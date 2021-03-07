BELLAIRE — Brady Hoogerhyde's 348 series led Bellaire to a 24.5-5.5 victory Saturday over Elk Rapids.
Hoogerhyde rolled games of 179 and 169 in the match at Bellaire Lanes & Games.
Troy Przybyszewski had a 160 game for the Eagles (4-5), while Preston Worden rung up a 132 and Ronan Clapp a 121. For the Elks, Evan Pike had a 312 series and Grant Darnell rolled a 138 game.
Bellaire faces Glen Lake Thursday in conference action.
GIRLS HOOPS
Sault Ste. Marie 60
TC Central 37
Sault Ste. Marie (10-0): Jordyn Haller 16 points; Haleigh Knowles 13 points.
TC Central (1-9): Catelyn Heethuis 9 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central travels Monday to Alpena for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Sault Ste. Marie JV 43
TC Central JV 41
Sault Ste. Marie (6-2): Ella Marchard 18 points.
TC Central (4-4): Natalie Dykstra 12 points; Sophia Simon 10 points; Brooklin Royston 10 points.
Sault Ste. Marie frosh 40
TC Central frosh 22
Sault Ste. Marie (5-2): Callie Lahti 12 points; Taryn Pratt 11 points; Makenna McMillian 11 points.
TC Central (0-8): Elizabeth Phillips 8 points.