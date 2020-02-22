GRANDVILLE — Traverse City Central put three wrestlers through to the state finals for the first time in about a decade.
Senior 135-pounder Damien Ballan and freshmen Dutch Ballan (103) and Remy Cotton (160) each placed third at regionals in Grandville.
“The guys are embracing the process and trusting the work they put in,” TC Central head coach Don Funk said. “You see that every time they touch the mat.”
Funk said the last time TC Central sent three wrestlers to stats was under Ian Hearn, who left the Trojans in 2012 for Rockford.
Damien Ballan went 3-1 with two pins and an 8-1 decision in the third-place match to improve to 50-5 for the season.
Dutch Ballan also had a 3-1 mark, with one fall and two decisions. He’s 48-5 this season.
Cotton, the only freshman in his weight class at the regional, also notched a 3-1 mark, with a technical fall, major decision a 6-4 decision in the third-place match to improve to 42-9.
Central’s Austin Bills had a 1-2 record, winning his opening-round match 11-10.
WRESTLING
Frankfort’s Lane drives on to states
Frankfort junior heavyweight Jeff Lane punched his ticket to Ford Field and the state wrestling championships with three pins at Division 4 regionals Saturday at Charlevoix.
Lane posted a 3-1 record for the day and is 30-10 on the season. Lane pinned Manistique’s Isaac Brewster in 5:46 to open the bracket, then ended up meeting Brewster again in the consolation final, pinning him in 2:21 this time around. He also pinned Charlevoix’s Zach Nickel in the consolation semifinals in 2:03. Nickel posted a 1-2 record, winning a 13-8 decision to end the season 33-21.
The Panthers’ Jared Coxe had a 1-2 regionals record, ending with 32 wins.
Gaylord nets three champions in D2 regionals
Gaylord’s Chayse LaJoie, Rico Brown and John Sosa each won regional championships in a Division 2 event the Blue Devils hosted.
LaJoie captured the 145-pound weight class championship, keeping his season record perfect at 36-0. The senior won all three matches via technical fall, by a combined score of 59-14.
Sosa (38-2) won the 125-pound title with two first-period pins (1:17 and 1:24) and a 7-2 win over DeWitt’s Matt Foddrill in the final. The Devils’ Will Sides also took third in that weight class, going 3-1 and winning his third-place match with a 4:44 fall against Escanaba’s Collin Arnt.
Brown claimed the 130-pound crown with a 5:12 fall, 11-1 major decision and a 6-5 championship match win over Croswell-Lexington’s Christophe Lilly.
Gaylord’s Jacob McKnight improved to 40-3 with a second-place finish at 160 pounds, posting victories by major decision (15-7) and technical fall (17-2) before an injury default in the final.
Brendan Smith (36-10) placed second at 103 pounds, winning by pin in under a minute (0:53) and 11-3 decision to advance to the title match.
Gabe Thompson took fourth with a 1-2 day at 112 pounds for Gaylord.
Aurelius Krumholtz won a match over CJ Krum at 189 pounds, ending the day 1-2 for a season mark of 26-10.
Petoskey’s Eero Gross posted a 1-2 mark at 160 pounds, finishing his senior season 35-9. Freshman Trevor Swiss had a 1-2 mark at 135 pounds to end up 39-11.
Mancelona’s Grosser wins regional, Sommerville third
Mancelona 189-pounder Isaiah Groesser won his weight class in Division 4 regionals, earning a spot in the state finals in two weeks.
Groesser won all three of his matches by decision, beating Onaway’s Colby Pauly 8-2, Ishpeming Westwood’s Jackson Vidlund 11-9 and Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn 6-5 in the championship match.
Ironmen senior 140-pounder Ian Somerville (41-8) took three decisions to earn third place, topping Roscommon’s Kolby Tyler 6-4 in the third-place match.
St. Francis’ Wilmoth places 2nd in regionals
Traverse City St. Francis sophomore Gavin Wilmoth gave the Gladiators a state qualifier, taking second place at 140 pounds in Division 4.
Wilmoth (43-8) pinned his Pellston opponent to open the weight class, then won an 11-2 decision before falling to Onaway’s Matthew Grant in the finals 7-2. Grant has lost only one match this season.
Benzie’s Hanson, Ross win regional championships
Benzie Central senior Cody Hanson and junior Sampson Ross kept their strong seasons going with a 3-0 record and Division 3 regional championships.
