PREP GIRLS SOCCER

MHSSCA Rankings 4/26/23

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Rochester

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

4. Hudsonville

5. Troy Athens

6. Rockford

7. Okemos

8. Mattawan

9. Portage Central

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

11. Salem

12. Romeo

13. Belleville

14. Grand Blanc

15. Ann Arbor Skyline

Division 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Richland Gull Lake

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Spring Lake

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Zeeland West

7. Trenton

8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

9. Dearborn Divine Child

10. Mason

11. Stevensville Lakeshore

12. St Joseph

13. Linden

14. St Johns

15. Hamilton

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Elk Rapids

4. Williamston

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Warren Regina

7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

8. Essexville Garber

9. Grosse Ile

10. Flint Powers Catholic

11. Holland Christian

12. Detroit Country Day

13. Milan

14. Allegan

15. Eaton Rapids

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

4. North Muskegon

5. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

6. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

7. Lansing Christian

8. Grandville Calvin Christian

9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

10. Kalamazoo Christian

11. Saginaw Nouvel

12. Holland Black River

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

15. Saugatuck

Major league soccer

Schedule and Scores

Saturday, April 22

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2, Portland 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 0

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2

Houston 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, San Jose 1

LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta 2, Chicago 1

Saturday, April 29

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

