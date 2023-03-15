PREP BASKETBALL

Girls State Finals Schedule

DIVISION 1

Tuesday, March 14

Salem 55, Riverview 52

West Bloomfield 66, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 34

Detroit Renaissance 52, Grosse Pointe North 37

Rockford 50, Holt 36

Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center

Salem (21-6) v. West Bloomfield (25-2), noon

Detroit Renaissance (23-1) v. Rockford (26-1), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 12:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, March 14

Frankenmuth 52, Houghton 36

Goodrich 52, Warren regina 27

Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Holland Christian 37

Lansing Catholic 78, Redford Westfield Prep 69

Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center

Frankenmuth (24-2) v. Goodrich (24-3), 5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids West Catholic (26-0) v. Lansing Catholic (22-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 6:15 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, March 14

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Sandusky 32

Blissfield 45, Ovid Elsie 41

Hemlock 52, Elk Rapids 37

Hart 45, Buchanan 41

Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center

Madison Heights Bishop Foley (21-6) v. Blissfield (26-1), noon

Hemlock (24-3) v. Hart (24-3), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, March 14

Baraga 40, Mackinaw City 36

Fowler 47, Kingston 43

Glen Lake 57, St. Charles 49

Adrian Lenawee Christian 49, Kalamazoo Hackett 36

Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center

Baraga (22-5) v. Fowler (20-7), 5:30 p.m.

Glen Lake (24-2) v. Adrian Lenawee Christian (18-10), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center

Championship finals, 10 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you