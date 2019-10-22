BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Eagles claimed a share of the Ski Valley Conference title with a 3-0 sweep over Johannesburg-Lewiston on Monday.
The co-championship is the first conference title of any kind for the Bellaire volleyball program — they share the title with Onaway (16-2, 7-1 Ski Valley), who has won at least a share of the conference title six out of the last eight years.
The Eagles defeated the Cardinals in straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-17.
The Eagles' offense was led by Libby Derrer with 14 kills while chipping in nine digs and an ace.
Laney Goodwin tallied 27 assists and five digs from the setter position.
Kendall Fischer totaled eight digs and four kills while Payton Fischer had five digs and an ace for Bellaire. Katie Slabosz and Noel Mann each chipped in 11 digs on defense.
VOLLEYBALL
North Bay 3
Buckley 0
North Bay def. Buckley 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
North Bay: Sohpie Stowe 3 aces, 11 digs, 16 assists, 8 kills, block; Laura Hursey 4 aces, 14 digs, assist, 4 kills; Bailey Pettit 3 aces, 7 digs, 15 assists, 7 kills; Maya Shaw 3 digs, 6 kills.
UP NEXT: North Bay (21-2-8) at Forest Area, Thursday.
Leland 3
Glen Lake 0
Leland def. Glen Lake 25-12, 25-18, 25-15
Leland: Gillian Grobbel 7 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Jana Molby 15 assists, 5 digs; Mia Osorio 15 digs, assist; Olivia Lowe 4 aces, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 14 digs; Sarah Elwell 2 blocks, 3 digs; Tatum Kareck 2 aces, 6 kills, 9 digs, assist.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 15 digs, kill, assist; Grace Bradford 10 digs, 9 kills, 6 assists, 2 blocks; Morgan Zywicki 19 digs, 5 kills; Liliana Valkner 12 digs, 2 kills; Betti Beck 2 digs, 9 assists.
UP NEXT: Leland (28-12-3, 6-1 NWC) host Leland Invite at Northport, Saturday.
Kingsley 3
Benzie Central 0
Kingsley locks up Northwest Conference title with 7-0 record on senior night
Kingsley def. Benzie Central 25-8, 25-12, 25-8
Kingsley: Austyn DeWeese 15 kills, 2 blocks; Sydny Hessem 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Brittany Bowman 7 kills, 2 digs; Maddie Bies 2 kills, 30 assists, 4 digs; Aspen Reamer 2 kills, 2 digs, ace; Lark Jankewicz 13 digs, ace; Miranda Acre 2 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Kinglsey (40-7-3) at Reed City quad, Thursday.
Manton 3
McBain 0
Manton def. McBain 25-19, 25-10, 25-10
Manton: Abby Brown 3 aces, 5 kills, 21 assists, 4 digs; Addison Letts 3 aces, 3 kills, block, 15 digs; Billie Brickheimer kill; Brianna Puffer 2 aces, 8 kills, block, 4 digs; Issy Gokey 2 kills, dig; Jaden Wilder ace, 7 kills, 10 digs; Jenna Burgess 2 digs; Madalynn Lutke 20 digs; Megan Moffit 3 aces, kill, assist, 9 digs.
Inland Lakes 3
Forest Area 0
Inland Lakes def. Forest Area 25-20, 25-11, 25-19
Forest Area: Gracie Kimball 3 aces, 5 assists, 4 digs; Madison Morey 3 aces, 3 assists; Caitlyn Liebengood 3 kills, 9 digs; Maycey Turner 2 kills, 2 digs; McKenzie Szymchack 4 kills; Brigitte Sabourin 7 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area host tri-meet with North Bay and TC Christian, Thursday.
Boyne City 3
Grayling 1
Boyne City def. Grayling 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 25-8
Boyne City: Annabelle Seelye 26 assists, 8 kills, 13 digs; Josee Behling 9 kills, 2 blocks; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 7 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces; Jillian Cain 7 kills; Katelyn Gabos 31 digs; Maggee Behling 10 digs, 2 kills.
Charlevoix 3
East Jordan 0
Charlevoix def. EJ 25-11, 26-24, 25-22
East Jordan: Jayden Weber 5 kills; Kylie Skrocki 4 kills, ace, 12 digs; Lauren Peterson 3 kills; Haley Gibson 29 digs, ace; Elli Skrocki 11 digs, block.
Onaway 3
Mancelona 1
Onaway def. Mancelona 24-27, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 15 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces; Autumn Thompson 13 digs; Kadence Davis 23 assists, ace; Madison Wilcox 11 kills; Bethany Jenkins 7 digs, 3 aces, kill; Elizabeth Nichols 5 digs; Emily Bennett 4 kills; Samantha Babich 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Ellsworth, Monday.
