DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY

Tuesday, March 7

Houghton 60, Kingsley 50

Big Rapids 66, Standish-Sterling 43

Thursday, March 9

Regional finals, Houghton v. Big Rapids, 7p

DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE

Tuesday, March 7

Lake City 62, Beaverton 24

Hemlock 67, Traverse City St. Francis 52

Thursday, March 9

Regional finals, Lake City v. Hemlock, 7p

DIVISION 3 at SAULT STE. MARIE

Tuesday, March 7

Negaunee 44, West Iron County 29

Elk Rapids 74, Oscoda 48

Thursday, March 9

Regional finals, Negaunee v. Elk Rapids, 7p

DIVISION 4 at PELLSTON

Tuesday, March 7

Mackinaw City 50, Brimley 43

Inland Lakes 60, Johannesburg-Lewiston 32

Thursday, March 9

Regional finals, Mackinaw City v. Inland Lakes, 7p

DIVISION 4 at TRAVERSE CITY WEST

Tuesday, March 7

Gaylord St. Mary 70, Onekama 33

Glen Lake 61, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 14

Thursday, March 9

Regional finals, Gaylord St. Mary v. Glen Lake, 7p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you