Hanson pinned Tawas’ Lukas Herrick in 5:29, decisioned Chippewa Hills’ Colby Roosa 7-1 and outlasted Sanford Meridian’s Brady Solano 3-2 in the 215-pound title bout. Hanson boasts a 49-3 record this season.
Ross (39-11) won 3-2 in double overtime over Clare’s Jon Bouchey to take the 140-pound crown. Ross won his way to the title match with a 4:54 fall and 5-4 decision against Gladwin’s Kyle Campbell.
The Huskies’ Tyler Iverson had a 1-2 record at 125 pounds.
Grayling’s Halstead, Armstrong, Duncan take second place
Grayling senior Max Halstead dropped only his second match of the season, placing second at 152 pounds in the Division 3 regional at Boyne City.
Halstead (24-2) won by technical fall, then pinned Sanford Meridian’s Matthew Person in 1:40 to book a trip to the title match before a 4-2 decision against Midland Bullock Creek’s Peyton Brooks.
Joe Armstrong (32-7) won with two pins (in 1:48 and 5:00) at 103 pounds to earn a finals berth, falling to Gladwin’s Michael Brazeau in the title match.
Grayling 112-pounder Zach Duncan won by 5:10 pin and 15-5 major decision to get to the championship match, which Shepherd’s Kye Andrews won 10-3.
The Vikings’ Parker Dole pinned Boyne’s Robert Hoth at 171 pounds before being eliminated.
Boyne’s Jordan McBee logged a 1-2 record to finish the season 28-8 at 130 pounds.
Stags’ Grahn qualifies for state finals at 112
Kingsley’s Justin Grahn posted a 3-1 mark en route to a third-place finish and state finals qualification. The 112-pounder won by pin (1:47) and 10-2 major decision before a 1-0 third-place victory over Gladwin’s Lane Matzke in the Division 3 regional at Boyne City.
The Stags had two qualifiers at 145 pounds, as Toby Wilcox won a 4-0 decision against teammate Kyan Fessenden in the consolation final.
Wilcox (37-9) won by 1-0 and 3-2 decisions along the way, while Fessenden logged 4-1 and 3-2 decisions. Their only other setbacks were against the weight class’ two finalists, both by decision.
Kingsley’s Eddie Cardew (30-9) posted a 1-2 mark at heavyweight, as did junior 119-pounder Tanner Martindale (37-12) and freshman 125-pounder Kadin Garza (31-19).
Aidan Shier went 2-2 at 135 pounds to place fourth.
TRACK & FIELD
TCC’s Searles medals at indoor state meet
Traverse City Central senior Trey Searles placed third in triple jump at the MITS Indoor State Championships at Eastern Michigan University.
Searles put up a leap of 41’6.5” to tie with Deondray Thomas for third place.
Central’s girls distance medley relay team (Mady McLean, Alison Hankins, Leah Socks and Avery McLean) took fourth place with a time of 12:44.27 to also earn all-state honors. They’ll compete in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays Sunday. Avery McLean and Socks also are entered in the 800 meters.
McKenna Burkholder ran a season-best 10.39 in the 60-meter hurdles.
Leah Doezema and Mackenzie Boeher will be competing in the shot put Sunday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 54
Midland 42
St. Francis (15-2, 12-0 Lake Michigan): Wyatt Nausadis 25 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Dominic Carter 9 points, 6 rebounds; all 9 TCSF players scored.
UP NEXT: The Glads host Elk Rapids, Tuesday.
Midland JV 39
TC St. Francis JV 33
St. Francis (6-11): Josh Groves 13 points; Thomas Richards 10 points.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 7
Sault Ste. Marie 0
The Bay Reps closed out the regular season with a 7-0 blanking of Sault Ste. Marie, as Judd Lawson posted his fifth shutout of the season.
Bay Reps: Cam Altonen 2 goals, assist; Drew Hardy goal, assist; Cam Newman goal; Will Fournier goal; Ben Polomsky goal; Quentin Derwin goal, assist; Aaron Ackerson 2 assists; Jack Bradley assist; Lawson assist, 6 saves; Gabe Classens assist; Joe Matteucci assist; Garrison Waugh assist; Andrew Bankey assist; Kaleb Miller assist.
UP NEXT: The Reps (16-4-1) face Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-13-3) Monday at Ferris State University to open regional play.
