia Heymes 17 points; Emily Thiel 10 points.
