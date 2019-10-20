SHEPHERD — Fifteen area athletes earned all-state at the Class D State Championship cross country meet Saturday at Shepherd.
The meet, created by Central Lake's Joe Shay, brings together many of Class D's top teams and is separate from the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Division 4 championships in two weeks.
Ellsworth placed the highest of all area teams, finishing sixth in girls and eighth in boys. Frankfort's girls took eighth and the Panther boys were ninth.
Girls team scores: 1. Hillsdale Academy 80; 2. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 82; 3. Fowler 115; 4. Pittsford 130; 5. Battle Creek St. Philip 136; 6. Ellsworth 170; 7. Leland 202; 8. Frankfort 205; 9. Libertas Christian 220; 10. Britton Deerfield 235; 11. Buckley 265; 12. Morrice 279; 13. Mason County Eastern 295; 14. Marion 358.
Local top 30 finishers (top 30 earn all-state): 2. Miriam Murrell 19:43.9 Gaylord St. Mary; 3. Alexis Tracy 19:53.3 Brethren; 8. Janey Turner 20:34.9 Frankfort; 11. Maia Romeyn 20:47.3 Ellsworth; 12. Judy Veldboom 20:50.0 Ellsworth; 15. Emma McKinley 20:53.3 Gaylord St. Mary; 16. Shelby Cade 20:57.8 Buckley; 18. Taylor Myers 21:05.3 Frankfort; 21. Anna Mitchell 21:11.5 Leland; 30. Emma Waskiewicz 21:42.0 Leland.
Boys team scores: 1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 94; 2. Webberville 118; 3. Mason County Eastern 123; 4. Mendon 190; 5. Morrice 196; 6. Hillsdale Academy 226; 7. Colon 252; 8. Ellsworth 268; 9. Frankfort 276; 10. Martin 284; 11. Walkerville 317; 12. Pittsford 323; 13. Battle Creek St. Philip 327; 14. Tekonsha 366; 15. McBain NMC 384; 6. Buckley 399; 17. Libertas Christian 412; 18. Hale 417; 19. Wolverine 448; 20. Camden-Frontier 462; 21. Mackinaw City 467; 22. Fowler 470; 23. Gaylord St. Mary 565; 24. Leland 580.
Local top 30 finishers (top 30 earn all-state): 7. Robbie Wise 17:14.2 Ellsworth; 25. Caleb Godwin 17:53.4 Ellsworth; 26. Owen Roth 17:57.7 Frankfort; 29. Tyler Gellis 18:06.1 Boyne Falls; 30. Ricky McMurray 18:06.7 Bellaire.
FOOTBALL
Gaylord St. Mary 65
Mio 28
Gaylord St. Mary beat Mio for the second time this season, and this one is official. The Snowbirds later forfeited their Week Two 48-32 win (and three others) because of using ineligible players, making the Thunderbolts undefeated again coming into Saturday night's game.
St. Mary (3-5): Brady Hunter 8-10 passing for 175 yards, 3 TDs, 16 rushes for 219 yards, 3 TDs; Steven Koscielniak 5-55 rushing, 2 TDs; Dom Keister 1 receiving TD, 1 rushing TD; Joseph Moeggenburg INT, receiving TD.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Brethren (5-3) Friday.
Portland St. Patrick 68
Bellaire 34
Bellaire: Luke Niepoth 28-57 passing, 344 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT, 11 carries, 68 yards rushing; Jater Castle 16 catches, 180 yards, 2 TDs, 9 tackles; Brayden Dawson 5 catches, 65 yards; Connor Niepoth 4 catches, 82 yards, 3 TDs, 9 tackles; Bryce Baeckeroot 3 catches, 17 yards, 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-6) travel to Onaway, Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.