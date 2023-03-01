PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

District Schedules

DIVISION 1 at MARQUETTE

Monday, February 27

Sault Area 42, Alpena 23

Petoskey 53, Marquette 43

Tuesday, February 28

Gaylord 60, TC West 37

Wednesday, March 1

Traverse City Central 52, Gaylord 26

Sault Area 41, Petoskey 30

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Sault Area at TC Central, 6p

DIVISION 2 at KALKASKA

Wednesday, March 1

Kingsley 62, Grayling 30

Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 24

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Kingsley v. Boyne City, 7p

DIVISION 2 at REED CITY

Tuesday, February 28

Cadillac 53, Reed City 36

Wednesday, March 1

Big Rapids 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 22

Cadillac 43, Ludington 26

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Cadillac v. Big Rapids, 7p

DIVISION 3 at MANISTEE

Tuesday, February 28

Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23

Wednesday, March 1

Benzie Central 43, Manton 33

Traverse City St. Francis 70, Manistee 54

Friday, March 3

District championship game, St. Francis v. Benzie Central 7p

DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Monday, February 27

Charlevoix 31, East Jordan 28

Wednesday, March 1

Harbor Springs 65, Mancelona 17

Elks Rapids 57, Charlevoix 31

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Elk Rapids v. Harbor Springs, 7p

DIVISION 3 at EVART

Tuesday, February 28

Farwell 44, Pine River 24

Wednesday, March 1

Lake City 39, McBain 31

Evart 50, Farwell winner 36

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Lake City v. Evart, 7p

DIVISION 4 at BOYNE FALLS

Monday, February 27

Alanson 34, Boyne Falls 22

Harbor Light 44, Wolverine 25

Wednesday, March 1

Inland Lakes 75, Alanson 19

Burt Lake NMC 56, Harbor Light 37

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Inland Lakes v. Burt Lake NMC, 7p

DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY

Monday, February 27

Johannesburg-Lewiston 55, Atlanta 17

Rogers City 43, Posen 33

Wednesday, March 1

Joburg 66, Hillman 38

Onaway 53, Rogers City 48

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Joburg v. Onaway, 7p

DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY

Wednesday, March 1

Gaylord St. Mary 56, Central Lake 41

Bellaire 49, Ellsworth 16

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Gaylord St. Mary v. Bellaire, 7p

DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY

Tuesday, February 28

Onekama 63, Forest Area 31

Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13

Wednesday, March 1

Brethren 39, Buckley 20

Onekama 46, Mesick 29

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Brethren v. Onekama, 7p

DIVISION 4 at WALKERVILLE

Monday, February 27

Walkerville 26, Pentwater 24

Tuesday, February 28

Mason County Eastern 2, Baldwin 0 (forfeit)

Wednesday, March 1

Manistee Catholic Central 46, Mason County Eastern 3

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 50, Walkerville 2

Friday, March 3

District championship game, McBain NMC v. Manistee CC, 7p

DIVISION 4 at FRANKFORT

Tuesday, February 28

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 46, Leland 34

Wednesday, March 1

Frankfort 54, Suttons Bay 13

Glen Lake 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 24

Friday, March 3

District championship game, Glen Lake v. Frankfort, 7p

PREP ICE HOCKEY

Regional Schedules

DIVISION 1 at FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

Friday, February 24

Jenison 4, Holland West Ottawa 3

Traverse City West 3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 4, Rockford 2

Monday, February 27

Mona Shores 5, Jenison 0

Tuesday, February 28

PREP Hockey

Forest Hills Central 3, TC West 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Forest Hills Central 3, Mona Shores 1

DIVISION 2 at ALPENA

Friday, February 24

Marquette 11, Lakeshore 0

Alpena 5, Traverse City Central 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Alpena 4, Marquette 3

DIVISION 3 at TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS

Friday, February 24

Gaylord 5, Petoskey 2

Cadillac 5, Cheboygan 4 (2OT)

Saturday, February 25

Traverse City Bay Reps 8, Gaylord 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Bay Reps 7, Cadillac 1

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 44 18 .710 —

Phila. 39 21 .650 4

New York 36 27 .571 8½

Brooklyn 34 27 .557 9½

Toronto 31 32 .492 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 33 29 .532 —

Atlanta 31 31 .500 2

Washington 29 32 .475 3½

Orlando 26 36 .419 7

Charlotte 20 44 .313 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 17 .721 —

