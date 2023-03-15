PREP BASKETBALL
Girls State Finals Schedule
DIVISION 1
Tuesday, March 14
Salem 55, Riverview 52
West Bloomfield 66, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 34
Detroit Renaissance 52, Grosse Pointe North 37
Rockford 50, Holt 36
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Salem (21-6) v. West Bloomfield (25-2), noon
Detroit Renaissance (23-1) v. Rockford (26-1), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 12:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, March 14
Frankenmuth 52, Houghton 36
Goodrich 52, Warren regina 27
Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Holland Christian 37
Lansing Catholic 78, Redford Westfield Prep 69
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Frankenmuth (24-2) v. Goodrich (24-3), 5:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids West Catholic (26-0) v. Lansing Catholic (22-5), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 6:15 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, March 14
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Sandusky 32
Blissfield 45, Ovid Elsie 41
Hemlock 52, Elk Rapids 37
Hart 45, Buchanan 41
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Madison Heights Bishop Foley (21-6) v. Blissfield (26-1), noon
Hemlock (24-3) v. Hart (24-3), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, March 14
Baraga 40, Mackinaw City 36
Fowler 47, Kingston 43
Glen Lake 57, St. Charles 49
Adrian Lenawee Christian 49, Kalamazoo Hackett 36
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Baraga (22-5) v. Fowler (20-7), 5:30 p.m.
Glen Lake (24-2) v. Adrian Lenawee Christian (18-10), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 10 a.m.
