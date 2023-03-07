DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY
Tuesday, March 7
Houghton 60, Kingsley 50
Big Rapids 66, Standish-Sterling 43
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Houghton v. Big Rapids, 7p
DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE
Tuesday, March 7
Lake City 62, Beaverton 24
Hemlock 67, Traverse City St. Francis 52
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Lake City v. Hemlock, 7p
DIVISION 3 at SAULT STE. MARIE
Tuesday, March 7
Negaunee 44, West Iron County 29
Elk Rapids 74, Oscoda 48
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Negaunee v. Elk Rapids, 7p
DIVISION 4 at PELLSTON
Tuesday, March 7
Mackinaw City 50, Brimley 43
Inland Lakes 60, Johannesburg-Lewiston 32
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Mackinaw City v. Inland Lakes, 7p
DIVISION 4 at TRAVERSE CITY WEST
Tuesday, March 7
Gaylord St. Mary 70, Onekama 33
Glen Lake 61, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 14
Thursday, March 9
Regional finals, Gaylord St. Mary v. Glen Lake, 7p
