MHSSCA Rankings
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Rochester
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
4. Hudsonville
5. Troy Athens
6. Rockford
7. Okemos
8. Mattawan
9. Portage Central
10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
11. Salem
12. Romeo
13. Belleville
14. Grand Blanc
15. Ann Arbor Skyline
Division 2
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Richland Gull Lake
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Spring Lake
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Zeeland West
7. Trenton
8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
9. Dearborn Divine Child
10. Mason
11. Stevensville Lakeshore
12. St Joseph
13. Linden
14. St Johns
15. Hamilton
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Elk Rapids
4. Williamston
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Warren Regina
7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
8. Essexville Garber
9. Grosse Ile
10. Flint Powers Catholic
11. Holland Christian
12. Detroit Country Day
13. Milan
14. Allegan
15. Eaton Rapids
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
4. North Muskegon
5. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
6. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
7. Lansing Christian
8. Grandville Calvin Christian
9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
10. Kalamazoo Christian
11. Saginaw Nouvel
12. Holland Black River
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
15. Saugatuck
