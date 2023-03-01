PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
District Schedules
DIVISION 1 at MARQUETTE
Monday, February 27
Sault Area 42, Alpena 23
Petoskey 53, Marquette 43
Tuesday, February 28
Gaylord 60, TC West 37
Wednesday, March 1
Traverse City Central 52, Gaylord 26
Sault Area 41, Petoskey 30
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Sault Area at TC Central, 6p
DIVISION 2 at KALKASKA
Wednesday, March 1
Kingsley 62, Grayling 30
Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 24
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Kingsley v. Boyne City, 7p
DIVISION 2 at REED CITY
Tuesday, February 28
Cadillac 53, Reed City 36
Wednesday, March 1
Big Rapids 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 22
Cadillac 43, Ludington 26
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Cadillac v. Big Rapids, 7p
DIVISION 3 at MANISTEE
Tuesday, February 28
Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23
Wednesday, March 1
Benzie Central 43, Manton 33
Traverse City St. Francis 70, Manistee 54
Friday, March 3
District championship game, St. Francis v. Benzie Central 7p
DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Monday, February 27
Charlevoix 31, East Jordan 28
Wednesday, March 1
Harbor Springs 65, Mancelona 17
Elks Rapids 57, Charlevoix 31
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Elk Rapids v. Harbor Springs, 7p
DIVISION 3 at EVART
Tuesday, February 28
Farwell 44, Pine River 24
Wednesday, March 1
Lake City 39, McBain 31
Evart 50, Farwell winner 36
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Lake City v. Evart, 7p
DIVISION 4 at BOYNE FALLS
Monday, February 27
Alanson 34, Boyne Falls 22
Harbor Light 44, Wolverine 25
Wednesday, March 1
Inland Lakes 75, Alanson 19
Burt Lake NMC 56, Harbor Light 37
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Inland Lakes v. Burt Lake NMC, 7p
DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY
Monday, February 27
Johannesburg-Lewiston 55, Atlanta 17
Rogers City 43, Posen 33
Wednesday, March 1
Joburg 66, Hillman 38
Onaway 53, Rogers City 48
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Joburg v. Onaway, 7p
DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY
Wednesday, March 1
Gaylord St. Mary 56, Central Lake 41
Bellaire 49, Ellsworth 16
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Gaylord St. Mary v. Bellaire, 7p
DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY
Tuesday, February 28
Onekama 63, Forest Area 31
Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13
Wednesday, March 1
Brethren 39, Buckley 20
Onekama 46, Mesick 29
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Brethren v. Onekama, 7p
DIVISION 4 at WALKERVILLE
Monday, February 27
Walkerville 26, Pentwater 24
Tuesday, February 28
Mason County Eastern 2, Baldwin 0 (forfeit)
Wednesday, March 1
Manistee Catholic Central 46, Mason County Eastern 3
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 50, Walkerville 2
Friday, March 3
District championship game, McBain NMC v. Manistee CC, 7p
DIVISION 4 at FRANKFORT
Tuesday, February 28
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 46, Leland 34
Wednesday, March 1
Frankfort 54, Suttons Bay 13
Glen Lake 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 24
Friday, March 3
District championship game, Glen Lake v. Frankfort, 7p
PREP ICE HOCKEY
Regional Schedules
DIVISION 1 at FOREST HILLS CENTRAL
Friday, February 24
Jenison 4, Holland West Ottawa 3
Traverse City West 3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 4, Rockford 2
Monday, February 27
Mona Shores 5, Jenison 0
Tuesday, February 28
PREP Hockey
Forest Hills Central 3, TC West 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Forest Hills Central 3, Mona Shores 1
DIVISION 2 at ALPENA
Friday, February 24
Marquette 11, Lakeshore 0
Alpena 5, Traverse City Central 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Alpena 4, Marquette 3
DIVISION 3 at TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS
Friday, February 24
Gaylord 5, Petoskey 2
Cadillac 5, Cheboygan 4 (2OT)
Saturday, February 25
Traverse City Bay Reps 8, Gaylord 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Bay Reps 7, Cadillac 1
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 18 .710 —
Phila. 39 21 .650 4
New York 36 27 .571 8½
Brooklyn 34 27 .557 9½
Toronto 31 32 .492 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 33 29 .532 —
Atlanta 31 31 .500 2
Washington 29 32 .475 3½
Orlando 26 36 .419 7
Charlotte 20 44 .313 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 17 .721 —
Cleveland 39 25 .609 6½
Chicago 29 34 .460 16
Indiana 28 35 .444 17
Detroit 15 48 .238 30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 37 23 .617 —
Dallas 32 31 .508 6½
New Orleans 30 32 .484 8
San Antonio 15 47 .242 23
Houston 13 48 .213 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 44 19 .698 —
Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½
Utah 31 32 .492 13
Portland 29 32 .475 14
Oklahoma City 28 33 .459 15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 36 25 .590 —
Phoenix 34 29 .540 3
L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 4½
Golden State 32 30 .516 4½
L.A. Lakers 29 33 .468 7½
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 104, Chicago 98
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104
Washington 119, Atlanta 116
Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109
Denver 133, Houston 112
Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117
Indiana 124, Dallas 122
San Antonio 102, Utah 94
Golden State 123, Portland 105
Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 105, Charlotte 91
Chicago 117, Detroit 115
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Phila. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phila. at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Phila. at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Chicago 117, Detroit 115
CHICAGO (117)
Caruso 2-5 2-2 8, DeRozan 7-16 7-9 21, Vucevic 5-15 2-4 12, Beverley 2-4 1-4 5, LaVine 14-20 7-7 41, Williams 4-9 2-2 11, Drummond 0-1 1-2 1, Dosunmu 2-4 0-0 4, White 5-11 1-1 14. Totals 41-85 23-31 117.
