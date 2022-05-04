TRAVERSE CITY — The Huskies of Benzie Central had a multitude of multi-hit efforts in a doubleheader sweep of Suttons Bay on a cold and misty Tuesday evening.
The deluge of singles and doubles also included a triple and a home run from Roger Lamie, who fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle during the Huskies’ 19-4 win in the nightcap of the twin bill. Lamie did collect a two-bagger in the first game, a 17-8 Benzie victory, so he did finish the day with a cycle on seven hits over the two games.
Overall, Benzie (4-6) finished the day with 36 runs on 40 hits. Ten Huskies had at least two hits on the day.
Lamie’s seven led the day, followed by Dominic Lopez with six (including three doubles), Steve Barron with five (two doubles), Dan Wallington and Dakota Dawson with four hits apiece (each with a double), Cael Katt with three (one double), Alberto Lopez with three, Quinn Zickert with three (two doubles), Tegan Chickey with three, and Austin Smith with two singles.
The Huskies were also a menace on the basepaths, collecting 15 stolen bases. Wallington swiped four bags, Dawson and Barron had three each, Katt had two while Chickey, Lamie and Smith all had one stolen base each.
Dawson picked up the W on the mound in game 1, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up no runs on three hits with four punchouts. Zickert nabbed the win in game two.
For the Norsemen, who now fall to 6-6 on the season, Hugh Periard collected three doubles and an RBI while scoring four times. Sean Shananaquet had four hits, including three doubles, and drove in four runs. Leadoff hitter Lucas Gordon had four hits, including a three-bagger, a run and an RBI. Lleyton Krumlauf picked up two hits, a run and three RBI.
BASEBALL
TC Central 5, 4
Petoskey 1, 1
Traverse City Central: Josh Klug (W) 6 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 10 K; Ben Van Nes (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Reed Seabase 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Will Dawson 2 H, 2BB, 2 RBI; Micah Reed H, R, RBI; JJ Dutmers 2 H, R; Carson Bourdo H, R, RBI; Josef Meyer H, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 14, 14
Petoskey 2, 0
Traverse City Central (9-5): McKenzie Reed (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 2 ER, 5 K; Rory Miller (W) 6 IP 8 HA, 0 ER, 2 K; Cate Heethuis 5 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Izzy Covert 2 H, 4 BB, 3 R, 3 RBI; Hannah Fellows H, 2 R, RBI; Katelyn Gaylord 6 H, 4 R, 7 RBI; Audrey Williams H, 2 BB, 2 R; Reed 2 H, BB, 3 R, RBI; Kailey Poortenga 3 H, 5 RBI; Rylea Beamish 3 H, R, RBI; Daisie Brewer 3 H, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
Benzie Central 10, 11
Suttons Bay 0, 4
Benzie Central: Olivia Bailey (W) 7 K, 5 HA, 2 ER; Grace Heiges (W) 5 K, 4 HA, ER; Nona Schultz 4 H, 2 3B, 2 RBI; Autumn Wallington 4 H, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Riley Sanchez 4 H, 2 3B, 2 RBI; Bailey 3 H, 2 RBI; Heiges 6 H, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Autumn Skiver 4 H; Lizzy Lints 4 H, 3B, 2 RBI; Riley Frisbie 2 H.
Kingsley 16, 16
Glen Lake 0, 1
Kingsley (11-3-1, 2-0): Grace Lewis (2W) no-hitter, perfect game, 9K; Alexa Sweat 4 H, 2B, 6 R, 2 RBI; Katey Lyon 3 H, 5R, 2RBI; Hannah Grahn 2 H, R, 5 RBI; Lewis 3 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Allie Hawkins 2B, 3 R, RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Leslie Hamilton 3 BB, 3 R.
Onekama 4, 8
Frankfort 2, 3
Onekama (9-0): Sophie Wisniski (2W) 12 IP, 12 HA, 5 ER, 20 K; Hailey Hart 5 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Wisniski 6 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Cheryl Showalter 2 H, 2 R; Julia Lapp 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Carly Bennett H, R, 2 RBI; Kaylin Samm 2 H, R, 2 RBI.
Frankfort (1-9, 0-2 Northwest): Taylor Myers 12 IP, 14 HA, 13 K, 5 ER; Myers 4 H; Kenzee Stockdale 2 H, HR; Emma Mackenzie HR; Kylee Manning 2 H.
SOCCER
TC West 3
Alpena 0
Traverse City West: Audrey Wolff goal; Meredith goal; Lila Warren goal; Amelia Blume assist; Kaylee Niezgoda assist; Gwen Allore 1 save.
TC Central 2
Cadillac 2
Traverse City Central (3-3-2, 0-2-2 Big North): Tessa Petty goal; Elizabeth Thaxton goal; Emma Jo Paparec assist; Amelia Jordan 4 saves.
Cadillac (6-1-4 overall, 1-0-2 Big North): Karis Bachman goal; Lydia Schamanek goal; Elizabeth Baker 11 saves.
TC Bulldogs 7
Grayling 3
Traverse City Bulldogs: Autumn Lannin 4 goals; Ayla Sharp 3 goals; Cora Faust 13 saves.
North Bay 0
Leland 0
North Bay (1-7-2, 1-2-2 Northwest): North Bay next plays on Friday at Benzie Central.
Deadline for prep is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
