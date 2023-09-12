PREP GIRLS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings
Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Rochester
3. Plymouth
4. Rochester Adams
5. Northville
6. Rockford
7. Byron Center
8. Troy
9. Clarkston
10. Grand Blanc
Division 2
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Farmington Hills Mercy
3. Mason
4. Lowell
5. St Joseph
6. Richland Gull Lake
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
9. Dexter
10. Coopersville
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Macomb Lutheran North
3. Grand Rapids South Christian
4. Williamston
5. Spring Lake
6. Goodrich
7. Bloomfield Hills Marian
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Remus Chippewa Hills
10. Ludington
Division 4
1. Lansing Catholic
2. Kalamazoo Christian
3. Brooklyn Columbia Central
4. Ann Arbor Greenhills
5. Wixom St Catherine
6. Almont
7. Bath
8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
9. Traverse City St Francis
10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
