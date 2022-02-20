MIDLAND — Nine area wrestlers brought home regional championships Saturday, with another 17 earning berths to the state finals.
Kingsley led all area teams with three champions, while the Stags and Gaylord each had six total qualifiers.
Traverse City St. Francis produced two regional champs in Gavin Wilmoth and Josiah Schaub, landing four qualifiers total.
Traverse City Central's Dutch Ballan won the 130-pound championship in the Division 1 regional at Midland. He posted a 3-0 record as the No. 1 seed, winning by 39-second pin, a 10-0 major decision in the semifinals and a 7-0 decision over Utica sophomore Sam Agnello in the title bout to go into the state finals with a 33-2 record.
"I’ve been working really hard to get to this point," Ballan said. "I wrestled smart, had a strong mindset and came in there and dominated today. I’m happy but not satisfied yet, although this will help me get good seeding at states. My only goals are to keep improving every day and work harder in and outside that wrestling room."
Wilmoth, a defending state champion in Division 3, won the 160-pound class with two pins and then a 19-6 major decision over Tawas' Luke Martin.
Wilmoth's teammate, junior Josiah Schaub, won the 135-pound class with a 3-0 mark, claiming all three victories by fall — in 0:54, 1:44 and then 4:36 against Mio's Brandon Wiltse in the finals.
Kingsley's trio of regional champs included Aidan Shier (152), Gavyn Merchant (119) and Sam Goethals (189) in Division 3 at Grayling.
Shier took the 152-pound championship with a 1:38 pin and then a 4-1 decision over Midland Bullock Creek's Gerrit Barth in the finals. Shier holds a 27-2 record going into the state finals.
Merchant improved to 33-3 this season, as the sophomore qualified for the state finals with a 12-7 decision over Gladstone's Michael Brazeau. Merchant, a state runner-up last season, won his first two matches by first-period pin.
Goethals pulled out a 2-1 decision against Montrose senior Braxton Powell in the regional final. The junior opened the day with a pin in 1:46 and a 10-0 major decision and is 43-4 this season.
Frankfort senior Jared Coxe won all three of his matches by fall on his way to the Division 4 130-pound crown. He pinned Ishpeming's Jaeger Wilson in 1:48 in the finals to improve to 23-5 this season.
Gaylord brought home champions in Gabe Thompson and Louden Stradling from the Division 2 regional in Fremont.
Thompson won three matches by decision at 135 pounds and is 30-2 this season, topping St. Johns' Cole Riedel 5-3 in the final. Stradling won a 3-2 decision against Mount Pleasant junior Grant Stahl in the 130-pound championship and is 19-0 this season.
Gaylord junior Brayden Gautreau took runner-up at 171 pounds, going 2-1 with a major decision and pin. He dropped a 1-0 finals match against Goodrich's Cameron Macklem. Blue Devils teammate Riley Hush did the same at 189 pounds, falling 2-0 in the finals. Hush is 32-5 this season after a 2-1 mark Saturday, including one pin.
TC Central senior Ethan Ramsey placed third at 189 pounds in Division 1, with his only loss a 17-5 decision against former Trojan Remy Cotton, who now wrestles at Davison. Ramsey (37-8) won three decisions Saturday, including 7-0 in the consolation final.
Petoskey junior Trevor Swiss placed third at 145 pounds, dropping a 5-4 decision to eventual runner-up Levi Lloyd of Swartz Creek in his opener before reeling off three straights victories, including 8-0 in the consolation final. He takes a 43-2 record into the state finals.
Gaylord junior Gus James took third at 140 pounds with a 3-1 record, heading to the state finals with a 36-7 record this season.
Boyne City's Jordan McBee took runner-up at 130 pounds in Division 3, winning twice by fall before a 17-6 finals setback. He's 33-7 this season. Kingsley's Cameron Fryer (27-17) took fourth in the same weight class, topping teammate Isaac Grahn 4-2 to get to the consolation final.
Kingsley junior Kyan Fessenden ended as runner-up at 160 pounds, falling 7-0 in the finals. He'll take a 38-6 mark into the state finals.
Ramblers teammate Tim Bowman claimed third in 125 pounds with an 8-6 consolation finals win over Freeland's Gibson Shepard, who had beaten him 9-6 in the opening round. Bowman had a pin and two decision wins to improve to 44-2 in his senior campaign.
Charlevoix junior Sam Fry placed third at 130 pounds in Division 4 on the Rayders' home mat, recording a pin in 1:54 against Bark River-Harris' Elliot Corrigan. Fry's only setback was a second-period pin by Coxe in the semifinals. Fry recorded three first-period pins and goes into the state finals with a 24-7 mark.
Petoskey freshman Brendan Swiss placed third at 135 pounds in Division 2, avenging an opening-round loss to Linden's Luke Haney with a 7-4 decision in the third-place match. Swiss ended up 3-1 on the day and is 40-7 this season.
TC St. Francis junior Ethan Morgan went 3-1 to take third at 285 pounds and get his record to 12-13.
Gaylord sophomore Ty Bensinger posted a 3-1 record to place third at 160 pounds. He'll go into the state finals with a 38-3 record.
St. Francis' Tyler Sheeran placed fourth at 112 pounds, going 2-2 with two pins. He's 31-11 this season as a sophomore.
Forest Area senior Sir-Xaiver Navoni placed fourth at 215 pounds with a 2-2 mark, going into the state finals with 26-8 record. He posted two first-period pins.
