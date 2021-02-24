LAKE CITY — Olivia Bellows was the savior for the Lake City Trojans Wednesday night.
With their backs against a wall down by one with only three seconds left to play in the game, Bellows did the unthinkable and made a half-court shot to save the Trojans' unblemished record and start to the season. Lake City defeated Pine River 33-31 at home.
Bellows, who is committed to play basketball at Hope College next season, was tagged by head coach Bill Tisron to take the final shot after Pine River stormed down the court for a quick layup after the Trojans missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Bellows got the inbound pass and launched the ball from just inside half court to push Lake City to its 5-0 record.
The Trojans were down two starters because of COVID-19 quarantine, a duo Tirson said normally accounts for about 30 points a game. Lake City was down 19-16 at the half and was playing catch up a lot of the game.
Bellows finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Lake City. Emma Nickerson added seven points and six rebounds and Mariah Jackson had six points and six boards for the Trojans.
Lake City (5-0, 4-0 Highland) hosts Evart, Friday.
BOYS HOOPS
Forest Area 85
Central Lake 42
Central Lake (0-7, 0-6 Ski Valley): Alex Harvey 18 points, 4 steals; Dayten Evans 9 points, 8 rebounds; DJ Wilson 7 points.
Forest Area (3-3, 3-1 Ski Valley): Mehki Marsh 31 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Phoenix Mulholland 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists; Lane Lindsay 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 8 assists; everybody on team scored.
UP NEXT: Central Lake at Bellaire, Thursday; Forest Area hosts Pellston, Thursday.
Charlevoix 54
Grayling 28
Charlevoix (6-1, 5-1 Lake Michigan): Evan Solomon 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Jacob Mueller 9 points, 14 rebounds; Caleb Stuck 7 points, 10 rebounds.
Grayling (2-5, 2-5 Lake Michigan): Nate Persing 7 points; Anthony Harrington 7 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Boyne City, Friday; Grayling at Harbor Springs, Friday.
Elk Rapids 61
TC St. Francis 43
Elk Rapids (7-1, 6-1 Lake Michigan): Mason Travis 17 points, 3 rebounds; Gordie LaFontaine 10 points, 4 rebounds; Preston Ball 10 points, 3 rebounds.
TC St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 12 points; Adam Gerberding 8 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts East Jordan, Friday.
East Jordan 61
Kalkaska 34
East Jordan (3-5, 2-5 Lake Michigan): Preston Malpass 15 points; Mason Malpass 14 points; Ethan Antaya 9 points.
Kalkaska: Glen Morris 9 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Elk Rapids, Friday.
Lk Leelanau SM 65
Brethren 62
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (6-1): Shawn Bramer 19 points, 5 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 17 points, 5 rebounds; August Schaub 16 points, 6 rebounds.
Brethren: Anthony Beccaria 31 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary at TC Christian, Thursday.
Ellsworth 70
Alba 43
Ellsworth (6-1, 4-0 N. Lakes): Brayden Steenwyk 24 points, 7 steals, 3 assists, 8 rebounds; Jaeger Griswold 24 points, 5 steals, 11 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 7 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 14 points, 4 rebounds.
Alba (1-6, 0-6 N. Lakes): Dylan Acevedo 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, block; Chris Grody 16 points, 9 rebounds, block.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth hosts Alanson, Friday; Alba at Boyne Falls, Friday.
Boyne City 77
Harbor Springs 69
Boyne City (5-3, 5-2 Lake Michigan): Aidan Brehm 19 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists; Scott Haley 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks; Jack Neer 11 points, 4 rebounds; Aaron Bess 10 points; Alex Calcaterra 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Gavin Hewitt 7 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Charlevoix, Friday.
TCSF frosh 38
Elk Rapids frosh 33
TCSF frosh (3-2): Chris Bobrowski 21 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis frosh at Kalkaska, Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Boyne City 34
Harbor Springs 25
Boyne City (4-4, 4-3 Lake Michigan): Jordan Noble 11 points; Ally Herrick 6 points; Grace Dawson 6 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Charlevoix, Friday.
Elk Rapids 32
TC St. Francis 24
Elk Rapids (8-0, 7-0 Lake Michigan): Morgan Bergquist 13 points.
TC St. Francis: Maggie Napont 11 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts East Jordan, Friday.
Gaylord SM 57
Joburg 47
Gaylord St. Mary (6-1): Kinzie Jeffers 19 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Bailey Murrell 14 points, 11 rebounds; Macey Bebble 10 points, 2 rebounds; Ava Schultz 8 rebounds, 5 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt 15 points; Sydney Townsend 12 points; Kennedy Johnson 10 points.
Frankfort 57
Benzie Central 47
Benzie Central (3-3, 3-2 Northwest): Ellen Bretzke 26 points, 11 rebounds; Gloria Stepanovich 10 points, 6 rebounds; Elise Johnson 5 points.
Frankfort: Reagan Thorr 19 points; Madi Clouse 10 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Leland, Thursday.
Bellaire 69
Inland Lakes 50
Bellaire (5-2, 5-1 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals; Katie Decker 19 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Charlie Boyce 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Emersyn Koepke 9 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Lake City, Monday.
Lk Leelanau SM 44
Mancelona 33
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3-3): Emily Grant 16 points, 8 rebounds; Leah Fleis 8 points, 6 rebounds; Audrey Smith 7.
Mancelona (2-4): Annabelle Roy 16 points; Madison Wilcox 12 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Benzie Central, Friday.
East Jordan 48
Kalkaska 41
East Jordan (4-4, 4-3 Lake Michigan): Anna Richards 16 points; Mycah Heise 14 points.
Kalkaska: Jordan Disbrow 14 points; Judd 13 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Elk Rapids, Friday.
Manton 42
Evart 32
Manton (4-1, 2-1 Highland): Lauren Wilder 20 points, 5 rebounds; Leah Helsel 10 points 6 rebounds; Megan Moffitt 6 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: Manton at McBain, Friday.
WRESTLING
Cadillac Quad
Team scores: Boyne City def. Onaway 45-18; Cadillac def. Boyne City 36-36 (tiebreak); Pine River def. Boyne City 54-24.
Boyne City individual records: Time Bowman 3-0; Jordan McBee 3-0; Jacob Bush 3-0; Milton Grubaugh 2-1; Jacob Gregware 2-1; Anders Foltz 1-2; Max Matthews 1-2; Lydia Krauss 1-2; Collin Schoolcraft 1-1; Colin Boyer 1-0.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Gladwin, Saturday.
Montague Quad
Team scores: Kingsley def. Orchard View 65-9; Kingsley def. Montague 60-22; Kingsley def. Hesperia 48-27.
Kingsley individual records: 103 — Charissa Desmond 1-2; 112 — Gavyn Merchant 3-0; 119 — Jon Pearson 1-2; 125 — Isaac Grahn 2-1; 130 — Justin Grahn 0-3; 135 — Bode Bielas 1-2; 140 — Tanner Martindale 3-0; 145 — Maximus Goethals 1-2; 152 — Aidan Shier 3-0; 160 — Kyan Fessenden 3-0; 171 — Kaden Patterson 3-0; 189 — Alex Smith 3-0; 215 — Sam Goethals 3-0; 285 — Zach Taylor 3-0.
Mancelona Quad
Team scores: Grayling def. TC St. Francis 36-23; Mancelona def. Grayling 54-30; Gaylord def. Grayling 42-40; Gaylord def. TCSF 54-16; Mancelona def. Gaylord 42-39.
Grayling: Logan Malonen 3-0; Joe Armstrong 3-0; Tucker Mertes 3-0.