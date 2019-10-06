TCC football pic web only
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP FOOTBALL

Standings

Big North Conference

Team Conf. All

TC Central 3-0 5-1

Cadillac 2-1 4-2

Alpena 2-1 3-3

TC West 1-1 4-2

Gaylord 0-3 2-4

Petoskey 0-2 1-5

Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legends

Team Conf. All

Kingsley 4-0 6-0

St Francis 3-1 4-2

Cheboygan 3-1 3-3

Boyne City 2-1 2-4

Benzie Central 1-3 2-4

Grayling 1-4 2-4

Kalkaska 0-4 0-6

Northern Michigan Football Conference-Leaders

Team Conf. All

Glen Lake 3-0 6-0

Charlevoix 2-0 4-2

Mancelona 2-1 4-2

Elk Rapids 0-3 2-4

Frankfort 0-3 2-4

Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legacy

Team Conf. All

Joburg-Lewiston 2-0 6-0

Harbor Springs 3-0 5-1

St Ignace 2-2 3-3

East Jordan 1-3 1-5

Inland Lakes 0-3 0-6

Highland Conference

Team Conf. All

Beal City 5-0 6-0

Houghton Lake 4-1 4-2

Lake City 3-2 3-3

McBain 3-2 3-3

Evart 2-3 3-3

Pine River 2-3 3-3

Roscommon 1-4 1-5

Manton 0-5 0-6

Lakes 8 Activities Conference

Team Conf. All

Orchard View 3-0 6-0

Muskegon CC 2-1 3-2

Ludington 2-2 4-2

Manistee 1-2 3-3

Musk Heights 0-3 1-5

Independent

Team Overall

Gaylord St. Mary 6-0

Midwest Central MI 8 Player Football Conf-West

Team Conf. All

Onekama 2-0 5-1

Suttons Bay 2-0 5-1

Bellaire 1-2 1-5

Forest Area 0-1 1-3

Central Lake 0-2 1-5

West Michigan D League

Team Conf. All

Mesick 4-0 5-1

Brethren 4-0 4-2

Marion 3-2 3-3

Manistee CC 2-2 2-4

Baldwin 1-3 1-5

Big Rapids Crossroads 1-3 1-5

Bear Lake 0-5 0-6