DETROIT (115)
Bogdanovic 11-21 4-4 34, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4, Wiseman 3-5 1-2 7, Hayes 5-9 0-0 11, Ivey 5-9 6-9 18, Bagley III 2-5 4-4 8, Burks 3-8 3-4 11, Diallo 7-13 5-5 19, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-78 23-28 115.
NBA
Chicago 38 31 32 16 — 117
Detroit 36 18 32 29 — 115
3-Point Goals_Chicago 12-27 (LaVine 6-9, White 3-6, Caruso 2-4, Williams 1-1, Beverley 0-2, Vucevic 0-5), Detroit 14-35 (Bogdanovic 8-12, Ivey 2-4, Burks 2-7, Joseph 1-3, Hayes 1-4, Wiseman 0-1, Diallo 0-2, McGruder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 40 (Beverley 10), Detroit 40 (Bagley III, Wiseman 9). Assists_Chicago 27 (Beverley 10), Detroit 23 (Hayes 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Detroit 23. A_18,098 (20,491)
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 47 8 5 99 226 129
Toronto 61 37 16 8 82 209 163
Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180
Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208
Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214
Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188
Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196
Montreal 60 26 30 4 56 166 215
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151
New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157
N.Y. Rangers 61 35 17 9 79 204 170
N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176
Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191
Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187
Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205
Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 60 31 16 13 75 195 159
Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167
Colorado 58 34 19 5 73 185 157
Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165
Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174
St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220
Arizona 60 21 30 9 51 164 212
Chicago 60 21 34 5 47 150 217
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 60 35 19 6 76 192 169
Los Angeles 62 34 20 8 76 211 211
Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 237 207
Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192
Calgary 61 27 21 13 67 196 192
Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243
San Jose 61 18 31 12 48 180 226
Anaheim 61 20 34 7 47 156 252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 6, Detroit 1
Columbus 5, Buffalo 3
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO
Arizona 4, Chicago 1
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Montreal 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Edmonton 5, Toronto 2
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Men’s Top 25 Daily Fared
Wednesday
No. 1 Houston (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita St., Thursday.
No. 2 Alabama (26-4) beat Auburn 90-85, OT. Next: at No. 24 Texas A&M, Saturday.
No. 3 Kansas (25-5) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Texas, Saturday.
No. 4 UCLA (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Thursday.
No. 5 Purdue (24-5) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Thursday.
NCAA Basketball
No. 6 Marquette (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.
No. 7 Baylor (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Saturday.
No. 8 Arizona (24-5) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Thursday.
No. 9 Texas (22-7) at No. 22 TCU. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.
No. 10 Gonzaga (26-5) beat Chicago St. 104-65. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.
No. 11 Kansas St. (23-7) beat Oklahoma 85-69. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.
No. 12 Tennessee (22-8) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Saturday.
No. 13 Virginia (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.
No. 14 UConn (23-7) beat DePaul 88-59. Next: at Villanova, Saturday.
No. 15 Indiana (20-10) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Sunday.
No. 16 Miami (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Pittsburgh, Saturday.
No. 17 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.
No. 18 San Diego St. (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Saturday.
No. 19 Xavier (22-8) beat No. 20 Providence 94-89. Next: vs. Butler, Saturday.
No. 20 Providence (21-9) lost to No. 19 Xavier 94-89. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.
No. 21 Maryland (20-10) lost to Ohio St. 73-62. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.
