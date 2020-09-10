BELLAIRE — Bellaire remained undefeated in Ski Valley Conference play, sweeping Mancelona in a league match.
The Eagles posted a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 volleyball victory Thursday as Jacey Somers led the way with 12 kills, seven digs and two aces.
Coming off a five-set win over Inland Lakes on Tuesday, Bellaire (7-3, 3-0 SVC) also received top performances from Noel Mann (three aces, seven digs), Laney Goodwin (four digs, 19 assists, one ace), Katie Decker (seven digs, two blocks, nine kills, one ace), Kendall Fischer (three kills, eight digs, one ace) and Emersyn Koepke (eight digs, two aces).
Mancelona, playing in its first Ski Valley match this season, were led by Madison Wilcox led (seven kills, eight digs, three aces), Kadence Davis (eight assists, three aces, two kills, two blocks), Bethany Jenkins (18 serve receptions, eight digs, two aces, one kill), Emily Bennett (five kills), Amelia Spires (three kills, two blocks, one ace) and Lauren Kirby (three assists, one ace).
The Eagles host Forest Area on Tuesday, while the Lady Ironmen host Central Lake the same day.
VOLLEYBALL
Elk Rapids 3
Kalkaska 1
Elk Rapids def. Kalkaska 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22.
Elk Rapids (5-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Lili Hoberg 9 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs; Morgan Wirtz 8 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs; Emma Gilbert 7 kills, 2 aces, 11 digs; Logan Reasoner 6 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Kate Henderson 3 aces, 12 digs, 35 assists; Ryleigh Yocom 10 assists, 6 digs, 3 kills.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks play Saturday in Petoskey’s quad.
Boyne City 3
Harbor Springs 1
Boyne City def. Harbor Springs 25-15, 25-12, 18-25, 25-19.
Boyne City (13-4, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Maggee Behling 12 kills, 9 digs; Grace Dawson 5 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces; Bella Cosier 10 digs; Ava Tarsi 26 assists, 2 aces, 7 digs; Morgan Deming 7 kills, 3 blocks; Kylie Joles 5 kills.
Kingsley 3
Frankfort 0
Kingsley def. Frankfort 25-7, 25-9, 25-11.
Kingsley (6-4, 1-0 Northwest): Tori McIntosh 9 kills; Abby Arnold 5 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Sattler 5 digs, 2 aces; Hattie Raska 11 digs, 1 aces; Alayna Heiler 20 assists, 2 blocks.
Frankfort (3-4): No stats reported.
Onekama 3
North Bay 0
Onekama def. North Bay 25-23, 25-19, 25-17.
Onekama: No stats reported.
North Bay (4-2, 0-1 Northwest): Lillian Brown 8 digs, 6 kills; Mady Ingwersen 9 digs, 5 kills; Sophie Stowe 10 digs, 19 assists, 6 kills; Laila Vang 3 aces, 22 digs, 1 kill.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Benzie Central, Thursday at Northport.
Glen Lake 3
Buckley 1
Glen Lake def. Buckley 26-28, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20.
Glen Lake: No stats reported.
Buckley: Brianna Schrotenboer 10 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks; Kyrie Wildfong 13 assists, 4 digs; Mira Warren 5 digs, 6 kills; Anna Francisco 8 digs, 5 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Frankfort, Thursday.
Gaylord St. Mary 3
Forest Area 0
Gaylord St. Mary def. Forest Area 25-8, 25-14, 25-15.
St. Mary: No state reported.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 2 kills, 8 digs; Madison Morey 7 assists; Taylor Muth 1 ace, 6 assists; Emily Norkowski 3 kills, 2 blocks; Breana Kniss 3 kills, 1 dig; Anna Durfee 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs; Gracie Kimball 4 digs; Jersey Patton 3 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors play in Manton’s quad, Saturday.
GOLF
West’s Boals wins JV tournament
Lily Boals shot an 80 to win a junior varsity golf tournament at Bay Meadows.
Boals won by two shots over teammate Maya Wilson, with the next golfer shooting 89 (Alpena’s Gianna Bolda).
Others in the top eight included Leland’s Maeve Sweeney (90), Cadillac’s Ella Darrow (91), Big Rapids’ Gigi Green (91), Petoskey’s Marley Spence (93) and TC St. Francis’ Magdalen Kleinrichert (96).
TC West top 4: Boals, Wilson, Ella Whiting (99), Bella Busch (104).
TC Central top 4: Mia Thursman (110), Ava Shotwell (112), Fiona Colliver (112), Drew Johnson (118).
Leland top 3: Sweeney, Elizabeth Stimson (106), Ella Metcalf (116).
TC St. Francis top 4: Kleinrichert, Ella Halligan (107), Rachael Dunphey (109), Riley Kalbfleisch (119).
Cadillac top 4: Darrow, Alix Matzke (101), Carmen Dahlstrom (101), Onalee Wallis (109).
Petoskey top 4: Spence, Cassidy Whitner (100), Maghan Brown (101), Madison Guenthardt (103).
SOCCER
TC Central 2
Gaylord 1
TC Central (6-0-2, 1-0 Big North): Everest Noyes goal, assist; Spike Peterson goal; Hayden Hansen assist; Colten Warren 6 saves.
Gaylord (3-3, 0-1 Big North): Ian Busch goal; Mitch O’Rourke assist; Jared Gasco 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Central hosts TC West at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday; the Blue Devils play Grayling and Roscommon in Grayling, Saturday.
TC West 5
Cadillac 0
TC West (6-1-1, 1-0 Big North): Gavin Michael 2 goals; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Colin Blackport goal; Finn Durbin goal; Kaden Ales assist; Dune Jung assist; James Vandermolen assist; Blade Kalbfleisch 2 saves.
JV: TC West won 9-1.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Tuesday to TC Central (at Keystone Soccer Complex) for a 5:45 p.m. contest.
Boyne City 2
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City (5-4): Jay Clausen 3 saves; Anders Foltz goal; Hayden Mosley goal; Phillip Banner assist; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Cheboygan at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Elk Rapids 8
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids: Terran Peterson 3 goals; Preston Ball 2 goals, assist; Noal Carroll goal; Jared Barcenas goal; Avery Kellogg goal; Brett Bruner assist; Matt Garrow assist; Mahaney Vanderkerkhof assist; Landen Knight assist; Drake Collins assist; Jack Spencer shutout in goal.
Grayling 8
Kalkaska 0
Grayling: No stats reported.
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 11 saves.
TC Central JV 8
Gaylord JV 0
TC Central (1-3): Anthony Ribel 5 goals (ties TCC JV single-game record), 2 assists; Ethan Garber 2 goals, 2 assists; Koen Burkholder assist; Alexander Packer assist; Elijah Van Kleek assist; Quaid Brooke 1 save.
Gaylord (0-3): Aiden Daneluk 10 saves.
TENNIS
TC Central JV 4
Harbor Springs varsity 4
TC Central winners: Cody Wall (2S) 6-3, 3-6, 10-3; Mitchell Stern/Alden King (2D) 6-2, 6-3; Derek Swanson/Parker Peterson (3D) 7-5, 6-4; Ben Brewer/Oliver Schrock (4D) 6-1, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.