PREP BASKETBALL
girls Regional Tournament Schedule
DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY
Tuesday, March 7
Houghton 60, Kingsley 50
Big Rapids 66, Standish-Sterling 43
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Houghton v. Big Rapids, 7p
DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE
Tuesday, March 7
Lake City 62, Beaverton 24
Hemlock 67, Traverse City St. Francis 52
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Lake City v. Hemlock, 7p
DIVISION 3 at SAULT STE. MARIE
Tuesday, March 7
Negaunee 44, West Iron County 29
Elk Rapids 74, Oscoda 48
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Negaunee v. Elk Rapids, 7p
DIVISION 4 at PELLSTON
Tuesday, March 7
Mackinaw City 50, Brimley 43
Inland Lakes 60, Johannesburg-Lewiston 32
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Mackinaw City v. Inland Lakes, 7p
DIVISION 4 at TRAVERSE CITY WEST
Tuesday, March 7
Gaylord St. Mary 70, Onekama 33
Glen Lake 61, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 14
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Gaylord St. Mary v. Glen Lake, 7p
deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
MLB
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned RHPs Alvarado and Adam Wolf, C Dillon Dingler, INF Colt Keith, INF/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy and OF Julio Rodriguez to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHPs Jairo Solis, Jaime Melendez and Mixael Tamarez to nimor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned INFs Michael Helman and Austin to minor league camp.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned INFs Malcom Nunez and Liover Peguero and RHPs Kyle Nicolas and Jared Jones to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned LHPs Alberto Baldonado, Evan Lee and Francisco Perez, RHPs Gerardo Carrillo, Tommy Romero, C Brady Lindsly, Jackson Tetreault, Anthony Castro and Zach Brzykcy, INFs Lucius Fox and Erick Mejia and OFs Yasel Antuna, Donovan Casey and Derek Hill to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed LB Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Tendered exclusive-rights contract to QB Lamar Jackson. Named Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Tendered exclusive-rights contracts to DB Josh Blackwell and DL Andrew Brown.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Tendered exclusive-rights contracts to CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived QB E.J. Perry.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released TE Cethan Carter. Tendered exclusive-rights contract to DB Elijah Campbell.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Ogochukwu Amadi.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension. Tendered exclusive-rights contract to RB Saquon Barkley.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm from Kalamazoo (ECHL) to Cleveland (AHL). Signed D Corson Ceulemans to a three-year contract and assigned him to Cleveland (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated D Chris Wideman from injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Will Zmolek to a one-year, entry-level contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Derrick Pouliot from San Jose (AHL). Reassigned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Henderson F Ivan Morozov one game for a match penalty during a Mar. 4 game against Abbotsford.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled LW Samuel Dove-McFalls from Fort Wayne (ECHL). Traded LW Graham McPhee to Belleville.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Allen (ECHL) and traded him to Bakersfield. Returned F Max Newton to Reading (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Acquired D Andrew Peski.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired LW Neil Shea.
COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Riley McCourtand LW Brent Pedersen.
ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned F Justin Nachbaur and F Brett Kemp to Greenville (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Nolan Valleau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Released G Brody Claeys from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned F Xavier Parent to Adirondack (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Adirondack F Shawn Weller for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Mar. 4 game against Jacksonville.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Placed G Leif Hertz on reserve. Placed D Jeff Taylor and F Brandon Schultz on injured reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Tyler Harmon. Acquired G Jon Horrell as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Derek Topatigh from reserve. Placed G David Tendeck on reserve. Placed D Dylan Carabia on injured reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — PlacedD Jamie Dorsey on reserve. Placed G Trevin Kozlowski on injured reserve.
INDY FUEL — Signed D Zach Vinnell.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed Fs Matt Hanewall and Kaden Pickering. Placed F Jake Durflinger on reserve. Placed F Michael Pastujov on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F MacGregor Sinclair from an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Signed D John Stamopohar. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on injured reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Blake Bennett. Traded D Ryan Zuhlsdorf to Trois-Rivieres.
READING ROYALS — Placed D Tyler Heidt on reserve. Placed G Kaden Fulcher on injured reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed F Jack Jeffers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Austin Martinsen. Signed F Austin magera.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F T.J. Hensick and placed him on injured reserve. Activated F John Albert from injured reserve. Activated F Joseph Nardi from reserve. Placed Fs Brett McKenzie on injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G William Lavalliere and F Jack Flaman. Loaned G Francis Marotte to Belleville (AHL). Traded D Jason Horvath to Rapid City.
WHEELING NAILERS — Placed D Brandon Fehd on injured reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled D Michael Edwards from his loan to San Antonio FC (USL Championship).
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Nick Hagglund to a one-year contract extension.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Aljaz to a two-year contract extension.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed M Abdoul Zanne.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Summer Yates to a two-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.