Cleveland 39 25 .609 6½

Chicago 29 34 .460 16

Indiana 28 35 .444 17

Detroit 15 48 .238 30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 37 23 .617 —

Dallas 32 31 .508 6½

New Orleans 30 32 .484 8

San Antonio 15 47 .242 23

Houston 13 48 .213 24½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 44 19 .698 —

Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½

Utah 31 32 .492 13

Portland 29 32 .475 14

Oklahoma City 28 33 .459 15

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 36 25 .590 —

Phoenix 34 29 .540 3

L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 4½

Golden State 32 30 .516 4½

L.A. Lakers 29 33 .468 7½

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 104, Chicago 98

Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104

Washington 119, Atlanta 116

Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109

Denver 133, Houston 112

Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Indiana 124, Dallas 122

San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Golden State 123, Portland 105

Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 105, Charlotte 91

Chicago 117, Detroit 115

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Phila. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phila. at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Phila. at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Chicago 117, Detroit 115

CHICAGO (117)

Caruso 2-5 2-2 8, DeRozan 7-16 7-9 21, Vucevic 5-15 2-4 12, Beverley 2-4 1-4 5, LaVine 14-20 7-7 41, Williams 4-9 2-2 11, Drummond 0-1 1-2 1, Dosunmu 2-4 0-0 4, White 5-11 1-1 14. Totals 41-85 23-31 117.

DETROIT (115)

Bogdanovic 11-21 4-4 34, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4, Wiseman 3-5 1-2 7, Hayes 5-9 0-0 11, Ivey 5-9 6-9 18, Bagley III 2-5 4-4 8, Burks 3-8 3-4 11, Diallo 7-13 5-5 19, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-78 23-28 115.

NBA

Chicago 38 31 32 16 — 117

Detroit 36 18 32 29 — 115

3-Point Goals_Chicago 12-27 (LaVine 6-9, White 3-6, Caruso 2-4, Williams 1-1, Beverley 0-2, Vucevic 0-5), Detroit 14-35 (Bogdanovic 8-12, Ivey 2-4, Burks 2-7, Joseph 1-3, Hayes 1-4, Wiseman 0-1, Diallo 0-2, McGruder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 40 (Beverley 10), Detroit 40 (Bagley III, Wiseman 9). Assists_Chicago 27 (Beverley 10), Detroit 23 (Hayes 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Detroit 23. A_18,098 (20,491)

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 60 47 8 5 99 226 129

Toronto 61 37 16 8 82 209 163

Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180

Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208

Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214

Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188

Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196

Montreal 60 26 30 4 56 166 215

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151

New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157

N.Y. Rangers 61 35 17 9 79 204 170

N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176

Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191

Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187

Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205

Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 60 31 16 13 75 195 159

Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167

Colorado 58 34 19 5 73 185 157

Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165

Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174

St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220

Arizona 60 21 30 9 51 164 212

Chicago 60 21 34 5 47 150 217

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 60 35 19 6 76 192 169

Los Angeles 62 34 20 8 76 211 211

Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 237 207

Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192

Calgary 61 27 21 13 67 196 192

Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243

San Jose 61 18 31 12 48 180 226

Anaheim 61 20 34 7 47 156 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Montreal 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Men’s Top 25 Daily Fared

Wednesday

No. 1 Houston (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita St., Thursday.

No. 2 Alabama (26-4) beat Auburn 90-85, OT. Next: at No. 24 Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 3 Kansas (25-5) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Texas, Saturday.

No. 4 UCLA (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Thursday.

No. 5 Purdue (24-5) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Thursday.

NCAA Basketball

No. 6 Marquette (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

No. 7 Baylor (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Saturday.

No. 8 Arizona (24-5) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Thursday.

No. 9 Texas (22-7) at No. 22 TCU. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 10 Gonzaga (26-5) beat Chicago St. 104-65. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.

No. 11 Kansas St. (23-7) beat Oklahoma 85-69. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 12 Tennessee (22-8) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Saturday.

No. 13 Virginia (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.

No. 14 UConn (23-7) beat DePaul 88-59. Next: at Villanova, Saturday.

No. 15 Indiana (20-10) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Sunday.

No. 16 Miami (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Pittsburgh, Saturday.

No. 17 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.

No. 18 San Diego St. (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Saturday.

No. 19 Xavier (22-8) beat No. 20 Providence 94-89. Next: vs. Butler, Saturday.

