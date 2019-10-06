PREP FOOTBALL
Standings
Big North Conference
Team Conf. All
TC Central 3-0 5-1
Cadillac 2-1 4-2
Alpena 2-1 3-3
TC West 1-1 4-2
Gaylord 0-3 2-4
Petoskey 0-2 1-5
Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legends
Team Conf. All
Kingsley 4-0 6-0
St Francis 3-1 4-2
Cheboygan 3-1 3-3
Boyne City 2-1 2-4
Benzie Central 1-3 2-4
Grayling 1-4 2-4
Kalkaska 0-4 0-6
Northern Michigan Football Conference-Leaders
Team Conf. All
Glen Lake 3-0 6-0
Charlevoix 2-0 4-2
Mancelona 2-1 4-2
Elk Rapids 0-3 2-4
Frankfort 0-3 2-4
Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legacy
Team Conf. All
Joburg-Lewiston 2-0 6-0
Harbor Springs 3-0 5-1
St Ignace 2-2 3-3
East Jordan 1-3 1-5
Inland Lakes 0-3 0-6
Highland Conference
Team Conf. All
Beal City 5-0 6-0
Houghton Lake 4-1 4-2
Lake City 3-2 3-3
McBain 3-2 3-3
Evart 2-3 3-3
Pine River 2-3 3-3
Roscommon 1-4 1-5
Manton 0-5 0-6
Lakes 8 Activities Conference
Team Conf. All
Orchard View 3-0 6-0
Muskegon CC 2-1 3-2
Ludington 2-2 4-2
Manistee 1-2 3-3
Musk Heights 0-3 1-5
Independent
Team Overall
Gaylord St. Mary 6-0
Midwest Central MI 8 Player Football Conf-West
Team Conf. All
Onekama 2-0 5-1
Suttons Bay 2-0 5-1
Bellaire 1-2 1-5
Forest Area 0-1 1-3
Central Lake 0-2 1-5
West Michigan D League
Team Conf. All
Mesick 4-0 5-1
Brethren 4-0 4-2
Marion 3-2 3-3
Manistee CC 2-2 2-4
Baldwin 1-3 1-5
Big Rapids Crossroads 1-3 1-5
Bear Lake 0-5 0-6
