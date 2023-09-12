PREP GIRLS GOLF

iWanamaker Rankings

Division 1

1. Brighton

2. Rochester

3. Plymouth

4. Rochester Adams

5. Northville

6. Rockford

7. Byron Center

8. Troy

9. Clarkston

10. Grand Blanc

Division 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Farmington Hills Mercy

3. Mason

4. Lowell

5. St Joseph

6. Richland Gull Lake

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

9. Dexter

10. Coopersville

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Macomb Lutheran North

3. Grand Rapids South Christian

4. Williamston

5. Spring Lake

6. Goodrich

7. Bloomfield Hills Marian

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Remus Chippewa Hills

10. Ludington

Division 4

1. Lansing Catholic

2. Kalamazoo Christian

3. Brooklyn Columbia Central

4. Ann Arbor Greenhills

5. Wixom St Catherine

6. Almont

7. Bath

8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

9. Traverse City St Francis

10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

