PREP GIRLS TENNIS
MHSTCA rankings 4/19/23
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Troy
3. Bloomfield Hills
4. Clarkston
5. Utica Eisenhower
6. Novi
7. Northville
8. Port Huron Northern
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
T-10. Traverse City Central
T-10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Seaholm
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
4. Portage Central
5. East Grand Rapids
6. Battle Creek Lakeview
7. Byron Center
8. St Joseph
9. Mattawan
10. Birmingham Groves
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Chelsea
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Bloomfield Hills Marian
7. Stevensville Lakeshore
8. Otsego
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
T-10. Allegan
T-10. Holland Christian
Division 4
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Elk Rapids
6. Wixom St Catherine
7. Niles Brandywine
8. North Muskegon
9. Traverse City St. Francis
10. Grand Rapids West Catholic
PREP TRACK & FIELD
MITCA Boys Rankings 4/19/23
Division 1
1. Caledonia
2. Lansing Waverly
3. Byron Center
4. Holt
5. Grand Blanc
6. Macomb Dakota
Division 2
1. Dundee
2. Sparta
3. Three Rivers
4. Battle Creek Harper Creek
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Clio
7. Monroe Jefferson
Division 3
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
2. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep
3. Reed City
4. Clinton
5. Hillsdale
6. Boyne City
Division 4
1. Three Oaks River Valley
2. Marcellus
3. Unionville-Sebewaing
4. Lawrence
5. Portland St Patrick
MITCA Girls Rankings 4/19/23
Division 1
1. Caledonia
2. Holt
3. Byron Center
4. Macomb Dakota
Division 2
1. Otsego
2. Dundee
3. Dearborn Divine Child
4. Battle Creek Harper Creek
5. Spring Lake
6. Sparta
7. North Branch
8. Shepherd
9. Clio
10. Three Rivers
Division 3
1. Clare
2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
3. Clinton
4. Hillsdale
5. Reed City
Division 4
1. Marcellus
2. Unionville-Sebewaing
3. Coleman
4. Frankfort
5. Petersburg Summerfield
6. Marlette
7. Three Oaks River Valley
8. Portland St Patrick
9. Lawrence
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 15 3 .833 _
Baltimore 10 7 .588 4½
New York 10 7 .588 4½
Toronto 10 7 .588 4½
Boston 8 9 .471 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _
Cleveland 9 9 .500 2
Detroit 7 9 .438 3
Chicago 7 11 .389 4
Kansas City 4 13 .235 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 9 8 .529 1½
Houston 8 9 .471 2½
Seattle 8 9 .471 2½
Oakland 3 14 .176 7½
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 9, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kwan lf 3 0 1 0 Maton 3b 4 1 0 0
Arias 1b 3 0 1 0 Greene cf 5 1 3 0
Naylor ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 2
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 Carpenter rf 5 1 3 2
Bell dh 3 1 1 1 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 2 Torkelson 1b 4 0 1 0
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 McKinstry 2b 4 0 2 0
Freeman ss 4 0 2 0 Haase c 4 1 4 0
Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 38 4 14 4
Cleveland 000 300 000 — 3
Detroit 100 020 001 — 4
E_Baddoo (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Bell (6), Freeman (1), Carpenter (4). HR_Gonzalez (1), Carpenter (3). SB_Greene (2), Torkelson (1). SF_Báez (1). S_Straw (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Gaddis 5 8 3 3 1 1
Morgan 1 2/3 4 0 0 0 2
Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Karinchak L,0-3 1 1 1 1 0 0
Detroit
Boyd 5 5 3 3 2 4
Englert 3 2 0 0 0 2
Lange W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sandlin pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:23.
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brennan lf 4 0 0 0 Maton 3b 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 Greene cf 4 1 1 1
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0
Naylor dh 3 0 0 0 Nevin lf 2 0 1 0
Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0 Baddoo lf 0 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0
Arias ss 3 0 1 0 Vierling rf 3 0 0 0
Gallagher c 2 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0
Kwan ph 1 0 0 0 Rogers c 1 0 0 0
Viloria c 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 28 1 5 1
Cleveland 000 000 000 — 0
Detroit 000 001 00x — 1
DP_Cleveland 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 6. HR_Greene (2). S_Giménez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Battenfield L,0-1 6 3 1 1 3 5
Curry 2 2 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Rodriguez W,1-2 8 4 0 0 0 10
Foley S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Brian Walsh.
T_1:50. A_10,099 (41,083).
