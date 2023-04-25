MHSSCA Rankings

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Rochester

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

4. Hudsonville

5. Troy Athens

6. Rockford

7. Okemos

8. Mattawan

9. Portage Central

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

11. Salem

12. Romeo

13. Belleville

14. Grand Blanc

15. Ann Arbor Skyline

Division 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Richland Gull Lake

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Spring Lake

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Zeeland West

7. Trenton

8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

9. Dearborn Divine Child

10. Mason

11. Stevensville Lakeshore

12. St Joseph

13. Linden

14. St Johns

15. Hamilton

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Elk Rapids

4. Williamston

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Warren Regina

7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

8. Essexville Garber

9. Grosse Ile

10. Flint Powers Catholic

11. Holland Christian

12. Detroit Country Day

13. Milan

14. Allegan

15. Eaton Rapids

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

4. North Muskegon

5. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

6. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

7. Lansing Christian

8. Grandville Calvin Christian

9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

10. Kalamazoo Christian

11. Saginaw Nouvel

12. Holland Black River

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

15. Saugatuck

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you