MANCELONA — With districts right around the corner, Bellaire and Mancelona put together a four-set thriller worthy of the postseason.
The Eagles battled a tough Mancelona team in the M-88 Challenge on the road Thursday, picking up the 3-1 win — 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18.
Bellaire got contributions on the court from Jacey Somers (four aces, 24 kills, 16 digs, three blocks), Gillian Lovett (three aces, 4 assists, two kills), Alison Cartwright (two aces, nine kills, 10 digs), Alayna Elandt (24 assists, five digs), Karsyn Fischer (three aces, 100 percent serving, two assists) and Isa Reh (five kills, four digs, two aces).
The Eagles wrap up their regular season at Boyne City on Saturday before moving on to district tournament action in Boyne Falls against Central Lake at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Mancelona head coach Julie Winslow said her team worked hard Thursday.
“Every player on the team had a piece to play tonight,” Winslow said. “They all filled that piece and we saw great things happen. We fell short of the win, but we worked hard and put up a good fight.”
Mancelona also heads to the Boyne City tournament on Saturday and then will see Charlevoix at Charlotte High School in the first round of districts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Buckley 0
The Sabres def. the Bears 25-6, 25-22, 25-14.
Traverse City Christian: Ava Wendel 5 digs, 11 kills 1 assist; Brooke Smith 1 assist, 2 aces, 2 digs, 3 kills; Taylor Tebben 3 kills; Lydia Brower 1 assist, 2 kills, 4 digs, 6 aces.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (14-29-2) begin district tournament play in Leland when they battle Glen Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Bears head to Mesick on Monday to battle to Bulldogs in district play at 7 p.m.
Glen Lake 3
Mesick 0
The Lakers def. the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-10, 25-9.
Glen Lake: The Lakers celebrated parents night and senior night with a victory against Mesick. Seniors Maddie Bradford, Chloe Crick, Kaci Kilinski, Olivia Mikowski and Taylor Semple were all honored.
Mesick: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (21-14-2, 5-2 Northwest) take on Traverse City Christian in the district tournament at Leland at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Bulldogs host a district tournament and will take on Buckley at 7 p.m. Monday.
Forest Area goes 1-1 at tri
Forest Area lost to Johannesburg-Lewiston 20-25, 17-25; def. Central Lake 25-16, 25-16.
Forest Area: Lauren MacConnel 3 aces, 10 digs; Taylor Muth 25 assists, 3 digs; Val Nelson 9 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Desjanea Perkins 5 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces; Jersey Patton 33 digs, 1 kill; Grace Steffe 2 digs, 1 kill; Payton Sedwick 3 kills; Natalie Lenhart 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Cheyenne Boggs 1 kill to win the final game in her final home match.
Joburg: No stats reported.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (19-11) plays Marion in the Mesick district tournament Monday. The Cardinals take on Harbor Springs in district semifinal action Thursday. The Trojans battle Bellaire in the district quarterfinals Monday at Boyne Falls.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Frankfort 0
The Eagles def. the Panthers 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Kyla Barnowski 9 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Leah Fleis 6 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Cathryn Mikowski 6 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces, 5 blocks; Lindsay Watkoski 3 kills, 1 block; Maggie Ursu 4 aces; Della Bunek 4 kills, 1 dig, 19 assists.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (21-13-2) head to the Boyne City Invitational on Saturday.