No. 20 Providence (21-9) lost to No. 19 Xavier 94-89. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

No. 21 Maryland (20-10) lost to Ohio St. 73-62. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 22 TCU (19-10) vs. No. 9 Texas. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 23 Kentucky (20-10) lost to Vanderbilt 68-66. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 24 Texas A&M (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 25 Pittsburgh (21-9) lost to Notre Dame 88-81. Next: at No. 16 Miami, Saturday.

Women’s Top 25 Daily Fared

Wednesday

No. 1 South Carolina (29-0) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 2 Indiana (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 3 Utah (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Thursday.

No. 4 LSU (27-1) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 5 Maryland (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 6 Stanford (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon, Thursday.

No. 7 Iowa (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 8 Virginia Tech (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 9 UConn (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Saturday.

No. 10 Notre Dame (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 11 Villanova (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Saturday.

No. 12 Texas (22-8) did not play. Next: at Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 13 Duke (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 14 Ohio St. (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.

No. 15 Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.

No. 16 Oklahoma (23-5) beat Kansas St. 90-86, OT. Next: at Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 17 Michigan (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Thursday.

No. 18 North Carolina (20-9) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

No. 19 UCLA (23-8) beat Arizona St. 81-70, OT. Next: at No. 21 Arizona, Thursday.

No. 20 Colorado (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Thursday.

No. 21 Arizona (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 UCLA, Thursday.

No. 22 UNLV (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.

No. 23 Iowa St. (18-9) lost to Kansas 98-93. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

No. 24 Middle Tennessee (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday.

No. 25 South Florida (26-5) beat Cincinnati 85-55. Next: vs. TBA, Tuesday.

Deals

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Jordan Scott.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Hunter Kloke.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Daniel Molinari to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for C Justin Mazzone.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Wagner Lagrange to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

LONG ISLAND NETS — Waived F Tyler Hagedorn.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Drew Terell passing game coordinator, Klayton Adams offensive line coach, Chris Cook assistant offensive line coach, Autry Denson running backs coach, Derrick LeBlanc defensive line coach, William Peagler assistant defensive line coach, Rob Rodriguez outside linebackers coach, Brandon Schwab assistant to the head coach, Sam Sewell assistant special teams coach, Sam Siffkes linebackers coach, Ryan Smith cornerbacks coach, Ben Steele tight ends coach, Shea Thompson director, football performance, Patrick Toney defensive backs coach and Israel Woolfork quarterbacks coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired a 2026 third-round draft pick from Carolin in exchange for D Shayne Gostisbehere. Acquired a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional second-round draft pick from Washington and a 2026 second-round draft pick from Ottawa in exchange for D Jakob Chychrun.

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for the rights to G Erik Portillo.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed RW David Gust on waivers.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Meyers and D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom, G Matt Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Remi Poirier from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Alexandre Doucet to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Serron Noel from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Vladislav Gavrikov and G Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus in exchange for G Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Caedan Bankier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Xavier Simoneau to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista and C Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL). Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for F Mikael Granlund.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Signed G Tristan Lennox to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Michael Buchinger to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL). Acquired F Michael Eyssimont from San Jose in exchange for F Vladislav Namestnikov.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ryan Hofer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract and then placed him on waivers.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released G Ryan Bednard from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled G Colton Point from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired F Alex Whelan from Hartford in exchange for future considerations.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Benton Maass from South Carolina (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Zach Jordan from Hartford and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini and G Luke Cavallin from Newfoundland (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Noah Laaouan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Jake Smith from injured reserve. Placed F Kody McDonald on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Corbin Kaczperski from Iowa. Activated D Scott Allan and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed F Stefano Gilati on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Josh Boyko from reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released D Tanner Butler. Placed D Cam Bakker on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D John Stampohar and F MacGregor Sinclair to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).Acquired G Sean Kuhn as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Released G Mario Vrab as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired G STan Basistyy as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Taylor Egan from injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Kenny and D Zach Shankar to amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Trenton Bliss from reserve. Placed F Joseph Nardi on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Francis marotte from reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Eric Dop.

WORCESTER RIALERS — Released D Timothy Faulkner and F Paul Boutoussov. Activated F Collin Adams from injured reserve. Placed D Conor Breen on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named M Riqui Puig a designated player.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M James Sands to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed M Mackenzie Pluck to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Messiah Bright to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

KENNESAW ST. — Named Nathan Burton football defensive coordinator.