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 4 .765 _
New York 11 6 .647 2
Miami 10 8 .556 3½
Philadelphia 7 11 .389 6½
Washington 5 12 .294 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 5 .706 _
Chicago 9 6 .600 2
Pittsburgh 10 7 .588 2
Cincinnati 7 10 .412 5
St. Louis 7 10 .412 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 10 7 .588 _
Los Angeles 8 9 .471 2
San Diego 8 10 .444 2½
San Francisco 5 11 .313 4½
Colorado 5 12 .294 5
Monday’s Games
Miami 4, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 6, St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
Atlanta 2, San Diego 0
Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NBA
Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Boston 2, Atlanta 0
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99
Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106
Friday, April 21: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
x-Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Phila. 2, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Phila. 121, Brooklyn 101
Monday, April 17: Phila. 96, Brooklyn 84
Thursday, April 20: Phila. at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Phila. at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
x-Monday, April 24: Brooklyn at Phila., TBA
x-Thursday, April 27: Phila. at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: Brooklyn at Phila., TBA
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117
Wednesday, April 19: Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA
x-Wednesday, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
Cleveland 1, New York 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97
Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90
Friday, April 21: Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26: New York at Cleveland, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Cleveland at New York, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: New York at Cleveland, TBA
Western Conference
Sacramento 2, Golden State 0
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123
Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106
Thursday, April 20: Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
L.A. Clippers 1, Phoenix 0
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110
Tuesday, April 18: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday, April 20: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, April 25: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Thursday, April 27: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
L.A. Lakers 1, Memphis 0
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112
Wednesday, April 19: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Monday, April 24: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
x-Wednesday, April 26: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 1, Minnesota 0
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80
Wednesday, April 19: Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 21: Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Denver, TBA
x-Thursday, April 27: Denver at Minnesota, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: Minnesota at Denver, TBA
NHL
Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston 1, Florida 0
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1
Wednesday, April 19: Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21: Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Boston at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, April 26: Florida at Boston, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston, TBA
Carolina 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Wednesday, April 19: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 21: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
x-Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Rangers 1, New Jersey 0
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Monday, April 24: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, April 27: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Thursday, April 20: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Monday, April 24: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Los Angeles 1, Edmonton 0
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Wednesday, April 19: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 21: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
x-Tuesday, April 25: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Minnesota 1, Dallas 0
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT
Wednesday, April 19: Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21: Dallas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23: Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
Colorado vs. Seattle
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Thursday, April 20: Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Monday, April 24: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
x-Wednesday, April 26: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
x-Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
Vegas vs. Winnipeg
Tuesday, April 18: Winnipeg at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20: Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Vegas at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 24: Vegas at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, April 27: Winnipeg at Vegas, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: Vegas at Winnipeg, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Winnipeg at Vegas, TBA
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Returned RHP Nick Padilla to Charlotte (IL) after today’s doubleheader against Philadelphia.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Enyel De Los Santos on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington and SS Tyler Freeman from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Wil Vest from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed OF Chas McCormick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 15.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco, RHP Josh Winder and OF Alex Kiriloff to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 3B Josh Donaldson to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Dany Jimenez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Adam Oiler from Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 1B Dylan Moore to Everett (NL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 15. Recalled RHP Taj Bradley from Durham (I).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Joe Murphy from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Frias to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed 2B Nick Solak off waivers from Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Sent RHP Collin McHugh to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Lucas Sims from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Greene on a six-year contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Albuquerque. Sent OF Randal Grichuk to Albuquerque on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of INF Luke Williams. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the paternity list. Transferred RHP Daniel Hudson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Seattle. Transferred INF Luis Urias from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 16. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Dennis Santana outright to Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent RHP Nick Nelson to Clearwater (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Andre Pallante to Memphis (IL). Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from Memphis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF/OF Brett Wisely from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Matt Beaty to Sacramento.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Re-signed RHP/OF Kelsie Whitmore.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Derrick Coleman assistant to player engagement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Curtis Hall from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT REDWINGS — Reassigned G John Lethemon, Ds Donovan Sebrango, Eemil Viro and Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Uvis Balinskis to a one-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned D Zach Uens to Charlotte (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Danila Yurov to a one-year contract extension.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Chris Driedger from Coachella Valley (AHL) from loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Milwaukee F Joakim Kemell for one game as a consequence of a boarding incident in an April 16 game against Rockford.
COLORADO EAGLES — Returned D Kyle Mayhew to Utah (ECHL) from loan.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Loaned Fs Trenton Bliss, Kirill Tyutyayev and Drew Worrad to Toledo (ECHL). Returned G Ryan Bednard to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.
IOWA WILD — Signed G Trevin Kozlowski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Anthony Del Gaizo to South Carolina (ECHL) from loan. Returned F Mathew Santos to Maine (ECHL) from loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired G Reid Dyck and D Jonathan Myrenberg. Returned C Curtis Hall to Maine (ECHL) from loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Steven Jandric from Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
ECHL
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Aidan Sutter to a standard player contract (SPC).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined New England M Dylan Borrero an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner during an April 15 match against Columbus.
NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Signed D Ben Sweat to a one-year contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed Maliah Morris as an injury replacement. Placed F Julie Doyle on the 45-day disabled list.
COLLEGE
GEORGE MASON — Named Steve Curran men’s basketball associate head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.