CENTRAL LAKE — Central Lake versus Mancelona turned into “central leak” versus the two varsity boys basketball teams.
A leak in the roof of the Central Lake High School gymnasium had water falling directly onto the basketball court, forcing about a 10-minute delay in the game Wednesday. Action eventually resumed after the water was cleaned up, and the game ended in an 83-37 win for Mancelona.
“I don’t know if it was raining before that and the rain just kinda stopped and it stopped leaking,” Eggleston said of the leak. “Hopefully they can get that fixed up before our next game.”
The Ackler brothers and Oumar Sy combined for 71 of Mancelona’s 83 points — with Justin Ackler dropping 30, Adam Ackler putting up 21, and Sy with 20. Justin and Adam Ackler did not play in the first two games for Mancelona, both losses. Sheridan said it was nice to have the duo back.
“They made a statement,” Sheridan said.
Garrison Barrett led the Trojans with 17 points, and Drayten Evans chipped in with eight on the night.
“We’re young. We start four sophomores,” Eggleston said. “Those three seniors (Mancelona) has, they’re legit players.”
The Ironmen (1-2) welcome Johannesburg-Lewiston for a Ski Valley Conference tilt Friday. The Trojans (1-1) host Ellsworth on Friday in nonconference action.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gaylord SM 60
Forest Area 20
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 19 points; Brody Jeffers 19 points; Daniel Smith 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (1-1) travel to Pellston in Ski Valley Conference play Friday. Forest Area (0-1) takes on Onaway at home Friday in a Ski Valley matchup.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brethren 35
Mason Co. Eastern 24
Brethren: Elly Sexton 15 points, 11 rebounds; Maddy Biller 7 points, 12 rebounds; Halle Richardson 7 points, 4 steals; Stella Estes 2 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-1) host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Friday.
Lake City 57
Pine River 19
Lake City: Chloe Bisballe 23 points, 9 steals, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Mackenzie Bisballe 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists; Haylee Parniske 5 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-0, 3-0 Highland) don’t play again until Jan. 4 against Beal City at home.
Manistee CC 37
Mesick 30
Manistee Catholic Central: Leah Stickney 14 points, 11 rebounds; Grace Kidd 8 points, 6 steals, 4 assists; Kaylyn Johnson 10 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 blocks.
Mesick: Grace Hawk 7 points; Jillian Hillier 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (3-1) head to Marion on Friday in West Michigan D League action. The Bulldogs (3-2) host Mason County Eastern in also in WMD play on Friday.
McBain NMC 50
Manton 35
Manton: Lauren Wilder 16 points, 6 assists, 6 steals; Leah Helsel 16 points; Genna Alexander 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-0) are away at McBain on Friday for a Highland Conference game. The Rangers (0-4) play at Beal City on Friday for a Highland Conference tilt.
Wolverine 40
Alba 26
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Wildcats (0-1) host Harbor Light Christian on Thursday.
Cheboygan 43
East Jordan 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-4) head to Boyne City on Friday in Lake Michigan Conference play.
ICE HOCKEY
Petoskey 5
Cadillac 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (7-2, 2-1 Big North) host an opponent to be determined Friday. The Vikings (3-5) travel to Mt. Pleasant on Friday.
WRESTLING
Rambler duo notch 100 wins on same night
BOYNE CITY — The night on the mat at Boyne City was one for the century. Well, for the century mark, at least.
Two Rambler wrestlers — Jordan McBee and Tim Bowman — notched the 100th wins of their high school career during a tri-dual meet at home against Petoskey and St. Francis.
Boyne City finished the competition at 1-1, defeating St. Francis 37-10 but falling to Petoskey 54-30.
Tim Bowman remained perfect at 7-0, grabbing two more wins via pin. McBee also went 2-0 on the night, one by technical fall and the other by decision. Bobby Hoth and Morgan Erickson also went 2-0. Aron Markovics, Curtis Yang, Collin Schoolcraft and Jacob Bush went 1-1. Bush had a win by pin. Lydia Krauss went 0-1 on the day, and Wailand Smith went 0-2.
The Ramblers head to Chippewa Hills for the Joe Lauren Invite on Saturday.
Vikings go 2-0 at tri meet
HESPERIA — The Cadillac varsity wrestling team beat both host Hesperia, 43-42, and Manistee, 60-24. The Vikings travel to Grayling on Saturday.
Prep scores and stats can be called in at 231-933-1410, filled out at record-eagle.com/prepscores or emailed to resports@record-eagle.com. Deadline is 10:30 p.m.