BELLAIRE — Bellaire broke out the bats in a lopsided sweep of Alanson.
The Eagles beat the Vikings 17-6 and 18-2 in Wednesday softball action.
Kiersten Seaman drove in three runs as Bellaire (3-18-1) pounded out eight hits and drew eight walks in the opener. Mackenzie Hoogerhyde went 3-for-4 and Alex Dawson and Gillian Lovett each drew a pair of walks. Delaney Goodwin added a 2-for-3 game with a walk, three steals and an RBI and Allison Cartwright doubled.
Olivia Watrous earned the win with five innings of work, striking out five.
The Eagles kept up their plate discipline in the second contest, drawing 11 more walks. Seaman, Watrous and Lovett each walked twice.
Bella Huffman drove in three runs with a 2-for-2 game and Seaman, Dawson and Watrous each drove in two runs.
Watrous picked up another win in the nightcap, with two strikeouts in three frames.
SOFTBALL
Cadillac 7 5
Mesick 1 4
Game 1: Cadillac — Ashlyn Lundquist WP, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K, 0 BB; Layke Sims 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Lundquist 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mady Smith 3-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Maddy Stange 1-3, 2B, R.
Game 2: Cadillac (18-14) — Lundquist WP, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 15 K; Brooklyn Hoffert 3-4, RBI, R, SB; Alana Hoffert 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB; Lundquist 3-4, RBI; Sims 2-3, 2B; Stange 2-3, R; Smith 3-3, R; Mesick — Maraya Buell 1-3, RBI, R; Emma Blach RBI; Mattie Akom 1-3, R.
Pine River 14
Benzie Central 13
Benzie Central — Autumn Wallington 2B, 2 H; Olivia Bailey 2 H, 2 RBI; Marie Readlinger 2 H, 3 RBI; Halle Kalosky 2B, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (8-23-1) host districts Saturday, opening with Manton.
BASEBALL
Suttons Bay 7 6
Marion 1 5
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Jake Murphy WP, 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 5 K; Steven Bolger 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Murphy 2-3, RBI, R; Hugh Periard 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; Lucas Gordon 1-2, R, SB; Sean Shananaquet 1-2, RBI, R; Ben Murphy 1-2, RBI, R; Michael Wittman 1-3, RBI, R; Bolger RBI.
Game 2: Suttons Bay (20-13) — B. Murphy WP, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 K; Periard 1.1 IP, H, 2 K; Bolger 2-2, 3B, RBI, R; Shananaquet RBI; Periard 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; J. Murphy 2-3, R; B. Murphy 2-2, 2 R.
Onaway 12 6
Mancelona 7 1
Game 1: Mancelona — Trace Miller 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI; Adam Ackler 3-4, 2 RBI, R; Jason Kihn 1-4, RBI, R, 2B.
Game 2: Mancelona (15-15) — Justin Ackler 1-3, RBI, 2 SB; Miller 2B; Jason Naumcheff 1-2, 2 SB.
TRACK & FIELD
CORRECTION: The school and meet record breaking 4x200 relay team from Traverse City West was misidentified due to incorrect results in a story published on June 2. The correct team includes Rylee Herban, Isabel Spearing, Sara Schermerhorn and Madalen Ferrill.