Frankfort senior Tucker Hubbard placed second at 189 pounds, falling in the finals to Bark River's Drew Allgeyer. Hubbard won by 11-4 and 5-3 decisions to get to the finals and it 24-9 this season.
Charlevoix sophomore Landon Swanson took fourth at 189 pounds with a 2-2 record, winning two matches by pin. He's 33-10 this season.
Kingsley senior Kaden Patterson finished fourth at 171 pounds with a 2-2 record and a 12-1 major decision over teammate Caleb Bott along the way.
Manton senior Ben Paddock placed fourth at 171 pounds in Division 4, going 2-2 for a 36-14 season record.
Area wrestlers winning matches at regionals, but not qualifying for states were: Trevor Streeter, Charlevoix (1-2 at D3 160; 24-8 season record); Mason Cunningham, Charlevoix (1-1 at D3 135; 16-11); Matthew Ochab, TC St. Francis (1-2 at D4 130; 15-14); Kaeden Yocum, Gaylord (1-2 at D2 171; 32-7); Ben Taylor, TC St. Francis (1-2 at D4 189; 16-13); Brady Jess (1-2 at D3 171; 27-12); Isaac Grahn, Kingsley (1-2 at D3 130; 38-12); Jon Pearson, Kingsley (1-2 at D3 125; 30-12); Caleb Bott, Kingsley (1-2 at D3 171; 24-12); Tyrone Brouillet, Benzie Central (1-2 at D3 160; 37-21); Ellery Smith, Charlevoix (1-2 at D4 145; 20-13); Wyatt Fleet, Mancelona (1-2 at D4 145; 28-9); Phil Brown, Kingsley (1-2 at D3 140; 20-8); Landen Pangborn, Benzie Central (1-2 at D3 140; 23-13); Justin Grahn, Kingsley (1-2 at D3 135; 43-6); Jacob Gillison, Benzie Central (1-2 at D3 135; 37-13); Caleb Baker, Grayling (1-2 at D3 103; 31-15); Ben DeRidder, Benzie Central (1-2 at D3 103; 31-15); Logan Malonen, Grayling (1-2 at D3 285; 43-4); Benny Blyveis, Gaylord (1-2 at D2 152; 24-5).
Area wrestlers who qualified for regionals, but didn't win a match there included: John Lalonde, TC Central (D1 160, 19-21 season record); Justin Whisler, Charlevoix (D3 160, 16-12); Cael Katt, Benzie Central (D3 152; 35-14); Conner Wenkel, Benzie Central (D3 119; 32-19); Connor Ortiz, Charlevoix (D4 285; 21-18); Adam Streeter, Charlevoix (D4 215; 14-15); Fletcher Anderson, Frankfort (D4 189; 21-7); Dalton Gettings, Benzie Central (D3 145; 30-13); Austin Smith, Benzie Central (D3 145; 16-19); Owen Cruden, Benzie Central (D3 140; 34-13); Justin Harlan, Kalkaska (D3 140; 27-11); Ray VanDyke, Kingsley (D3 285; 25-13); Alex Smith, MKingsley (D3 215; 25-11); Brett Kloss, Petoskey (D2 103; 31-9); Aaron Kassuba, Gaylord (D2 215; 22-15).
The individual state finals are March 4-5.
Team state finals take place Feb. 25-26. Gaylord takes on Goodrich in the Division 2 quarterfinals Feb. 25 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.
HOCKEY
TC Central 3
Alpena 1
TC Central (17-7-1, 7-2-1 Big North): Collin Benedict 1st varsity goal; Cam Peters goal; Hunter Folgmann goal. Tyler Cooper assist; Laiken Batcha assist. Brady Faille 29 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans play Essexville Garber in regionals Monday at Bay City Western.
BOYS HOOPS
Mesick tops Buckley 78-72 in 2OT
Mesick (17-0, 15-0 West Michigan D): Logan Wienclaw 16 points (8 of those in OTs); Carter Simmer 14 points; Ashtyn Simerson 14 points; Connor Simmer 13 points; Tyler Sexton 12 points; Jacob McCree 9 points; 1st win over Buckley since 2013.
Buckley (14-4, 10-3 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 40 points; Landon Kulawiak 13 points.
"This is the first time two teams with votes in the AP Poll have played in Mesick since the early 80's," Mesick head coach Kyle Duby said. "I thought both communities came out in full force tonight to support the student-athletes of both teams. The gym was electric. We were able to use that energy to get out to a 13 point halftime lead."
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Baldwin, Wednesday; the Bears visit Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Tuesday.
Cadillac 64
Hudsonville 58
Cadillac (12-5, 6-3): Cole Jenema 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 steals, 3 assists; Charlie Howell 17 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host McBain in their annual Coaches vs. Cancer game Tuesday.
Bear Lake 55
Pentwater 39
Bear Lake (8-9, 8-7 West Michigan D): Jake Griffis 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block; Nate Sanderson 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Grady Harland 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Wednesday to Brethren.
GIRLS HOOPS
Manistee Catholic 47
Brethren 35
Manistee Catholic: Kaylyn Johnson 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Grace Kidd 15 points, 5 assists; Ashley VanAelst 9 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Leah Stickney 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists.
Pentwater 45
Bear Lake 26
Bear Lake: Kalissa Swanson had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Dafne Yanez 5 points, 4 rebounds; Victoria Hall 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals.
