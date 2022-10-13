Lawton at TC St. Francis
RECORDS: Lawton 6-1; Traverse City St. Francis 7-0
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: Saturday's matinee matchup will be the first time the Gladiators and Blue Devils meet.
BACKGROUND: Traverse City St. Francis took care of one batch of Blue Devils last Saturday when the Gladiators dispatched of Sault Ste. Marie by a 35-7 final. They will try to do the same against a Lawton team that finished runner-up in the Division 7 state championship in 2021. St. Francis sits atop the D7 state rankings at No. 1 while Lawton checks in at No. 9. Both have powerful offenses and tight defenses, so it will be the team with the fewest mistakes that leaves Thirlby Field with a win.
TC Central at Bay City Western
RECORDS: Traverse City Central 3-4; Bay City Western 4-3
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Trojans lead Bay City Western by a 9-3 margin.
LAST MEETING: Traverse City Central undid Bay City Western 55-18 in the 2021 district championship game.
BACKGROUND: Squarely back in the playoff picture after dropping four in a row, Traverse City Central has now won its last two contests and looks to make it three straight when the Trojans head back to Bay City to take on BC Western after beating BC Central last week. Trojans' senior running back Reed Seabase seems to be a man on a mission, racking up 510 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in the last two weeks. Look for him to stay on a tear against Western.
Glen Lake at Frankfort
RECORDS: Glen Lake 3-4; Frankfort 6-1
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Panthers hold a 40-20-1 record against the Lakers.
LAST MEETING: Frankfort topped Glen Lake 28-22 on Oct. 1, 2021.
BACKGROUND: Frankfort and Glen Lake are traveling in two opposite directions, right now. The Panthers, now ranked eighth in Division 8, have won their last four games while the Lakers have dropped their last three. After a solid junior season, Nick Stevenson has been stellar at quarterback for Frankfort and helped lead the Panthers with his arm and his legs. The Lakers took one on the chin last week against Tawas and will look to rebound against one of their biggest rivals on the gridiron.
Mesick at Suttons Bay
RECORDS: Mesick 5-2; Suttons Bay 2-5
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
SERIES: The Norsemen lead the Bulldogs 35-16 all-time.
LAST MEETING: Suttons Bay beat Mesick in back-to-back weeks to end the Bulldogs' 2021 campaign, topping them 48-18 in Week Nine and 49-8 in the regional semifinal.
BACKGROUND: The Bulldogs and Brown City put on an absolute show last Saturday when they combined for 126 points. But Mesick fell just short, losing 64-62. The Norsemen were also part of an offensive showcase, but they found themselves on the wrong side in a 72-24 blowout loss. The Bulldogs have not beaten Suttons Bay in a non-forfeited game this century. The last time Mesick topped the Norsemen was back in 1999 when people were worried about Y2K. Saturday marks Mesick's best chance to end that 22-game skid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.