TRAVERSE CITY — Benzie Central ventured into the home of the Traverse City Christian Sabres and left with a 3-1 win in varsity volleyball action Thursday.
After jumping out to a big lead in the first set, the Huskies had to fend off a Sabre comeback to win 25-21. Benzie dropped the second set by the same score before buckling down and taking care of business in the third and fourth sets to win 25-13 and 25-15.
The Huskies got big-time performances from Ava Bechler (13 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks), Autumn Wallington (24 assists, 4 digs, 1 kill), Emma Brooks (12 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill), Flora Zickert (8 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks), Gloria Stepanovich (11 kills, 9 blocks) and Stella Hewitt (5 blocks, 5 aces, 5 kills).
Traverse City Christian was led by Ava Wendell (11 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces, 1 block), Lydia Critchfield (2 digs, 1 block, 20 assists), Bella Millward (8 digs, 3 kills), Brooke Smith (3 blocks, 1 dig, 3 kills) and Rebekah Burch (2 aces, 21 digs)
The Sabre JV team also fell, losing in three sets — 22-25, 25-19, 8-15. Lydia Tebben (1 dig, 13 assists), Olivia Strehl (5 kills, 2 aces) and Lillian Hoy (5 aces) paced the TC Christian JV squad.
The Sabres travel to Manistee next Thursday, while the Huskies are back in action Tuesday with a home tilt against Kingsley.
VOLLEYBALL
Boyne City 3
Sault Area 1
The Ramblers def. Sault Ste. Maire 25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 20 kills, 8 blocks, 4 aces, 10 digs; Ava Tarsi 28 assists, 5 aces, 2 kills, 10 digs; Elly Wilcox 7 kills, 2 blocks; Braylyn Rincon 17 digs, 13 serve receptions; Brook Williams and Maggi McHugh had great nights both offensively, defensively.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers welcome Charlevoix on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Glen Lake 0
The Elks def. the Lakers 25-19, 25-22, 27-25.
Elk Rapids: Lexie Moore 7 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Morgan Bergquist 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Ryleigh Yocom 21 assists, 1 kill, 18 digs; Violet Sumerix 3 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Caroline Best 3 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Mattea Ball 3 kills, 5 digs.
Glen Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks host East Jordan on Tuesday. The Lakers travel to Traverse City Christian on Sept. 26.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Buckley 0
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Buckley 25-11, 25-17, 25-10.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 12 kills, 1 dig; Cathryn Mikowski 5 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Sarah Bunek 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Kyla Barnowski 3 kills, 6 digs, 2 assists, 1 block; Della Bunek 3 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces, 20 assists; Amelia Dunham 100 percent serving, 2 digs.
Buckley: Porscha Locket 30 assists, 3 kills; Taylor Matthews had 4 kills, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (5-7) play in the Onekama invite on Saturday. The Bears host Leland on Tuesday.
Lake City 3
Houghton Lake 0
Lake City def. Houghton Lake 25-12, 25-10, 25-12.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 14 assists, 1 block, 5 kills; Helen Brown 4 assists; Emily Urie 3 kills, 2 digs; Haylee Parniske 1 block, 3 kills; Alie Bisballe 1 block, 1 assist, 10 kills; Isabelle Whitcomb 2 assists; Kaylee Keenan 10 digs; Kasey Keenan 2 digs, 3 kills; Hannah Vasicek 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Manton on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Leland 1
TC Christian 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-2-1) host Suttons Bay on Tuesday. The Sabres (6-2-2) play Midland at the Trojan Athletic Complex on Saturday.
Elk Rapids 2
Boyne City 0
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 2 goals; Jayden Hresko assist; Carson Peterson assist; Ani Lugin 2 saves.
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (8-5-1) host Kalkaska on Monday. The Ramblers (3-4-4) welcome Cheboygan on Saturday.
Petoskey 6
Cadillac 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (8-5) head to Traverse City Central on Tuesday. The Vikings (1-7) host Alpena on Tuesday.
Alpena 2
Gaylord 1
No stats reported
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (7-5-1) head to Traverse City West on Tuesday.
Grayling 3
Harbor Springs 2
Grayling: Mitch Harrington 3 goals.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-5-1) head to Kalkaska on Sept. 22.
Charlevoix 3
Kalkaska 2
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Kalkaska: Tripp Wagner goal; Emil Koehnen goal; Cooper Swikoski 2 assists; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (4-2-3) head to Harbor Springs on Monday. The Blazers (5-3) play in the Webber Invitational at Suttons Bay on Saturday.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans runner-up, West’s Hewitt 3rd at Wildcat Invite
Venue: Old Channel Trail Golf Course
Team top 10: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 339; Traverse City Central 349; Ludington 362; Sparta 366; NorthPointe Christian 367; Montague 374; Whitehall 384; Kalamazoo Hackett 387; Traverse City West 389; Reeths Puffer 413.
Traverse City Central: 5. Evelyn Nowicki 81; 13. Sydney Rademacher 86; 15. McKenzie McManus 90; 21. Addison Balentine 92; 32. Sarah Ream 100.
Traverse City West: 3. Ainslee Hewitt 78; 32. Charlie Erickson 100; 46. Maya Wilson 105; 47. Ash Gagnon 106; 47. Olivia Wilk 106.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 16
Kingsley JV 6
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Jack Gruber 51-yard TD, 2-yard TD, 2 2PAT; Warren Asher 8 tackles; Matthew Rialson 7 tackles; Garrett Gillespie 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (2-2, 2-1 Lake Michigan) play Grayling on Thursday.
