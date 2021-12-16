Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers this morning then remaining overcast and windy during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 62F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.