BELLAIRE — Brady Hoogerhyde's 348 series led Bellaire to a 24.5-5.5 victory Saturday over Elk Rapids.

Hoogerhyde rolled games of 179 and 169 in the match at Bellaire Lanes & Games.

Troy Przybyszewski had a 160 game for the Eagles (4-5), while Preston Worden rung up a 132 and Ronan Clapp a 121. For the Elks, Evan Pike had a 312 series and Grant Darnell rolled a 138 game.

Bellaire faces Glen Lake Thursday in conference action.

GIRLS HOOPS

Sault Ste. Marie 60

TC Central 37

Sault Ste. Marie (10-0): Jordyn Haller 16 points; Haleigh Knowles 13 points.

TC Central (1-9): Catelyn Heethuis 9 points.

UP NEXT: TC Central travels Monday to Alpena for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Sault Ste. Marie JV 43

TC Central JV 41

Sault Ste. Marie (6-2): Ella Marchard 18 points.

TC Central (4-4): Natalie Dykstra 12 points; Sophia Simon 10 points; Brooklin Royston 10 points.

Sault Ste. Marie frosh 40

TC Central frosh 22

Sault Ste. Marie (5-2): Callie Lahti 12 points; Taryn Pratt 11 points; Makenna McMillian 11 points.

TC Central (0-8): Elizabeth Phillips 8 points.