No. 22 TCU (19-10) vs. No. 9 Texas. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
No. 23 Kentucky (20-10) lost to Vanderbilt 68-66. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.
No. 24 Texas A&M (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.
No. 25 Pittsburgh (21-9) lost to Notre Dame 88-81. Next: at No. 16 Miami, Saturday.
Women’s Top 25 Daily Fared
Wednesday
No. 1 South Carolina (29-0) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 2 Indiana (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 3 Utah (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Thursday.
No. 4 LSU (27-1) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 5 Maryland (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 6 Stanford (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon, Thursday.
No. 7 Iowa (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 8 Virginia Tech (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 9 UConn (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Saturday.
No. 10 Notre Dame (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 11 Villanova (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Saturday.
No. 12 Texas (22-8) did not play. Next: at Kansas St., Saturday.
No. 13 Duke (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 14 Ohio St. (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Friday.
No. 15 Gonzaga (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.
No. 16 Oklahoma (23-5) beat Kansas St. 90-86, OT. Next: at Oklahoma St., Saturday.
No. 17 Michigan (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Thursday.
No. 18 North Carolina (20-9) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.
No. 19 UCLA (23-8) beat Arizona St. 81-70, OT. Next: at No. 21 Arizona, Thursday.
No. 20 Colorado (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Thursday.
No. 21 Arizona (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 UCLA, Thursday.
No. 22 UNLV (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. TBA, Monday.
No. 23 Iowa St. (18-9) lost to Kansas 98-93. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.
No. 24 Middle Tennessee (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday.
No. 25 South Florida (26-5) beat Cincinnati 85-55. Next: vs. TBA, Tuesday.
Deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Jordan Scott.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Hunter Kloke.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Daniel Molinari to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for C Justin Mazzone.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Wagner Lagrange to a contract extension.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
LONG ISLAND NETS — Waived F Tyler Hagedorn.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Drew Terell passing game coordinator, Klayton Adams offensive line coach, Chris Cook assistant offensive line coach, Autry Denson running backs coach, Derrick LeBlanc defensive line coach, William Peagler assistant defensive line coach, Rob Rodriguez outside linebackers coach, Brandon Schwab assistant to the head coach, Sam Sewell assistant special teams coach, Sam Siffkes linebackers coach, Ryan Smith cornerbacks coach, Ben Steele tight ends coach, Shea Thompson director, football performance, Patrick Toney defensive backs coach and Israel Woolfork quarterbacks coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired a 2026 third-round draft pick from Carolin in exchange for D Shayne Gostisbehere. Acquired a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional second-round draft pick from Washington and a 2026 second-round draft pick from Ottawa in exchange for D Jakob Chychrun.
BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for the rights to G Erik Portillo.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed RW David Gust on waivers.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Meyers and D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom, G Matt Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Remi Poirier from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Alexandre Doucet to a three-year, entry-level contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Serron Noel from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Vladislav Gavrikov and G Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus in exchange for G Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Caedan Bankier to a three-year, entry-level contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Xavier Simoneau to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista and C Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL). Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for F Mikael Granlund.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Signed G Tristan Lennox to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Michael Buchinger to a three-year, entry-level contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL). Acquired F Michael Eyssimont from San Jose in exchange for F Vladislav Namestnikov.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ryan Hofer to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract and then placed him on waivers.
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released G Ryan Bednard from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled G Colton Point from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired F Alex Whelan from Hartford in exchange for future considerations.
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Benton Maass from South Carolina (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Zach Jordan from Hartford and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini and G Luke Cavallin from Newfoundland (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Noah Laaouan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Jake Smith from injured reserve. Placed F Kody McDonald on injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Corbin Kaczperski from Iowa. Activated D Scott Allan and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed F Stefano Gilati on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Josh Boyko from reserve.
INDY FUEL — Released D Tanner Butler. Placed D Cam Bakker on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D John Stampohar and F MacGregor Sinclair to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).Acquired G Sean Kuhn as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Released G Mario Vrab as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired G STan Basistyy as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Taylor Egan from injured reserve.
READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Kenny and D Zach Shankar to amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Trenton Bliss from reserve. Placed F Joseph Nardi on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Francis marotte from reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Eric Dop.
WORCESTER RIALERS — Released D Timothy Faulkner and F Paul Boutoussov. Activated F Collin Adams from injured reserve. Placed D Conor Breen on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Named M Riqui Puig a designated player.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M James Sands to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
National Women’s Soccer League
ANGEL CITY FC — Signed M Mackenzie Pluck to a one-year contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Messiah Bright to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
KENNESAW ST. — Named Nathan Burton football defensive coordinator.
