PREP BASKETBALL
girls State Finals Schedule
DIVISION 1
Tuesday, March 14
Salem 55, Riverview 52
West Bloomfield 66, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 34
Detroit Renaissance 52, Grosse Pointe North 37
Rockford 50, Holt 36
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Salem (21-6) v. West Bloomfield (25-2), noon
Detroit Renaissance (23-1) v. Rockford (26-1), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 12:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, March 14
Frankenmuth 52, Houghton 36
Goodrich 52, Warren regina 27
Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Holland Christian 37
Lansing Catholic 78, Redford Westfield Prep 69
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Frankenmuth (24-2) v. Goodrich (24-3), 5:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids West Catholic (26-0) v. Lansing Catholic (22-5), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 6:15 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, March 14
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Sandusky 32
Blissfield 45, Ovid Elsie 41
Hemlock 52, Elk Rapids 37
Hart 45, Buchanan 41
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Blissfield 45, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41
Hemlock 57, Hart 26
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals — Blissfield (27-1) v. Hemlock (25-3), 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, March 14
Baraga 40, Mackinaw City 36
Fowler 47, Kingston 43
Glen Lake 57, St. Charles 49
Adrian Lenawee Christian 49, Kalamazoo Hackett 36
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Baraga 46, Fowler 44
Glen Lake 49, Adrian Lenawee Christian 31
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals — Baraga (23-5) v. Glen Lake (25-2), 10 a.m.
deals
Thursday’s Transactions
MLB
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Jake Brentz to a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned Cs Chance Sisco and Chris Williams to minor league camp.
National League
ARIZOA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed SS Jonathan Guzman to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Connor Thomas, C Ivan Herrera and OF Moises Gomez to Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Matos to Richmond (EL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed OF Dustin Woodcock.
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed C Gabriel Ortiz and RHP Andres Rodriguez.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Lucas Sweany.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Golden State F Draymond Gtreen one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2022-23 season in a game against the LA Clippers on March 16.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G DaQuan Jeffries to a 10-day contract.
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Blaine Gautier to the coaching staff as a participant of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship program.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke, FS Jessie Bates and LB Kaden Elliss.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LS Nick Moore to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Geno Stone and DB Tony Brown.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Kyle Allen, G Connor McGovern and WR Deonte Harty. Re-signed FS Jordan Poyer.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with TE Ian Thomas. Signed G Bradley Bozeman and TE Hayden Hurst.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Andrew Billings, DE DeMarcus Walker, QB PJ Walker, G Nate Davis, MLB Tremaine Edmunds, LB T.J. Edwards and RB Travis Homer. Released QB Trevor Siemian. Agreed to terms with DL Andrew Billings on a one-year contract, pending a physical.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed Trayveon Williams and WR Trent Taylor to a one-year contract. Signed OL Cody Ford to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Sione Takitaki. Agreed to terms with S Juan Thornhill. Signed DE Dalvin Tomlinson.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed CB C.J. Goodwin to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LB Alex Singleton and G Ben Powers.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Graham Glasgow to a one-year contract. Signed DB Will Harris, RB David Montgomery and CB Cameron Sutton.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Mario Addison, OL A.J. Cann and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Re-signed DE Derek Rivers.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Tevaughn Campbell.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps, Jakobi Meyers and DB Brandon Facyson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced S Nasir Adderley will retire. Re-signed DE Morgan Fox.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed OL Geron Christian to a one-year contract. Signed OL Dan Feeney and WR Braxton Berrios to one-year contracts. Re-signed FB John Lovett, RB Myles Gaskin, LB Duke Riley and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Signed QB Mike White.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with RB Alexander Mattison and S Harrison Smith. Re-signed OL Austin Schlottmann to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Mack Wilson to a one-year contract. Signed T Calvin Anderson. Released QB Brian Hoyer.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed P Blake Gillikin.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Paris Campbell. Re-signed OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with WR Darius Slayton. Signed ILB Bobby Okereke.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Myles Jack. Signed LB Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract. Signed G Nate Herbig, CB Patrick Peterson and LB Cole Holcomb.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL T.Y. McGill and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Evan Brown.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Chase Edmonds to a one-year contract. Re-signed DB Jamel Dean and LB Anthony Nelson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OLB Bud Dupree. Agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook on a one-year contract. Re-signed DT Naquan Jones.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed LB Cody Barton, G Nick Gates and QB Jacoby Brissett. Re-signed G Andrew Wylie, LB Anthony Nelson and DB Danny Johnson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama and D Noah Laaouan from Tucson (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Michael DiPietro to Maine (ECHL) from Providence (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Cameron Butler to a three-year, entry-level contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL) from Florida (ECHL)
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Michael McCarron form Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned LW Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling to the active roster from injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Jaydon Dureau to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned D Darien Kielb to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned D Andrew Peski to Maine (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Robert Calisti from Florida (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Justin Pearson to a two-year contract. Assigned F Ben Copeland to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Jan Bednar to Toledo (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired D Emil Andrae.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned F Gordie Green to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released D Quinn Wichers from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned him to Rapid City (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired D Shakir Mukhamadullin.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled D Noah Laaouan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned F Sean Josling to Florida (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Julian Sime. Traded the ECHL playing rights for F Mason Mannek to Utah. Traded D Bray Crowder to Atlanta.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded Fs Kobe Roth, F Brad Morrison and Logan Lambdin to Kalamazoo (AHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Andy Willis to the active roster. Placed D Scott Allan on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Joe Leahy to a standard player contract (SPC). Traded F Ayden MacDonald to Kalamazoo.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Finn Evans to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Justin Michaelian to the active roster. Activated D Justin Wells and F Steven Leonard from reserve. Placed F James Sanchez on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Matt Iacopelli from Kalamazoo trade. Placed F Brendan Harris on reseve and G Charles Williams on injured reserve, effective Feb. 26.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed F Franco Sproviero on reserve and D Tyler Rockwell on injured reserve, effective March 12. Traded D Ryan Cook to Reading; D Evan Wardley to Greenville; F Brett Boeing to Wichita.
MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Owen Norton on injured reserve, effective March 13. Returned G Stan Basistyy to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned G Garret Sparks to Springfield. Traded F Mathieu Foget to Kansas City.
READING ROYALS — Claimed G Bailey Bfkin form Wheeling waivers. Placed G Ryan Kenny on reserve. Traded F Brett Boeing to Kalamazoo.
SAVANNAH GHOST RIDERS — Signed Ds Jacob Modry and Carter Long to standard player contracts (SPC).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed Fs Conlan Keenan (March 11) and Cayden Hill (March 16) on injured reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded D Andrew Nielsen to Cincinnati.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired F Keltie Jeri-Leon from Maine trade.
WICHITA THUNDER — Traded D Kyle Rhodes to Kalamazoo.
WORCESER RAILERS — Signed F Anthony Callin to the active roster. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on reserve. Placed F Anthony Repaci on family bereavement leave.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF) Signed M Bryce Duke to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Jonathan Shore to a homegrown contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced F Jefferson Savarino was named to the Venezuelan roster.
MLS NEXT Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Noble Okello.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN ST. — Named Jim Salgado football cornerbacks coach.
TRINITY (Conn.) — Announced the retirement of men’s squash head coach Paul Assaiante after 30 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.